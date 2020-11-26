Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    1. 1.

      DaveInOz

      What are the chances that on his last day, Trump resigns so Pence can take over and pardon him and Pence does one honorable thing in his life and says no.

       

      Is it a zero chance

      (Don’t think I’ve ever been Comment No 1 before)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      geg6

      @stinger:

      Yeah, if there is anything in this world I’m sure about Trump and Pence, it’s that the dominant will never stop being dominant and the submissive will never stop being the submissive.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      The Supreme Court is showing its new face. Thread:

      Barrett casts the fifth vote to lift COVID restrictions on houses of worship in NY. Roberts dissents.

      The new five-justice ultraconservative majority takes shape for the first time.
      https://t.co/nddaMbpNrM

      — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 26, 2020

      They’re basically saying they don’t even need Roberts any more.

      Aside from the outcome, what’s most remarkable here is the brawl between Gorsuch and Roberts. Gorsuch attacks Roberts head on, accusing him of trying to “shelter in place when the Constitution is under attack.” Roberts responds with a withering attack on Gorsuch’s candor.

      — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 26, 2020

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @henqiguai: That means front-pagers can feel free to post right on top of this one – I put it up because there were no regular threads, but if someone has a post to put up, I didn’t want them to feel like they would be stepping on this one.

      Betty used that term the other morning when she posted when Anne Laurie didn’t have an early morning post up yet, and I thought it was a good idea, so I stole it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      satby

      I’ve spent the last several hours on calls to far and dear all over the country, and with one exception the renewed sense of hope everyone has with the Biden/Harris team soon to be in charge was nice to hear. The one exception was a friend who is a mostly disengaged voter (voted Dem because duh) who thinks things have been wrecked past the point of repair.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @Steeplejack: If the religious zealots can keep the death and suffering to themselves, I’d say “be my guest”.

      Is anyone else just enjoying the hell out of the wingnut tears in the Trumpy press?! God. It’s delicious.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I view the SCOTUS ruling as another great piece of ammunition in support of expanding beyond the 9.

      I like the number 15.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Steeplejack

      @Suzanne:

      If the religious zealots can keep the death and suffering to themselves [. . .].

      But they won’t. After they piously sit in church on Sunday (or temple on Saturday), they’ll be coughing all over the rest of us Monday through Friday.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Starfish

      Some progressive started off by yelling at someone who works in politics pointing out that the bad SCOTUS ruling is what we get when people decided they were not going to vote for Clinton.

      I drove him over the edge by saying that some people did not vote for Clinton due to sexism. They lost their mind at the idea that progressives might be sexist when I was trying to point out across the board sexism against Clinton. Why are these people so exhausting

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Stuart Frasier

      @Steeplejack: Cuomo’s response:

      “That Supreme Court ruling on the religious gatherings is more illustrative of the Supreme Court than anything else,” Cuomo said on a Thanksgiving morning briefing call. “It’s irrelevant from any practical impact.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mikeindublin

      Fox News website seems to be down.  Maybe trumps army of trolls has taken it offline

       

      ….and it’s back quickly enough

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Steeplejack

      @Steeplejack:

      Another good thread on the court:

      Anyone who wants to understand the newly composed SCOTUS needs to take a hard and careful look at the full set of opinions released at midnight last night. They are very revealing—probably more so than they would be if the Justices had the benefit of more time for deliberation.

      — Deepak Gupta (@deepakguptalaw) November 26, 2020

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Anya

      @Steeplejack: I am an idiot for thinking this but I actually thought Gorsuch was little more reasonable than this. These fucking fundies are going to create a form of theocracy in the United States. Fuck these assholes.

      Reply

