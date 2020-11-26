Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The math demands it!

Women: they get shit done

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

We have all the best words.

Shocking, but not surprising

Gastritis broke my calculator.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Lighten up, Francis.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

This blog will pay for itself.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Mission Accomplished!

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Open Thread: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving 3 at 6pm

Open Thread: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving 3 at 6pm

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,

Happy Thanksgiving!

In case you missed it, the practice session this morning unexpectedly turned into a delightful zoom!  The first official get-together at 10 was a great success.  Imm was a spectacular host!  For a minute, I learned the correct pronunciation of his name, and now I’ve forgotten it already.

John Cole stopped by for a nice chat, which he will do for all of them.

The 2pm get-together was hosted by JaySinWA.  Great conversation, wide-ranging, with maybe 60 people, no more than 40 at once.

The next one starts in 30 minutes – I will put up these open threads half an hour before the next one starts.  I already have them scheduled, so I won’t forget.

Info on all the Get-Togethers is here:

Thanksgiving at Balloon Juice – 10am, 2pm, 6pm, 10pm Eastern

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JMG
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      These sessions are amazing! Great to see faces to go with nyms!

      Join us at 6 pm Blog Time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JMG

      I’d love to be with you but dinner is like 10 minutes from being served. I’ll try the 10 o’clock. Just finished a Zoom with my soon to be daughter in law and her mom and sister. They both live on Maui. It does make a New Englander a little envious to hear. “Well, I’ll make some more coffee, then I think I’ll go for a walk on the beach and a swim.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.