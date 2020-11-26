Person ahead of me in line was picking this up. It’s an ice cream cake. pic.twitter.com/vnN5pELBzt — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 26, 2020

So was it a boy or a girl https://t.co/aDEWpxiq4f — Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) November 25, 2020

Do you like chicken, but wish it was a little crappier? Try turkey! — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) November 26, 2020

Which is why ‘nobody actually likes turkey’ had to be carved out from the ‘controversial’ category…