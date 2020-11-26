Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving #2 at 2pm

Happy Thanksgiving!

The practice session this morning unexpectedly turned into a delightful zoom!  The first official get-together at 10 was a great success.  Imm was a spectacular host!  For a minute, I learned the correct pronunciation of his name, and now I’ve forgotten it already.

Imm and I both thought it was great fun; hope the others thoughts so, as well!

John Cole stopped by for a nice chat with all of us.  I’m sure he realizes that since he came to the first one, he has to come to all of them, right?  I mean, it’s right there in Emily Post.

The next one starts in 30 minutes – I will put up these open threads half an hour before the next one starts.  I already have them scheduled, so I won’t forget.

Info on all the Get-Togethers is here:

Thanksgiving at Balloon Juice – 10am, 2pm, 6pm, 10pm Eastern

    16Comments

    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      Is it turning into blog tradition to attend these naked? Asking for a friend. And by friend I mean me.

      I think I’ll aim for the 10pm Zoom then.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: oh, gosh.  the practice thread at 9 was probably fewer than 10 people at a time, and it was really great.

      The 10am went to 2 screens of people, so maybe 35+ people in all, with some people there for the whole thing and others coming in and out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Is anyone else eating in stages today?  I put the stuffing together during the 10am zoom, and then ate a snack of stuffing and cranberry relish when the stuffing was cooked.  Then I put the whole chicken in to roast about 30 minutes ago, so when that comes out, I’ll have chicken, stuffing and cranberry relish.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      I tried my niece’s recipe for cranberry relish.  One bag of cranberries and one peeled orange go for a good spin in the food processor.  Then add sugar and chill.

      It was not as good as when she made it last year, but maybe that’s because I added an extra orange because it was kind of small and I ate some right way and then put it in the fridge to chill.  I can report back when I have it the second time.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mali muso

      Our little feast for 2.5 (2 adults and one picky 4 year old) is fine and dusted. The Instant Pot turkey breast turned out decent and the rest of the reduced menu included cornbread dressing (stuffing), cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed cauliflower and pumpkin pie.  Kitchen cleaned, dishwasher running and turkey carcass back in the instant pot to make stock. Hope to join the last zoom when the kiddo is asleep!

      Reply

