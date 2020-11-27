Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Lighten up, Francis.

How has Obama failed you today?

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Too inconsequential to be sued

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

This is how realignments happen…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog goes to 11…

Han shot first.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Countries / China / A Pictorial Explanation of the Strategy Behind the Assassination In Iran

A Pictorial Explanation of the Strategy Behind the Assassination In Iran

by | 62 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Last week Bibi Netanyahu made a secret trip to Saudi Arabia to meet secretly with Mike Pompeo and Mohammed bin Salman. It didn’t stay secret for long. As the meeting was getting underway the Houthis attacked a Saudi ARAMCO facility. Which means the Iranians, who the Houthis have turned to for support, have excellent SIGINT fidelity on Bibi’s movements. Bibi should, probably, keep that in mind.

In the wake of this morning’s news, which Cheryl brought to all of our attention, we can now speculate that this morning’s operation was a likely topic of discussion at the secret Netanyahu-Pompep-bin Salman meeting.

Regardless, we need to understand the strategic reality right now that the lame duck Trump administration, as well as Bibi Netanyahu, and Mohammed bin Salman are involved in. And we can do it with pictures!

The Iranians are playing chess*:

A Pictorial Explanation of the Strategy Behind the Assassination In Iran

Bibi is this guy:

A Pictorial Explanation of the Strategy Behind the Assassination In Iran 1

And this is Trump:

A Pictorial Explanation of the Strategy Behind the Assassination In Iran 2

As a bonus, the Chinese are playing go, which, I would argue, is even harder to master than chess!

A Pictorial Explanation of the Strategy Behind the Assassination In Iran 3

The only good news is that the Iranians are smarter and better at this than Trump, Bibi, Pompeo, and bin Salman. They know Biden will be president soon. And while the Iranians may not have invented the game of chess, they’re willing to absorb the loss of a piece to win the game.

I expect we’ll eventually find out that this is the same in country team the Israelis used to kill al Masri back in July. As always, Bibi is willing to fight Iran to the last American. As I wrote back in August 2018, based on analytical work I’ve done on the issue for the Army beginning in January of 2012, going to war with Iran would be strategic malpractice and tactically stupid.

Open thread!

* Before someone starts, I am well aware that while the name for chess is derived from the Persian/Farsi word shah, meaning king, it is most likely that the game was introduced to Persia from what is now India.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Aleta
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • cain
  • Carlo
  • debbie
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • gwangung
  • J R in WV
  • Jeffro
  • Kent
  • Kristine
  • mali muso
  • Mallard Filmore
  • NotMax
  • PPCLI
  • Raven Onthill
  • RepubAnon
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • Tom Levenson
  • topclimber
  • TS (the original)
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yarrow
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    62Comments

    1. 1.

      Raven Onthill

      Trump has retweeted the news of the assassination approvingly and is sending the Nimitz to the Persian Gulf. The goal may be to leave the incoming Biden administration with a pandemic and an unwinnable war on its hands, which can only cost Biden in prestige – I can just see the Republicans calling President Biden “appeaser” for his entire term.
      There’s lots of awful possibilities. Why, oh why, could the Republicans not have removed Trump from office when they had the chance?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mali muso

      going to war with Iran would be strategic malpractice and tactically stupid.

      So in the Trumpian worldview, a slam dunk.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      It’s just very strange, semi-rooting for the Iranians and the Chinese until Inauguration Day.

      I think I’ll just rephrase it in my mind as ‘rooting for peace and intelligence until a better solution comes along’, or perhaps ‘rooting against senseless war, trumpov, and MBS’.

      Gah!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Raven Onthill: There’s little appetite for war with Iran among the senior military leadership. As I’ve written here, as well as other places, we don’t have the personnel, we don’t have the material, and we don’t have the funding. Because of rotations we don’t currently have a carrier strike group nor a Marine expeditionary strike group (ESG) in the Mediterranean, the Arabian Sea, or the Persian Gulf. The Nimitz had just been reallocated to the 7th Fleet and is in the Indian Ocean for a training exercise off of Malabar. having them make way for the Arabian Sea as a precaution makes sense. Right now we don’t have anything on the water in the Geographic Combatant Command and if I had to guess, the first thing that happened this morning is that the CENTCOM Commanding General, who is a Marine, got on the phone and asked for the closest assets afloat. And that’s the Nimitz and her strike group.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      As always, Bibi is willing to fight Iran to the last American.

