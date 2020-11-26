On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
SoupCatcher
These pictures were taken on the day after the election, 4 November 2020, using my older cel phone. As a bit of background, we live in South San Jose, up against the Santa Teresa Hills, which divide the Santa Clara Valley from the Almaden Valley. I’m originally from the hills of Northeast Los Angeles, and spent much of my childhood hiking around BillinGlendaleCA’s stomping grounds. Gaining elevation soothes me; my first instinct is generally to go up. As the vote counting stretched on, I felt the need to get out.
The Bernal Ranch entrance to Santa Teresa County Park is less than a fifteen minute walk from our house, and one of my favorite trails in the park goes to the top of the ridge, and then works up the ridge for a bit. We are looking down on the first part of the trail in this picture.
Here’s a zoom across the valley towards Lick Observatory on Mount Hamilton. The recent lightning fires burned all around the observatory, and destroyed at least one building, but all of the telescopes survived. If you ever get the chance, it’s a nice half-day trip from San Jose to drive out to Mount Hamilton. The observatory is coming up on its 150th birthday. Lovely craftsmanship; lots of beautiful woodwork. All the materials were brought by wagon up from San Jose, over a winding 25 mile road. They have a seismograph in the main building, and you can see the graph from the 1906 quake.
I like how these trees are kind of halfheartedly making way for the road. Nothing says Central California more to me than oaks on a hillside. The edge of the park is directly ahead, and the property on the other side is used for grazing. It’s not a large herd of cows. We can often see them from our kitchen window, and hear them talking to each other.
A California Buckeye tree, hanging out next to a transmission tower.
Here’s a close up on the buckeyes. They’re solid. Kind of like a nut. I wondered if they were ground up and eaten, but I learned (well, I googled) that it’s not a good idea unless you can leach out the poison. The Ohlone people would crush up the nut and sprinkle it on water to stupefy fish and make them easier to catch. Apparently, you can also treat your hemorrhoids by using the crushed pieces as a suppository. Hard pass. Though I am morbidly curious how someone figured that one out.
This grand old tree makes me happy each time I pass it.
This is looking towards the Santa Cruz Mountains. The Almaden Valley is behind the hill to the right, and there’s an IBM Research facility just below on a private road. To the left, you can see a tiny piece of the Calero Reservoir. The furthest peak is Loma Prieta, of 1989 earthquake fame. There’s a dirt road that runs down the ridge from Loma Prieta to Mount Madonna. It’s supposed to be public, but about halfway down someone has put up their own signs designating it a private road. I stumbled on the signs while on an exploration drive and, based on the fact that I had just driven past an abandoned motorhome that looked like it had been stomped to death from the top down, decided heading back the way I had come was a good idea.
Time to head home.
