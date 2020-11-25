Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

UncleEbeneezer

In non-Covid times, we try to go somewhere for Fall Color every year.  Living in Los Angeles, the easiest option is usually a trip to the Eastern Sierra where you get to see a ton of aspens (and some other trees/colors too, but mostly gold).  After going a little too late and a little too early in the previous couple years, we finally got the timing right in 2017 and got to se near-peak or peak color at multiple locations.  Here are some pics.  Enjoy!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017 6
McGee Creek, Inyo County CAOctober 15, 2017

Our first stop was at McGee Creek, which was gorgeous.  We didn’t really have time to hike, since we still needed to get to Mammoth (where we were staying) and we were already pretty tired from the long drive.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017 5
Lundy Lake, Mono County CAOctober 16, 2017

The second day of our trip we ventured up to Lundy Lake which is way North from Mammoth just past Mono Lake.  We discovered Lundy on our second Anniversary trip from CA up to Crater Lake OR and back.  Lundy was our first campsite and we absolutely loved it.  It’s very popular in the Fall because it has fairly easy access off the 395 and you get good color as soon as you reach the campground which is right in the middle of a grove of aspens.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017 4
Lundy Lake, Mono County CAOctober 16, 2017

Aspen Canopy!!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017 3
June Lake, Mono County CAOctober 16, 2017

The June Lake Loop, is another of the more popular spots for leaf-peeping.  You can take a nice long drive around June and Silver Lakes and see a bunch of color.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017 2
June Lake, Mono County CAOctober 16, 2017

Here is the view from the Parker Lake Trail in June Lake.  It’s a lovely little hike that isn’t too hard.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017 1
Mammoth Lakes CAOctober 16, 2017

This is the view from the Twin Lakes Overlook in Mammoth.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Eastern Sierra Fall Color 2017
Red's Meadow, Mammoth Lakes CAOctober 16, 2017

Down in Red’s Meadow there wasn’t a ton of fall color, but it was still lovely and we found this great meadow where some mules were happily grazing in the Fall sunshine.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Comrade Colette

      Oooh, lovely! June Lake is just gorgeous any time of year, but especially with the fall colors. I miss going to the Eastern Sierra – my old company used to treat us all to a deluxe outing to Mammoth Lakes every fall. Local taxpayers won’t do the same now that I’m a municipal employee, go figure. After Covid, this will be our first road trip. Thanks for the flashback

      PS Thanks for the tip about Lundy Lake – never been there, but it’s on the list now!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JanieM

      Gold indeed. Each one is lovely in a different way — I’d be hard put to choose a favorite. But I like the reminder, in the 2nd to last one, of how it feels to look back across a landscape from a high vantage point.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      susanna

      Beautiful aspens! And the soothing sounds they make in the wind. The picture of foliage next to Sierra rock formations that display strength is my favorite. Thanks for posting.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SoupCatcher

      Beautiful pictures!

      We camped at Lundy Canyon Campground early June of 2019 and had no problem finding a space.  Granted, it got down into the thirties at night and there was still snow that hadn’t quite melted.

      A few days later we were down in Bishop and the temperature was close to 100.  The town was overrun for the California state high school rodeo championships.

      I love the Eastern Sierra.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      I was going to head up to the area around Bishop this year, but the ‘rona and the fires changed my plans.  I’ve heard there’s some nice fall color in Big Bear, I’ve only been there once and that was Winter.  I hiked a bit up Arroyo Seco on Sunday and the sycamore trees were pretty colorful, unfortunately most of the trees close to the stream are alders and they don’t change color.

      Reply

