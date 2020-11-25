I feel like you deserve some bonus pets:

Gabe is stretched from Bixby (see his back feet are pressed against Bixby’s butt) all the way to the corner…which is WHERE I SIT. Nope, not today. Zander is snoozing away, oblivious to the ongoing battle.

I thought you might like to see a full-sized Scout. She can reach the top of our 6′ fence now. It’s scheduled to be replaced in the next year and I’m thinking I’m going for an 8′ one as a replacement.

Emma LOVES to be brushed and that sharp implement is her favorite of the brushes. No wimpy little soft nubbed Zoom Groom or glove brush for her. Bring on the torture devices. In her defense, her fur is pretty thick. She’s 18 now and as much of a pill as when she was 8 weeks old and hiding in my shoes and giving an entire other set of Danes hell.

And finally, the Big Guy. You’ll notice a theme here. That’s my spot. LOL.

If you need me, I’ll be in my office, working. Where no pets are allowed.

Open thread

(and before you ask, no ducks today, because when I went on my photo spree, it was still too cold for them to be out of their hut).