Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Sometimes Boring Is *Thrilling*!

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Sometimes Boring Is *Thrilling*!

44 Comments

Biden-Harris 2020


Russian immigrant:

Elsewhere, the Squatter-in-Chief’s minions made (even bigger) fools of themselves in Gettysburg. But they did it without the presence of Dear Leader, because yet another Trumpkin tested COVID-positive. All that needs to be said about that event, per a legal expert:

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      germy

      Elsewhere, the Squatter-in-Chief’s minions made (even bigger) fools of themselves in Gettysburg

       

      Latest from #Gettysburg:

      An 80-year-old lady says she didn’t get a receipt of her vote for Trump.

      “It seemed very odd that it didn’t print out,” her daughter agreed.

      — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 25, 2020

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Couple observations from the Gettysburg "fraud" conference.

      1. Many of the "experts" speaking are new recruits, first timers, angry their "suggestions" were ignored.

      2. No evidence of fraud.

      3. Dislike for a process they appear to have been observing for the very first time.

      — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 25, 2020

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kent

      Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black female senator, eyes interior secretary post
      While she would be an unconventional pick, Moseley Braun served with Joe Biden and campaigned for him this year  https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2020/11/25/carol-moseley-braun-interior-secretary/

      Please no.  We are in the midst of an existential environmental crisis.  This is not the place for patronage jobs or on-the-job training.  She has zero background in public lands management or environmental policy.   Give the job to Deb Haaland who would be the first Native American interior secetary:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deb_Haaland

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      History will record the shameful irony that a president who lied to avoid military service staged a bogus event on the hallowed grounds of Gettysburg in a brazen attempt to undermine the Republic for which scores of real patriots had fought & died to preserve since its founding.

      — Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) November 25, 2020

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bluehill

      If boring is the result of competence, I’m all for it. Maybe as an informed citizen I should know who the postmaster general is, but I really don’t want to. Also don’t want to know who the GSA administrator is or the head of the CDC much less the secretary of state elections in Georgia.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      realbtl

      Sort of OT but- Is anyone but me wondering if Biden will get the Trump President’s Daily Briefing (or whatever it’s called) with the pictures, short words and Trump on every page or the adult version?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      @realbtl

      Sort of OT but- Is anyone but me wondering if Biden will get the Trump President’s Daily Briefing (or whatever it’s called) with the pictures, short words and Trump on every page or the adult version?

      I thought that Trump’s Daily Briefing was watching Fox News in his underwear? This is available to anyone.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NotMax

      Gettysburg, 1863 – Americans die to preserve government of the people, by the people, for the people.

      Gettysburg, 2020 – Americans lie to destroy government of the people, by the people, for the people.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy

      Harris’s reply “I can’t speak directly to that.”

      Why can’t she talk about whether she spoke with McTurtle or not?  What am I missing here?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Kent:

      Give the job to Deb Haaland who would be the first Native American interior secetary

      Hear hear, this, ditto, like, thumbs up, tip jar, QFT.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Moar You Know

       This is not the place for patronage jobs or on-the-job training.

      @Kent: Not one post.  The nation can’t afford it.  More than at any time in my lifetime, we need nothing but competent people at the wheel.  All others are simply going to have to find something else to do.

      I know we owe an awful lot of people for getting Trump out of office, but we cannot pay those debts like this.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      @germy

      She’s still a member of the Senate. Releasing details of what was almost surely an off the record conversation between senators is situationally a minefield.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chetan Murthy

      Boring indeed!  #46 gave interviews in the recent days, and a speech today, and …. I FELT NO NEED to find excerpts, or read about ’em.  B/c I know he’ll do a competent job!  I felt no need to learn about the details of his appointments, b/c I know he’ll pick competent people.  I might disagree with some of them, but they’ll be *competent*.

      No Drama.  No Drama.  Oh god, I have so longed-for no drama.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      @The Moar You Know:

      This is not the place for patronage jobs or on-the-job training.

      @Kent: Not one post.  The nation can’t afford it.  More than at any time in my lifetime, we need nothing but competent people at the wheel.  All others are simply going to have to find something else to do.

      I totally agree. It’s funny how some politicians think that an election means business as usual for their side, and come looking for rewards and favors.

      I guess it’s an inevitable part of politics and Biden will need to keep some pols happy.  But I hope he can be judicious about it and keep it to a minimum.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @realbtl:

      Honestly? I hope he gets both. The full version with big words and shit, because Joe’s a grownup, and the one-pager with pictures because laugh and point.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NotMax

      @SiubhanDuinne

      While I wouldn’t for a minute put it past the White House to whip up a phony version each day for delivery to Biden, am also confident they are so functionally inept that such a ploy would quickly be discovered.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      zhena gogolia

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I understand what you’re saying, but I urge you to watch the entire 45-minute presentation of the natsec team yesterday, as well as today’s speech. They are truly calming and inspiring.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      @Kent:

      Interior needs to go to a Westerner or failing that, somebody deeply immersed in natural resources management and Western politics.

      Interior has been run by the head lobbyist for the nation’s largest and richest irrigation district, who rely 100% on federal water deliveries and overdraft of groundwater. You can guess whose bidding he has been doing since taking office (e.g., Shasta Dam height increase project).

      They’re also be fending off the Bundy clan, so there’s that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @NotMax:

      I’m assuming that Biden’s PDB will come directly from the IC, not filtered through the WH.

      Biden, I’m sure, will (as he must) take the security briefings with dead seriousness; yet once he’s received and absorbed the daily information, I can easily see him sharing a chuckle with the briefers over the Little Golden Books edition.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      cain

      @trollhattan: Interior needs to go to a Westerner or failing that, somebody deeply immersed in natural resources management and Western politics.

      Give it to a person with a native indian ancestry. No one will care more about the land than them.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SiubhanDuinne

      O/T. Huh. Have you ever removed a frozen prepared dinner from the freezer (meat-lover’s lasagna in this instance) because you weren’t interested in fussing tonight, stuck it on a baking tray in the oven, set the timer for the recommended 50 minutes of cook time, and when (and only when) the timer dinged, realised that you had neglected to turn the oven on?

      I have. 

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chris Johnson

      hehe! Lincoln Project just posted a Thankgiving ad to their youtube channel.

      Lots of good, moving, rather typical political-ad stuff. And then, smack in the middle of it all: line of BLM activists behind a big banner. And their caption, ‘grassroots activists’.

      They turned comments off. I love it. Gauntlet, thrown. The Trumpists have pissed them off SO much that now they are Republicans (or former republicans) outright supporting and running cover for BLM. In the face of the WHOLE Trumpist movement actively demonizing BLM as hard as humanly possible.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyOlj5NoJbk

      All I can say is right on. :)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      scav

      @cain: That’s just swapping stereotypes and appointing iconically.  I want a swot, someone that knows all the levers and byways for this post, same as all the other posts.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TS (the original)

      @AnotherBruce:

      And I’d like to see the media ask Pence & McConnell if THEY have spoken to the VP-elect. They should have been in touch to congratulate her on becoming the VP.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      mali muso

      I am LOVING all of this boring competence. And the correlated fact that for the first time in longer than I can remember (4 years?) I am sleeping through the night without chronic anxiety and insomnia.

      Reply