      Dammit, I wish more supporters of Israel would realize this.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      When does QAnon start spitting this out:

      Population of Iran and number of votes Biden supposedly received essentially the same.

      //

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gwangung

      @Adam L Silverman: As I’ve written here, as well as other places, we don’t have the personnel, we don’t have the material, and we don’t have the funding.

      This matters not a whit to the orange gibbon. And probably 75% of current Republicans.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kent

      If the Iranians are so smart, why is their per-capita GDP down in the 100th place range below such economic powerhouses as Sri Lanka, Paraguay, and Gabon?  Especially when they have the world’s 4th largest oil reserves behind only Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Canada?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Adam L Silverman

      @debbie: My willingness to state it publicly is the reason I will never be able, should anyone be crazy enough to offer me the position, to be confirmed by the Senate to a senior political appointment. It isn’t that I have a problem with Israel or its existence or Israelis. I have serious concerns, however, with its current leadership, the coalition and specific parties that those leaders are members of, and the exceedingly dysfunctional relationship between the US and Israel.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Yutsano

      The guy who brought chess to Persia, Khosrau Anushirawan, was quite the shah. He instituted major reforms in the Sassanid Empire as well as beefed up the military so Persia could fight on multiple fronts. The Iranians have been clever for centuries. Keeping up with them is a challenge to say the least.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Adam L Silverman:

      My willingness to state it publicly is the reason I will never be able, should anyone be crazy enough to offer me the position, to be confirmed by the Senate to a senior political appointment.

      That, and…you know… Balloon Juice.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RepubAnon

      @debbie: There’s an old joke from the Gulf War:

      Q: What’s the official song of the Saudi Army?

      A: “ Onward Christian Soldiers” …

      It’ll be interesting to see how the Iranians react – I expect they’ll edit until January 21, unless something happens that they can’t ignore.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Adam L Silverman: thank you (seriously)

      It’s just very weird, knowing that our best chances for peace and the best/least-bad possible outcomes for America…don’t rest with its current maladministration.  Not the first time, not the last, but still…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      West of the Rockies

      Adam, is this sort of extrajudicial (is that the term?) murder illegal?  Any chance Pompeo could face charges in the international court?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Raven Onthill

      @Adam L Silverman: When did Trump ever pay attention to his advisors? Hopefully “closest assets afloat” is most of the story. But I do not trust the Republican hawks. They don’t need win the war for it to work to their political advantage. They don’t even need to have a hope of winning that war. All they need to do is start it.

      And, yes, that’s crazy. But Trump is crazy.

      I hope I’m wrong. I hope this is just the monsters in my anxiety closet. But Trump has done so many things no one thought he could do that I do not entirely believe that he cannot or will not start a war with Iran.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Carlo

      Unfortunately, US politicians who are willing to articulate the view that US interests are not identical to Israeli interest are rare as hens’ teeth. Nonexistent in the GOP, whose foreign-policy arm is basically a branch of Likud, but not common among  Democratic elected officials either. While Democratic International Security professionals are a bit more hard-headed, US policy is very constrained by a set of very idealized and unrealistic views concerning the Middle East that prevail in the public sphere.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @West of the Rockies: 1) I’m speculating about what was discussed at that meeting last week. 2) I highly doubt the US or US personnel conducted this operation. 3) That said, under US law, unless Trump has signed a new presidential policy directive (or whatever his administration is calling them) that reverses Carter’s making it illegal for US personnel to conduct targeted assassinations, then it would be. But, 4) my expectation is that the Israelis did this. It fits the way they operate.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      @debbie: Dammit, I wish more supporters of Israel would realize this.

