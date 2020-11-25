Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thanksgiving Balloon Juice Zooms – Let’s Figure Out Times

Lots of interest in Thanksgiving Zooming!

Thanksgiving Balloon Juice Zoom – Let's Figure Out Times

We’re thinking of maybe 3 or 4 Zooms at different times, scattered throughout the day and evening.

To keep this simple, all talk of times should be in Blog Time, aka Eastern Time.  Any suggestions that do not include times Eastern Time will be roundly ignored!

Lots of considerations.  East coast.  West Coast.  Late night peeps.  Not to mention our far-flung peeps.

Let the suggestions begin!

Update: Link to yesterday’s thread: Thanksgiving Balloon Juice Zoom, Anyone?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35 Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      Why not just schedule four Zooms scattered throughout the day and then people can drop in as their personal schedules allow? Like 9 am, 1 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm?

      ETA: no theme required, just come whenever.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      I could do mid-day Eastern (i.e. morning for me on the West coast); later on is family and then my own meal.

      Turkey breast just went into the buttermilk brine a few minutes ago. This afternoon, make the crust for the tart and then mix up the overnight sponge for the dinner rolls. And try to do some actual work…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: That’s what I am suggesting, 4 scattered throughout the day.  I am trying to nail down which 4 times that should be.

      edit: I wasn’t suggesting that we have one for East Coast peeps, one for West Coast peeps, etc. Just that we have folks in multiple time zones and some people will want daytime and some will want evening, etc.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RedDirtGirl

      I am very flexible. Popping into a family Zoom from 12-1. Other than that, registering microchips for a dog rescue group, which can be anytime, including Friday.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RedDirtGirl

      @Suzanne: you make a good point. Trying to work out the schedule of X number of people from all over the world could drive one to drink. Not that that’s a bad thing, but might make the scheduling even harder.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      namekarB

      Ooooh. Early would be good for me. Pacific Coast here but I get up before the rest of the household so no distractions. I’m an early riser usually around O’dark 30

      Reply
    16. 16.

      piratedan

      think we need one Zoom to rule them all and pass the baton as needed?  Since Zoom has lifted their time restrictions, no need to confine the room to anything other than allowing people to pop-in and out as needed, kind of like the MST3K turkey day fest, watch and visit what you can, when you can….

       

      at least in theory, with jackals at the control, we could be risking the very existence of the interwebs themselves, but maybe they shouldn’t have dressed so provocatively and given us that “come hither” smoky eye contact….

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Redshift

      I approve of the plan for several scattered through the day. I will drop in to one or more, but I haven’t worked out definite enough plans with family (for food pick-up time and brief socializing) to have much of a preference. The only other thing that’s scheduled at this point is an extended family zoom at 11am EST, but that could change.

      If it’s true that Zoom has removed time limits for the day, we could also just leave a meeting up all day and night instead of starting and stopping, and people could drop in whenever (taking their cues from people who have posted definite times.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Looks like Hawaii is just a little more West Coast than CA, so that shouldn’t be an issue.

      Amir, if you are here, if it’s 9am blog time (Eastern) what time is it there?  Unless you go to bed early, would something like that work?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Redshift:

      I’m thinking we need set times.

      Someone is going to have to oversee things, so I think discrete chunks of time, from 1.5 – 2 hours is better.  That way all the zooms don’t need to be set up and watched over by the same person.

      If that turns out not to work all that great, then we can change things up if we do this again for Christmas and/or Inauguration Day.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Pete Downunder

      6 or 7 pm EST Thursday would be our Friday at 9 or 10 am Friday AEST (or for Baud 2300 or 0000 GMT) which would work for me down under. Hope it works out.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Pete Downunder

      Amir is probably asleep – it’s 2:15 am now in KL (4:15 am here in Brisbane), so I suspect later in the evening is better for him, but he can let you know when he gets up.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:
      Early does mean a lot different to a lot of people.

      Early for me is 9 am my time, just like late is way different. Late to me is after 2 am. Always  had a bit different clock than most. BTW I start work at 8 am. And yes, that’s early. It’s not that I can’t do this, it’s just not natural.

      And others are the exact opposite. Oh well, to each as they roll.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Pete Downunder

      @WaterGirl: So do Australians. It’s crazy here. On the east coast, Tasmania, Melbourne  and Sydney are on daylight savings now, but Brisbane is not – we stay on standard time all year. In the middle of the country South Australia (Adelaide) is on daylight time but is a 30 minute time zone so right now even though it is west of us it is 30 minutes ahead! Northern Territory stays on standard time but is also a 30 minute zone so it’s 1/2 hour behind us. The west (Perth) stays on standard time and is two hours back. I think alcohol was involved when they worked this out.

      Reply

