Late Night Open Thread: Our Too-Often-Failing Media Needs A 12-Step Program

by | 4 Comments

Yes, they know it was bad for the country — and in the long run, for them — but Donald Trump’s Insane Malevolent Clown Party tour was so fun!

That Jake Sherman tweet is part of a long thread; he dutifully admits this will be a professional administration, but as a Politico reporter, professional is not necessarily good for his day job.

  • Downpuppy
  • JustRuss
  • NotMax
  • VeniceRiley

    1. 1.

      VeniceRiley

      Check out Hillary just tweeted about Bohlert’s new subscription pub about holding the media to account. Free to sign up. Voluntary donation

    3. 3.

      JustRuss

      Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20,

      Really Boston Globe, you’re going to need to show your work on this one.

    4. 4.

      Downpuppy

      @JustRuss: The story has been retracted

      So far so good. But a single line—included with the stability of the nation in mind—set off a firestorm on Twitter. “Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door,” it read.
      Well, forgive us. It turns out many people do want to see him dragged out, ideally kicking and screaming, as Ivanka tries to grasp his hands and Melania looks on coolly.