      Why the Christian supporters are looking to start the end times so if the U.S. is a catspaw – that’s quite alright with them. This is their souls they are talking about – and starting a deadly war that kills many people and hopefully ends Israel too means they will get their just reward for killing innocent lives across the world.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @Raven Onthill: Admirals get in lots of trouble when ships are “lost”.

      AlJazeera:

      As Iran marks its Navy Day on Friday, the country has in recent years sought to bolster its naval capabilities in a bid to project power far beyond its shores, while sanctions have spurred Iran’s domestic defence production.

      Iranian naval forces are roughly split in two. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) is responsible for the Gulf area of operations and is mainly coastal-based.

      The conventional Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) operates in the Gulf of Oman and the Caspian Sea.

      Traditionally the two navies have rightly focused on coastal defence and their capabilities have reflected that. Large numbers of patrol craft and missile attack boats are used to defend its shores. However, both navies have recently added to their numbers with more advanced ships and submarines.

      The IRGCN received 100 new fast attack craft in May, plus it took possession of an indigenously designed ocean-going catamaran, the Shahid Nazeri. Twin hulled, it can carry 100 soldiers and is reported to have a range of thousands of kilometres – firmly placing it as an ocean-going vessel.

      This – plus a new base support ship, the Abdollah Roudaki – will allow the IRGCN to increase its support for operations away from Iran.

      […]

      They’re obviously not a blue-water navy, but determined defenders often are creative and determined…

      tl;dr – Professionals in the Pentagon aren’t stupid. But these continue to be dangerous times.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cain

      @Yarrow:

      @cain:  He’d just make a bigger circle with the sharpie.

      He’d be angry about the arrows – like it was trying to tell him what to do and will add other arrows going elsewhere and then forget that he was looking for Iran at all.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Adam L Silverman

      @cain: We’ve always had an “Our Bastard” problem. The reality and then legacy of the Cold War is a sweet tooth for hard right and religious authoritarians as they aren’t Communists. There was always some question as to which way the direction of control in the relationship went. We ran them, but they clearly manipulated us while doing so. The problem now is that they’re both running and manipulating us.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Spanky

      As I said on Cheryl’s thread this AM:

      I would not want to be navigating the Straits of Hormuz anytime soon. Let’s hope this idiot administration isn’t dangling a carrier group out there as bait.

      And now comes word of the Nimitz heading there. Jaysus.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Yarrow

      @cain:  But he’d make the circle big enough to include Saudi Arabia and then tweet a bunch of times about how SA was really Iran and he was right about that all along.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      I don’t  think Russia was more than observer of today’s assassination in Iran, or the recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria. But the Russians seem to be partners and rivals of both Israel and Iran. And they have air defense assets in northeast Syria that bear not just on Syria and Lebanon but parts of Turkey, Iran, and Israel as well as the eastern Mediteranean Sea. Would you care to comment on  Russia’s posture regarding today’s events, and the region in general?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Geminid: Putin will play all sides against each other. He’ll present as protector where he can, mediator where he can’t protect, and agitator where it is in his interests.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      topclimber

      @Jeffro: I am rooting for what  Obama was trying to do: Take an even handed approach so that neither the Saudi-Israeli orbit or the Iranian one dominates in the Middle East. If they must engage in proxy warfare, let us keep ourselves and other big powers out of it.

      Personally, I have more faith in Iran’s future–where at least they have approached moments of representative government–than in the Saudi kleptocracy or Netanyahu’s apartheid regime.

      Downthread I suggested suspending any Saudi arms sales and closing the embassy for safety reasons as a way for Biden to let our dysfunctional “friends” contemplate their shortcomings.

      Check it out, Silverman!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kent

      @Mallard Filmore: My wild guess is because the USA is preventing most of the world from buying Iran’s oil.

      Well, of course.  That’s part of it.  But they are not helpless victims.  They have chosen paths that have lead them to this point.  But also their ossified political structure squelches most innovation within the country and devalues the contributions of half their population.

