You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Open Thread: President-Elect Biden Thanksgiving Address Bonus: Pets

Open Thread: President-Elect Biden Thanksgiving Address Bonus: Pets

I feel like you deserve some bonus pets:

Gabe sleeping

Gabe is stretched from Bixby (see his back feet are pressed against Bixby’s butt) all the way to the corner…which is WHERE I SIT. Nope, not today. Zander is snoozing away, oblivious to the ongoing battle.

I thought you might like to see a full-sized Scout. She can reach the top of our 6′ fence now. It’s scheduled to be replaced in the next year and I’m thinking I’m going for an 8′ one as a replacement.

Emma LOVES to be brushed and that sharp implement is her favorite of the brushes. No wimpy little soft nubbed Zoom Groom or glove brush for her. Bring on the torture devices. In her defense, her fur is pretty thick. She’s 18 now and as much of a pill as when she was 8 weeks old and hiding in my shoes and giving an entire other set of Danes hell.

And finally, the Big Guy.  You’ll notice a theme here. That’s my spot. LOL.

If you need me, I’ll be in my office, working. Where no pets are allowed.

Open thread

(and before you ask, no ducks today, because when I went on my photo spree, it was still too cold for them to be out of their hut).

      Nicole

      Speaking of pets, I watched the Rev. Warnock ad and how much do I love it?  Not only funny, but he comes across as affable, relatable AND a very responsible pet owner to boot. :)

      patrick II

      I just saw my wife chopping up walnuts in the kitchen.

      “What are you doing?”

      Her: (scornfully) I’m making banana bread.  You bought all of those bananas.

      Me: That’s terrible.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Emma from FL: If Bixby was still doing “Up” (none of my male danes have ever been able to do it after around 4, I’m thinking something fuses as they mature) he could look over the fence.

      trollhattan

      The kid is home for Thanksgiving-Christmas break from college–yay! (except for the unnecessary mountain of crap she brought with her that we’ll be packing and lugging right back in six weeks). Her English running teammate came along for a few days and she’s right out of central casting, if you were to call and say, “Get me a typical English schoolgirl.” Delightful.

      R-Jud

      My sister had a major stroke this morning. She’s 35. She’s out of surgery and in the ICU recovering. I’m 3,300 miles away and can’t go help anyone out.

      Amir Khalid

      They like to sit in your spot because it smells like Mom, and the smell of Mom makes them happy.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @R-Jud: OMG I’m so sorry.  That’s horrible and just as horrible is you’re stuck far away and can’t do anything but worry.  {{hugs}}.

      R-Jud

      Thanks for your good thoughts, all.

      She’s not a jackal, but I do send her TaMara’s posts because she’s been thinking of adding ducks to her menagerie, which includes two dogs, two horses, several chickens and a donkey named Albus Dumbledonkey. She is a dear, dear person and she makes an immaculate whiskey sour.

      Bex

      Not a pet, but Rockefeller the owl in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was released into the wild yesterday.  Rocky is a girl, so maybe she should be called Rockette.  Anyway the wildlife people who helped her have a Go Fund Me page for some much-needed funds.  http://ow.ly/ksap5OCgmFI

      JanieM

      @R-Jud: That’s awful. May she have the best of recoveries, and may we all get to travel to our loved ones soon.

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Here’s Samwise being extremely curious about lased-focused on my tuna salad

      LOL. We now have a cat on the property named Luthien. I thought of Samwise when my son named the new kitty. (Neither cat nor property is mine, strictly speaking, but I enjoy both.)

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Thanks for the pics.  All your animals are great, but Emma is gorgeous!  Those green eyes with the black fur are killers. Sounds like she has the legendary tortoiseshell personality too :-)

      Aleta

      @R-Jud:  I’m so sorry.

      It’s so rough to be far away.   (Been there, w/ my brother.)   If you need contributions coming back when it’s safe or finding good rehab for her, please let me know.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @R-Jud:

      Oh no no no. I’m sorry; I know you must feel utterly helpless. Where is your sister hospitalised? Please keep us updated as you can (and are willing). All best to her for a full and speedy recovery. {{{{{Hugs}}}}} to you.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @TaMara (HFG): One of my clearest memories of my college summer job as a letter carrier came at a fairly ordinary Cape Cod. I was working on undoing the knot holding the gate of the chain-link fence closed, in order to reach the mailbox on the porch, when out of the corner of one eye I spotted movement –

      And took three very quick steps back, as a classic Tyrannocanis rex ambled out from behind the house and in complete silence put two large paws on the top bar of the fence, lifted his large head above them & stared at me as if to say, Wanna rumble?

      And I thought, 1747 Drexel Rd.** gets no mail delivered today. In that ancient era, carriers had the right to make that call, and their supervisors would back them up.

      ** Not entirely sure of the number, but fairly certain it was odd & within 20 of that given. And it was definitely Drexel Rd., one of three roads (with Burnham and Kirk-something, maybe Kirkwood [hah: Kirkland!]) in the second half of my divided route, across Wise Ave. from the Sparrows Point Country Club in greater Dundalk, MD. /trivia

      Princess Leia

      I am THRILLED to hear that the Army Corps of Engineers denied the permit for the Pebble Mine!!! Bristol Bay, and all the pristine land near it, esp Katmai National Park and the lovely ecosystem there has dodged a huge bullet. SO thankful for this!!!

      trollhattan

      @Princess Leia:

      Oh, that IS great news because I thought Bernhardt was going to manage to push this one through. Horrid, horrid project from stem to stern and one that has been in the works for several decades. Admit I never expected gold to be $1,800/OZ either.

      scav

      Were there no services parking lots in Gettysburg!?? Why not Guttersburg? Ah well, Windy Ham does about sum it up accurately anyhow.

      narya

      @R-Jud: She might enjoy Quinn Cummings Zoom cocktail lessons. They’re free, but if you donate to her local shelter she puts your name in a drawing for some free stuff. (And she puts the names on little paper balls and waits to see which ball the cat kicks out of the pentagon she has taped onto the floor.)

      Emma from FL

      @R-Jud:  I can imagine how you feel; my sister and I are very close, and I would be going nuts if that would have happened to us. Hang in there. Keeping you and her in my prayers.

      Shakti

      @R-Jud:

      At least she won’t be completely alone.  It’s still awful feeling like there’s nothing you can do to help from thousands of miles away.

      Nicole

      @R-Jud:  I’m so sorry to hear this.  Sending good thoughts and I’m relieved that she has her husband and parents there.  I can only imagine how frustrating it must feel to not be able to go yourself.

      germy

      @WaterGirl:

      The state’s Lt. Gov. says that Giuliani is essentially criticizing his hosts, in part. https://t.co/XJSTv8lMiK

      — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 202

      He’s got witnesses testifying.  It’s about as official as the one in PA.  Trump on speakerphone

      So, to be clear, Trump is currently phoning into a Republican-led hearing at a Wyndham hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania — a state that has certified its results and a Biden victory — to dispute Biden's election victory."This election was lost by the Democrats," he says.

      — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2020

