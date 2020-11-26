Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving 4 at 10pm

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: ,

The last get-together of the night is coming up at 10pm.

Hope you late night west-coasters don’t feel left out!

Details below.  If you run into trouble or have any questions, let me know.

Hope everyone has had a nice Thanksgiving day.

 

 

    16Comments

    4. 4.

      Felanius Kootea

      It was good to see people at the 6 p.m. (3 p.m. for me in LA) meeting, even if briefly.  Just finished eating a slice of dark chocolate bourbon pecan pie from Akasha (a restaurant in Culver City, CA) with ice cream and I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever eaten. Almost makes up for not being able to visit my family in New York.

      Happy Thanksgiving everyone and thanks WaterGirl!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      KSinMA

      Sorry, had to hang up. Have a great evening, everyone!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      Watch this!

      via Green_Footballs

      Italian singer Adriano Celentano released a song in the 70s with nonsense lyrics meant to sound like American English, apparently to prove Italians would like any English song. It was a hit, and resulted in this: THE GREATEST VIDEO I HAVE EVER SEEN. pic.twitter.com/B3mQWmQgXq— Harry (@HarrietMould) November 26, 2020

      Reply
    11. 11.

      frosty

      Wi-fi is unstable; it doesn’t help that both kids are home and playing something on Younger Son’s new gaming PC. I’m enjoying it when it works though!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PsiFighter37

      Completely missed y’all – after kiddo was down, my wife and I watched 3 episodes of “The Morning Show” (really good IMO – much better than most TV shows about a TV show; also helps that the cast is phenomenal), and now it’s time for sleep so I can hit 6AM wake up duty. I will try to make an in-person one whenever circumstances allow for it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Rob

      @mrmoshpotato: I lived in Italy in the early 70s when that song was on the radio and I even bought a single/45 rpm of it. However I didn’t see the performance until some time in the oughts after it was on YouTube. By then I had lost the record in a moved. I still love the song.

      I was on this Zoom briefly, had to leave, didn’t say anything. It was nice to see all you folks.

      Back to lurking.

      Reply

