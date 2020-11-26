Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 25-26

by

Unlikely to make much of a difference, given circumstances, but Trump is bound & determined to kill as many Americans as he possibly can before January 21st:

McConnell’s Talibangelical choices come into their own, just in time for a wave of Christmas plague deaths:

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      A.L., I can’t believe you are keeping this up in a holiday!

      Yesterday, China reported 9 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) cases, 1 new asymptomatic case, and 1 new suspect case. All reported domestic cases are at Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on the border with Russia. The city had completed mass screening of all 203,236 residents individuals. It is not clear if the new cases are found among traced close contacts under quarantine, or from the mass screening. There are currently 11 confirmed, 1 asymptomatic and 2 suspect cases there. 443 close contacts have been traced and quarantined. So far the Inner Mongolian authorities have been even less transparent with case information than those from Xinjiang. Currently, the city is under soft lock down, all schools and public services are closed, all gatherings banned, all non-essential businesses closed. However, residents are only discouraged from venturing outside, not yet restricted or prohibited, other than the residential compounds with active cases. The Inner Mongolia Regional Health Commission did share that the genomic sequences of the 1st 2 cases reported on 11/21 (SARS-CoV-2, L genotype, European family Type I, sub-branch B.1.1) are almost identical to that currently prevalent in Russia. The authorities strongly suspect the outbreak is caused by importation, via some vector that is yet to be identified).

      Dr. Wu Zunyou, Chief Epidemiologist of the China CDC, shared some interesting information concerning the epidemiological investigation into the outbreak at Kashgar in Xinjiang Autonomous Region in late Oct. to early Nov.: the source is believed to be a shipping container, with the index case (who was asymptomatic) being a cargo handler. The case transmitted to his family, which then got into the garment factory, and then the surrounding communities. Due to the high percentage of asymptomatic and mild cases, related to the predominantly young demographic of the clothing factory, local authorities were not aware that COVID-19 had already entered into the community, until routine screening uncovered positive cases. No further details have been shared, such as the origin of the shipping container (although it is implied to be freight from overseas). Hopefully, we will get the full story in a scientific paper later. Dr. Wu did emphasize that, as most of the northern hemisphere enters winter, with temperatures routinely at or below freezing in the higher latitudes, all logistics are in practicality cold chain logistics, and viral particles on surfaces are better preserved under these conditions. He further emphasized that, due to the generally lower viral inoculum associated with fomite transmission (virus may stay viable, but would not be able to replicate), the index case(s) are far more likely to be asymptomatic or very mild, which presents challenges in terms of detection and containment. However, subsequent human to human transmission tend to have high viral inoculum, due to viral replication in the human hosts. Therefore, China has now added express parcel logistics workers to high risk occupations to be screened regularly, and given priority for vaccination, to reduce risk of fomite transmission reaching 2nd or 3rd generation.

      Yesterday, China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases and 4 imported asymptomatic case and 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France, Spain, the UAE, Canada and the US; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US and Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iran
      • Yangjiang in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Egypt
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cameroon
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Spanish national coming from Spain (via Germany)
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 81 new cases, 7 imported (from the US, the UK, Russia, Romania, etc.) and 75 local (13 of whom with out clear sources of infection. There are another 60 cases preliminarily confirmed, awaiting retest.
      Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      • We have very bad numbers again in SoCal. Nice of that guy said we’re doing better than No. Dakota. Ha! Everyone in the world’s doing better than No. Dakota.
      • At least in Europe politicians are getting more honest about how long it’s going to take to get back to normal. Every time I think of Twitler’s assurance that we’d be fine by last Easter I  get mad again.
      • I cancelled dinner with my dearest friends and it was hard.
      • The vaccine news has seemed to be a bit too good to be true.
      Reply
    3. 3.

      topclimber

      If more than 60 percent of Republicans are limiting Thanksgiving to their bubbles, then maybe the GOP isn’t quite the death cult we fear.

      Or, maybe they have siblings and children who are non-GOP who nixed an extended family celebration.

      Thankful either way that fewer people will die or suffer long-term health issues from viral spread.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cs

      My niece received a positive test on Wednesday. She’s young, in good health, and the odds are strongly in her favor. But it still bothers me. She’s going to college online only, and has kept away from many of her friends even though it drives her crazy. She’s been extremely responsible. And she works at the bank in our town of 800. Has to be someone at the bank that gave it to her. Probably a customer because no one in this god-forsaken town (which went 75% for Trump) wears a mask.

      I’m not too worried about her. I’m worried about her parents. Mom’s late 50’s and diabetic. Dad’s early 70’s. In great health but still. She lives with them. They’ve tested negative, but it’s probably just a matter of time.

      I know my story is nothing special these days, but I’m sharing because this is the first time it’s happened in my family.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY results from yesterday: 315 new cases, 317 deaths as of now, 319 people in the hospital and 61 in the ICU.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. The Ministry of Health reports 935 new cases today, continuing the dcline from Tuesday’s record tally of 2.188 new cases, for a cumulative reported total of 60,572 cases. The Ministry also reports three new deaths for a total of 348 deaths — 0.57% of the cumulative reported total, 0.70% of resolved cases.

      11,348 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 110 are in ICU, 45 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 2,555 patients recovered and were discharged, beating yesterday’s record, for a total of 49,056 patients recovered — 80.7% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported today: Bot Biru and Blok 31 in Sabah, Gemilang in Johor, Sungai Udang building site in KL, Chengal in Kelantan, and Damar Laut in Penang.

      931 new cases today are local infections. Sabah has the most, 326 cases: 47 in older clusters, 14 in Bot Biru and Blok 31 clusters, 157 close-contact screenings, and 108 other screenings. Selangor has 159 cases: 52 in existing clusters, 25 close-contact screenings, and 82 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 158 cases: 147 in existing clusters, six close-contact screenings, and five other screenings.

      Perak has 79 cases: 75 in existing clusters, and four other screenings. Hohor has 60 cases: 31 in older clusters, 23 in Gemilang cluster, two close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. KL has 59 cases: 26 in older clusters, four in Sungai Udang building site cluster, three close-contact screenings, and 26 other screenings. Kelantan has 28 cases: 10 in older clusters, nine in Chengal cluster, five close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Kedah has 24 cases: 23 in existing clusters, and one found in other screening.

      Penang has 17 cases: two in older clusters, seven in Damar Laut cluster, two close-contact screenings, and six other screenings. Labuan has 13 cases: six in existing clusters, two close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Putrajaya has five cases: four in existing clusters, and one close-contact screening. Sarawak has two cases, both found in other screening. And Terengganu has one case, found in other screening.

      Melaka, Pahang, and Perlis reported no new cases today.

      Four new cases are imported. Two were reported in Selangor, and two in Sarawak. No information on countries of departure.

      The three deaths today, all reported in Sabah, are a 70-year-old woman; a 59-year-old man with hypertension and asthma; and a 77-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JPL

      @Mary G: Last night I dreamed that I got the first dosage of the Oxford vaccine, and I was pretty excited.   This morning when I woke, I saw the  article in the NYTimes.

      Reply

