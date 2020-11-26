how many people that are adamant about having a big thanksgiving are doing it because it’s one of the few times you can force your relatives to hang out with you. i’d bet it’s more than a few. thanksgiving as hostage situation.

The pandemic may have upended many traditions this holiday season, but the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will march on with balloons, dancers, floats, Broadway shows and Santa — and lots of safety-minded changes. https://t.co/AOOpPVw6aC

Wanda and Jamal have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally texted him instead of her grandson

But this year there is an empty seat at the table after Wanda's husband, Lonnie, died from Covid-19https://t.co/XpD8TrKR2G pic.twitter.com/qRr7BtwfXf

