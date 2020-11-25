Biden: "America's not going to lose this war, we'll get our lives back. Life is going to return to normal, I promise you, This will happen. This will not last forever." — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 25, 2020





Joe Biden: "For those who have lost a loved one, I know that this time of year can be particularly difficult. Believe me, I know. I remember the first Thanksgiving and the empty chair, the silence. It takes your breath away." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 25, 2020

.@KamalaHarris on whether she's spoken to the following: — @VP: "Not yet." — @senatemajldr: "I can't speak directly to that." — @GavinNewsom: Did not answer when asked by reporters if they've talked about a replacement for her Senate seat. — Maureen Groppe (@mgroppe) November 25, 2020

Transition spokeswoman @jrpsaki says the first in-person meetings between Biden transition teams and their counterparts at various federal agencies are expected to take place next week — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 25, 2020

Russian immigrant:

Transitions are boring and should be boring for a reason: in the U.S., the peaceful transfer of power is so routine that it is predictable and boring. May it ever be so. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 25, 2020

Elsewhere, the Squatter-in-Chief’s minions made (even bigger) fools of themselves in Gettysburg. But they did it without the presence of Dear Leader, because yet another Trumpkin tested COVID-positive. All that needs to be said about that event, per a legal expert: