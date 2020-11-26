Yes we fvcking do. https://t.co/sIXYJ4hGfe — Four Seasons Total Manscaping ???????? (@SJGrunewald) November 24, 2020

Yes, they know it was bad for the country — and in the long run, for them — but Donald Trump’s Insane Malevolent Clown Party tour was so fun!



I'm so sorry this is happening to you. https://t.co/xKXtG5JH3f — Karajan My Wayward Son (@davidabenner) November 24, 2020

That Jake Sherman tweet is part of a long thread; he dutifully admits this will be a professional administration, but as a Politico reporter, professional is not necessarily good for his day job.

i mean, in the abstract, this is 100% true, and if i were a reporter for the NYT, i would probably avoid being so incredibly, stupidly obvious about how you're carrying the goalposts to an entirely different stadium. — gonelikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) November 24, 2020

and to be clear this obviously isn't a bad thing, it's just hard to top the sheer keystone cops absurdity of stuff like Four Seasons Total Landscaping — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) November 24, 2020

Politico has just become one long whine about how Joe Biden is hiring professionals rather than entertaining lunatics, not leaking to them anymore, and not 'spicy' like the Trump admin. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 24, 2020

Not to pick on @seungminkim too much, but reporters breathlessly tweet every Trump utterance, like FLOODING my TL with his words. Biden introduces half-a-dozen members of his cabinet and this is literally all she shared: pic.twitter.com/ZwLqq0y0wV — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 24, 2020

it's not anywhere near the most important thing about a biden administration, but i'm looking forward to the zeal with which they freeze out and starve this whole fucking rotten industry of trade publications for lobbyists — gonelikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) November 24, 2020

oh *now* you folks want to find your courage, great https://t.co/Y4pHnmNKI7 — gonelikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) November 24, 2020