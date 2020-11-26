Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving

Earlier this year in March I purchased a turkey and five chickens to be grown for me, and in October, when I picked up the turkey from my friend who raised them, she handed me a 50 gallon trash bag with what looked like 3 medicine balls in it, told me the turkey weighed 31 lbs, and dryly noted that “They grew bigger than we expected.” I had to cook a brisket I had not intended to eat yet just to fit the damned thing in the freezer downstairs.

Suffice it to say, with only me eating Thanksgiving dinner this year, turkey was off the menu (Tamara’s instructions be damned). I was going to make a chicken, then decided I was not in the mood, and yesterday saw that filet was only like 8.99 a lb, so I picked up a lb and that was to be my big dinner.

I went to the kitchen a half dozen times today, and simply could not get motivated to cook, so I decided I would get chinese take out. Ventured out, and lo and behold, all the Chinese places were closed.

So I am excited to report that my Thanksgiving dinner was grocery store sushi and a ball of port wine cheese.

    21Comments

    3. 3.

      chopper

      port wine cheese is fucking delicious. having spent the day cooking, i can say with all authority that you made the right choice, cole

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RandomMonster

      Sounds like the tuna stuffing was exceptional!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mmolleur

      Congratulations. When I moved to NH I forgot all the grocery stores would be closed on Easter Sunday so my first Easter Dinner was Cambell’s Chunky Soup. This year I had my first “Amish” Turkey. Only 8 pounds. I salt brined it. It was pretty good. I hope they treat their turkeys better than their puppies.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RandomMonster

      I’m gonna report that RandomWife and I cooked all day and ended ip both eating small plates. We both lose our appetites the second we finish cooking. Seems like there should be a term for this.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      The teen asked for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese along with the homemade mashed potatoes and everything else for dinner. My housemate hadn’t made it before, and read the instructions wrong, putting milk and butter in with the macaroni to boil. So it’ll be extra rich

      ETA: my friends whose house I begged off going to brought a full turkey meal and left it outside, so I’m set for tomorrow too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Rusty

      My wife, even though she is mad at me, got a port wine cheese ball as part of the cheese, veggie, fruit appetizer thing we do in the early afternoon instead of lunch before the Thanksgiving dinner.  It was devoured, I have corrupted our kids to love it too.  Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kim Walker

      Up here in Canada, I was WFH and my husband had his zoom class to teach tonight.  We will feast tomorrow. Well, a slightly fancier dinner anyway. I’m not feeling it this year, but there will be homemade apple pie. With ice cream.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      Lazybones here didn’t feel like cooking ribs today, so pepperoni pizza it was.

      Maybe I’ll slow cook the ribs tomorrow.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay C

      So John: what ever did happen with the Turkey Monster of WV?

      Did it end up at a local food bank? Or did it eat the food bank instead?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kattails

      I am with you Cole, it was all I could do to thaw some chicken stew and boil potatoes.

      Thanks for continuing to host this place. Happy Thanksgiving.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MissWimsey

      Lol! Thanksgiving was going to be low key this year because mom and sister (pod/housemates) were going to make tamales and I was going to work (from home). Our plan was to buy fried chicken for dinner because tamales are a two-day affair to make. When we were going to buy dinner, it turns out the place was closed! Ended up getting pizza delivered. So sad! But tomorrow will be delicious :0

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MoCA Ace

      @RandomMonster:  Whenever I cook a large meal I taste and test and graze so much that by dinner time I’m full up.  Of course that didn’t stop me yesterday (our Thanksgiving for two since my wife worked today).  Today is already day of of leftovers.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      satby

      I mentioned in an earlier thread I wasn’t really interested in the turkey dinner I had ordered, so I made a BLT with one of my last garden tomatoes. It was very satisfying.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Hah. I have you beat by one. My local best Chinese shop closes at 8:30, and I called them yesterday at, like, 8:38, sure they were open until *at least* 9. I’d figured on day-early feasting on fresh, and next-day feasting on leftovers in whatever proportion I liked. I was ordering 5 entrees, for 4 meals+snacks, and there’s something awfully nice about being able to mix and match, and only worrying about hogging too much of one entree, if I know I should save some for later.

      And yes, they were closed today, too.

      My first year in Washington, I moved in mid-November, and I was out here alone, so I ate at a Jack-in-the-Box; they didn’t have any of those where I grew up, or where i moved for college, and, of course, Jacks has all kinds of weird stuff you don’t see in ordinary fast food places – jalapeno poppers, like, four different styles of french fries (seasoned curly fries, bacon and cheese wedges, etc.), oddball burgers and sandwiches, etc., so it was a bit of all-right. But while I’d gladly drive out for a Chinese feast, now that Jack’s is so normalized, it’s just nothing like an adventure to go there now.

      Reply

