In non-Covid times, we try to go somewhere for Fall Color every year. Living in Los Angeles, the easiest option is usually a trip to the Eastern Sierra where you get to see a ton of aspens (and some other trees/colors too, but mostly gold). After going a little too late and a little too early in the previous couple years, we finally got the timing right in 2017 and got to se near-peak or peak color at multiple locations. Here are some pics. Enjoy!
Our first stop was at McGee Creek, which was gorgeous. We didn’t really have time to hike, since we still needed to get to Mammoth (where we were staying) and we were already pretty tired from the long drive.
The second day of our trip we ventured up to Lundy Lake which is way North from Mammoth just past Mono Lake. We discovered Lundy on our second Anniversary trip from CA up to Crater Lake OR and back. Lundy was our first campsite and we absolutely loved it. It’s very popular in the Fall because it has fairly easy access off the 395 and you get good color as soon as you reach the campground which is right in the middle of a grove of aspens.
Aspen Canopy!!
The June Lake Loop, is another of the more popular spots for leaf-peeping. You can take a nice long drive around June and Silver Lakes and see a bunch of color.
Here is the view from the Parker Lake Trail in June Lake. It’s a lovely little hike that isn’t too hard.
This is the view from the Twin Lakes Overlook in Mammoth.
Down in Red’s Meadow there wasn’t a ton of fall color, but it was still lovely and we found this great meadow where some mules were happily grazing in the Fall sunshine.
