The last get-together of the night is coming up at 10pm.
Hope you late night west-coasters don’t feel left out!
Details below. If you run into trouble or have any questions, let me know.
Hope everyone has had a nice Thanksgiving day.
by WaterGirl| 16 Comments
This post is in: Balloon Juice, Open Threads
The last get-together of the night is coming up at 10pm.
Hope you late night west-coasters don’t feel left out!
Details below. If you run into trouble or have any questions, let me know.
Hope everyone has had a nice Thanksgiving day.
Topic: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving Meeting 4
Time: Nov 26, 2020 10:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76793706700
Meeting ID: 767 9370 6700
Felanius Kootea
It was good to see people at the 6 p.m. (3 p.m. for me in LA) meeting, even if briefly. Just finished eating a slice of dark chocolate bourbon pecan pie from Akasha (a restaurant in Culver City, CA) with ice cream and I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever eaten. Almost makes up for not being able to visit my family in New York.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone and thanks WaterGirl!
Mike in NC
We’re spending Thanksgiving evening doing what all Real Americans do, binge watch “The Crown” on Netflix.
something fabulous
gonna make myself an adult beverage, feed the cats and join you in a few!
something fabulous
i am here? is there a secret knock to be let in from the waiting room? 🦆🦆🦆
KSinMA
Sorry, had to hang up. Have a great evening, everyone!
wmd
@something fabulous: The host will approve you. I’m waiting at the moment too… just got in.
mrmoshpotato
Watch this!
via Green_Footballs
Italian singer Adriano Celentano released a song in the 70s with nonsense lyrics meant to sound like American English, apparently to prove Italians would like any English song. It was a hit, and resulted in this: THE GREATEST VIDEO I HAVE EVER SEEN. pic.twitter.com/B3mQWmQgXq— Harry (@HarrietMould) November 26, 2020
frosty
Wi-fi is unstable; it doesn’t help that both kids are home and playing something on Younger Son’s new gaming PC. I’m enjoying it when it works though!
PsiFighter37
Completely missed y’all – after kiddo was down, my wife and I watched 3 episodes of “The Morning Show” (really good IMO – much better than most TV shows about a TV show; also helps that the cast is phenomenal), and now it’s time for sleep so I can hit 6AM wake up duty. I will try to make an in-person one whenever circumstances allow for it.
Thor Heyerdahl
Had to leave for the evening, but good to see all of you. Stay safe!
Rob
@mrmoshpotato: I lived in Italy in the early 70s when that song was on the radio and I even bought a single/45 rpm of it. However I didn’t see the performance until some time in the oughts after it was on YouTube. By then I had lost the record in a moved. I still love the song.
I was on this Zoom briefly, had to leave, didn’t say anything. It was nice to see all you folks.
Back to lurking.
NotMax
Not joining the party?
:(
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings