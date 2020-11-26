Happy Thanksgiving!

The practice session this morning unexpectedly turned into a delightful zoom! The first official get-together at 10 was a great success. Imm was a spectacular host! For a minute, I learned the correct pronunciation of his name, and now I’ve forgotten it already.

Imm and I both thought it was great fun; hope the others thoughts so, as well!

John Cole stopped by for a nice chat with all of us. I’m sure he realizes that since he came to the first one, he has to come to all of them, right? I mean, it’s right there in Emily Post.

The next one starts in 30 minutes – I will put up these open threads half an hour before the next one starts. I already have them scheduled, so I won’t forget.

Info on all the Get-Togethers is here:

Thanksgiving at Balloon Juice – 10am, 2pm, 6pm, 10pm Eastern