Happy Thanksgiving!

In case you missed it, the practice session this morning unexpectedly turned into a delightful zoom! The first official get-together at 10 was a great success. Imm was a spectacular host! For a minute, I learned the correct pronunciation of his name, and now I’ve forgotten it already.

John Cole stopped by for a nice chat, which he will do for all of them.

The 2pm get-together was hosted by JaySinWA. Great conversation, wide-ranging, with maybe 60 people, no more than 40 at once.

The next one starts in 30 minutes – I will put up these open threads half an hour before the next one starts. I already have them scheduled, so I won’t forget.

Info on all the Get-Togethers is here:

Thanksgiving at Balloon Juice – 10am, 2pm, 6pm, 10pm Eastern