My dearest wish is that so many people stay home that the holiday causes barely a blip in the case rises and we get months of trolls screaming that we lied about Thanksgiving danger instead of months of tallying thousands more needless deaths. — Erin Kissane (@kissane) November 24, 2020





THIS IS GREAT NEWS https://t.co/mxqJvAAGN4 — Erin Kissane (@kissane) November 24, 2020

Nearly 2100 died of Covid19 in the U.S. two days before Thanksgiving, the deadliest day since early summer & a troubling sign that the worst is yet to come https://t.co/TyGBwhgH7D pic.twitter.com/igJtQ97Arc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 26, 2020

The US had +180,903 new confirmed COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total to over 13.1 million. The 7-day moving average rose to over 179,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/ujVyqtNnaB — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 26, 2020

Nearly 3/4 Americans say they won't have Thanksgiving dinner with someone outside their household. Place matters – for both risk and social norms.https://t.co/tJ0KjY3q7A pic.twitter.com/T2CzhFjCUE — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) November 25, 2020

We're celebrating Thanksgiving amid a pandemic. Here's how the U.S. did it in 1918 – and what happened next https://t.co/FAPNNJUxBR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 25, 2020

Covid: How do you vaccinate a billion people? https://t.co/GQkbz5aY4T — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 26, 2020

South Korea reports biggest COVID-19 spike since March https://t.co/b6n5GbIxdn pic.twitter.com/fjc1ND9iPr — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

Russia confirmed record-breaking numbers of 25,487 coronavirus cases and 524 deaths Thursday,

bringing its total to 2,187,990 cases and 38,062 deaths.https://t.co/ocdPaCfG5o pic.twitter.com/7Lb2dPiEve — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 26, 2020

A Russian airline canceled a China-bound flight from Moscow Wednesday after nearly 200 passengers provided identical negative coronavirus test resultshttps://t.co/qBus4qTdji — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 26, 2020

Ukraine confirms record daily high of 15,331 new coronavirus cases: health minister https://t.co/P4oe9cjpTM pic.twitter.com/fs05Ggsz1q — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

Post-COVID normal life could return to France by autumn 2021, says scientific adviser https://t.co/1voBfykquk pic.twitter.com/UffhV0cAto — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

The U.K. and countries across Europe are moving quickly to organize the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate millions of citizens. British officials are cautiously optimistic that life may start returning to normal by early April. https://t.co/g2hlYbmnes — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 25, 2020

Experts warn that immunizing the African continent is still difficult despite an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough that has been met with optimism pic.twitter.com/xyOs8fxpoH — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

Colombia extends health state of emergency until end of February https://t.co/hfVQW74lvn pic.twitter.com/zo6iRxl9sN — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

Brazil's total #coronavirus deaths top 170,000. It has now registered 6,118,708 cases since the pandemic began & the death toll has risen to 170,115, according to ministry data.https://t.co/efiSciH1iY #COVID19 — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) November 25, 2020

Mexico reports 10,335 new coronavirus cases, 858 more deaths https://t.co/ULEy3ruC1Z pic.twitter.com/BPgXJO23bo — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

Mexico City seeks to 'break the chain' of coronavirus with rapid tests, QR codes https://t.co/Dmpu0lB9jZ pic.twitter.com/t7mflqLoa7 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for an antibody test that identifies and measures precise levels of antibodies that are present in a person after Covid-19 recovery https://t.co/a2eQ9zcbOv — CNN (@CNN) November 25, 2020

New: AstraZeneca and Oxford face mounting doubts about the reliability of their upbeat data on the effectiveness of their coronavirus vaccine. @RebeccaDRobbins @benjmueller https://t.co/JlDlcYWJqQ — David Enrich (@davidenrich) November 25, 2020

When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia https://t.co/s2OqyDHEZ1 pic.twitter.com/4J5h40phU9 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

Russia's #COVID vaccine is priced to cost less than $10 per dose wherever it's sold outside Russia. The vax is called Sputnik 5, 2 doses are required. Questions have been raised about it because the Russians skipped key steps in clinical testing https://t.co/Y4qH7he8qo pic.twitter.com/aDdT5nSaz4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 25, 2020

Unlikely to make much of a difference, given circumstances, but Trump is bound & determined to kill as many Americans as he possibly can before January 21st:

The White House is considering lifting travel bans for non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 other European countries, U.S. and airline officials told @Reuters https://t.co/AAyA8uvtE8 pic.twitter.com/wEJsNsb5A9 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020

California has set a nationwide record for new infections in a single day: 18,350 — nearly 3,000 cases more than the previous high. The new record comes amid a trio of surging national metrics: infections, hospitalizations & deaths are all rising https://t.co/af4t4stMne — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 25, 2020

If California had North Dakota’s COVID death total per capita, there would be another 27,000 dead Californians. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 25, 2020

McConnell’s Talibangelical choices come into their own, just in time for a wave of Christmas plague deaths:

U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups over New York virus curbs https://t.co/fBO7N88Jhb pic.twitter.com/RXFrlGSp05 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 26, 2020