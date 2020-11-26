Earlier this year in March I purchased a turkey and five chickens to be grown for me, and in October, when I picked up the turkey from my friend who raised them, she handed me a 50 gallon trash bag with what looked like 3 medicine balls in it, told me the turkey weighed 31 lbs, and dryly noted that “They grew bigger than we expected.” I had to cook a brisket I had not intended to eat yet just to fit the damned thing in the freezer downstairs.

Suffice it to say, with only me eating Thanksgiving dinner this year, turkey was off the menu (Tamara’s instructions be damned). I was going to make a chicken, then decided I was not in the mood, and yesterday saw that filet was only like 8.99 a lb, so I picked up a lb and that was to be my big dinner.

I went to the kitchen a half dozen times today, and simply could not get motivated to cook, so I decided I would get chinese take out. Ventured out, and lo and behold, all the Chinese places were closed.

So I am excited to report that my Thanksgiving dinner was grocery store sushi and a ball of port wine cheese.