      I’m just saying when you step way back and look at the big picture, Iran’s leadership doesn’t exactly look like a bunch of geniuses.  The country is a mess and much of it is their doing.

      With a different set of choices their economy and country could have looked like say…South Korea right now instead of the basket case that it is.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      cain

      @Adam L Silverman:

      @cain: We’ve always had an “Our Bastard” problem. The reality and then legacy of the Cold War is a sweet tooth for hard right and religious authoritarians as they aren’t Communists. There was always some question as to which way the direction of control in the relationship went. We ran them, but they clearly manipulated us while doing so. The problem now is that they’re both running and manipulating us.

      Yes, well said. We are still paying for this cold war and will continue to do so I feel.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cain

      @Kent:

      They really need to change things around. Right now, they are an oppressive govt to their own people. More conservative than the population. Hardly representative.

      Iran is what the U.S. could turn into – a minority controlling the majority.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Bill Arnold

      I expect we’ll eventually find out that this is the same in country team the Israelis used to kill al Masri back in July.

      Israeli team, or a proxy like MEK? This was a suicidal op, if not a suicide op.
      e.g. NBC: Israel and MEK Responsible for Murdering Iranian Scientists (2012/02/11, Kevin Jon Heller)
      Insane and arrogant. Somebody, Biden or team, should make it clear that starting US-Iran would be considered [the functional equivalent of] treason, or an act of war against the US if done by another country, including Israel.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kent

      @cain: my point exactly.  Letting religious fundamentalists run your country is a horrible idea everywhere. In the US, in Israel, and in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and India.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Bill Arnold

      @Kent:

      Letting religious fundamentalists run your country is a horrible idea everywhere.

      This is true, but the relentless economic blockade, of varying levels over the last several decades but really strong right now, has seriously damaged Iran over time, and empowered the authoritarian leadership, who are strengthened by an undeniable external enemy. Imagine how the US would fair if it could not trade with the rest of the world. High tech would collapse, etc. We don’t make a lot of things, and for some, have forgotten how.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      J R in WV

      @Kent:

      …Iran’s leadership doesn’t exactly look like a bunch of geniuses. The country is a mess and much of it is their doing.

      Well, their Theocratic patriarchs appear to do a better job than OUR Theocratic patriarchs, at least currently. Both full of hate, neither capable of improving their people’s lives. But the Republicans, just wow.

      I wonder if anyone still in the Military and Intelligence communities remembers the Millennium Challenge 2002 war game?

      Wherein a retired Marine general took the side of Iran, sank a Carrier battle group AND a Marine expeditionary group, and beat the US Military soundly in about 3 days.

      Then the Pentagon refloated their fleet, changed the rules to prevent the Marine general from using asymmetric tactics, at which point the US forces could win. How embarrassing for the US.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Bill Arnold

      @Kent:

      What proof is there that this was a suicide op?

      None, that I know of. (point in time) But it was a close-range attack on a harder target than previous assassinations, so death was a big possibility, so it was suicidal at least for the close people. We lack details, though.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Geminid

      @Adam L Silverman: Well, in the last Israeli election, Netanyahu put up billboards featuring him and trump. In the next election, maybe Netanyahu will use social media to microtarget first and second generation Russian immigrants with pictures of himself with Putin. Considering how trump has worked  to marginalize the U.S.’s role in the region, those ads might appeal to Israelis in general.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Kent

      @Bill Arnold: And in the alternate history where the US cozies up with and allies with Iran over the past half century, what do you get?   Saudi Arabia or Norway ?

      I think you rather overestimate the ability of the US to affect the path taken by other nations.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Bill Arnold

      @Bill Arnold:
      A few years from now autonomous vehicles as car bombs will be a thing. Probably not now, in Iran, though. There was a case of an unmanned motorcycle bomb though. I don’t know how that worked, perhaps a dismount after pointing it. There were also reportedly previous assassinations of scientists using magnetic bombs attached to cars by motorcyclists.
      I have not yet seen a detailed description of the assassination, e.g. was a bomb involved? Did it explode?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.