On The Road – Mike in Oly – Fall Foliage & Fruits!

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Mike in Oly

Watergirl requested one more set to fill out the last week of Fall Foliage posts. I aim to please so searched my photos for more and decided on these. A mix of fall colors in leaf and fruit. Hope you enjoy.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - & Fruits! 7
Olympia

Beautyberry. While not very showy for fall color the fruits are a stand-out and always grab your eye with that unusual purple tone.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - & Fruits! 5
Olympia

Rose hips are always lovely, and we have several native species here in western Washington that like to show off.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - & Fruits! 6
Olympia

Sunshine thru old-gold.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - & Fruits! 3
Olympia

Frosted oak leaves.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - & Fruits! 4
Olympia

Gingko shining bright!

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - & Fruits!
Olympia

I love the color blends on the close-ups.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - & Fruits! 1
Olympia

Ninebark – another native with great fall appeal.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - & Fruits! 2
Olympia

Smokebush never disappoints.

