On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

SoupCatcher

These pictures were taken on the day after the election, 4 November 2020, using my older cel phone. As a bit of background, we live in South San Jose, up against the Santa Teresa Hills, which divide the Santa Clara Valley from the Almaden Valley. I’m originally from the hills of Northeast Los Angeles, and spent much of my childhood hiking around BillinGlendaleCA’s stomping grounds. Gaining elevation soothes me; my first instinct is generally to go up. As the vote counting stretched on, I felt the need to get out.