On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

BillinGlendaleCA

About a month ago, I was asked to take over as organizer for the local photography group. So for my first photoshoot, I decided to take a small group(10 people) out to Red Rock Canyon State Park to shoot star trails beneath the Red Cliffs. I, however, was not shooting star trails, since I’ve shot them a number of times at that location. Instead I took my sky tracker and had 3 goals: the North American nebula, the California nebula, and a astro-landscape shot of the Orion complex over the hills at Red Rock. I had difficulty finding the North American nebula, so I soon switched my attention to the California nebula and shot it for a hour(60 one minute exposures), since the Pleiades were close to the California nebula, I pointed my camera at them next and shot for half a hour(30 one minute exposures). By this time Orion was a bit above the horizon and I planned to shoot it for a half hour. Half way though, the battery in my camera died and I had to replace it leading to 2 exposures of Orion, one 15 minutes and the second 16 minutes.

