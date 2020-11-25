On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

In non-Covid times, we try to go somewhere for Fall Color every year. Living in Los Angeles, the easiest option is usually a trip to the Eastern Sierra where you get to see a ton of aspens (and some other trees/colors too, but mostly gold). After going a little too late and a little too early in the previous couple years, we finally got the timing right in 2017 and got to se near-peak or peak color at multiple locations. Here are some pics. Enjoy!