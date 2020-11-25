I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler’s ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63
— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020
Excellent, if not overly dainty, ad. (And from a preacher, no less!)
the president said the dow jones would collapse if biden won so it was nice of him to come out and celebrate the dow hitting 30,000. i guess that’s his version of a concession.
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) November 24, 2020
‘America is back,’ President-elect Joe Biden said, as he introduced his new foreign policy and national security team to the world https://t.co/aogOMLi8Nq pic.twitter.com/yDPxfvxK9o
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 25, 2020
^^^ This harkens back to the likes of the UK's MI5 and MI6 who I believe used to recruit the type of people they were looking for by publishing obscure crossword and puzzle competitions in newspapers.
— J?ST?R ? ?CTU?L³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) November 25, 2020
A few hours late to this, but worth noting: NAACP LDF's voting rights lawsuit against Trump has been assigned to Judge Emmet Sullivan, who you may remember from such cases as the ones where he made USPS file daily reports on election mail service and Michael Flynn's criminal case pic.twitter.com/d2oRHE6jLL
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 24, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings