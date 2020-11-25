It’s really just too depressing to write about the Dakotas, but this report made me laugh, and I want to explain why:

Sanford Health announced the resignation of [Sanford Health CEO Kelby] Krabbenhoft on Tuesday night. It marks the end of a run that started in 1996 when Krabbenhoft took over what was then Sioux Valley Hospital. “We decided that today was a good time to retire,” Krabbenhoft said in a statement to the Argus Leader…

Krabbenhoft quit because he, the CEO of a huge health system, sent an anti-mask memo to all staff. The memo said that he had already had COVID, and therefore didn’t agree with the mask requirements for people like him who were now (according to him) immune for several months to years. He based this scientific opinion on his extensive experience as a scrub tech. Some more pearls of Krabbenhoft wisdom:

“The ‘on-again, off-again’ behavior of mask use by the general population violates every notion of serious infectious management that I was trained to adhere to, so some of this is absurd,” he wrote.

That memo enraged his staff to such a degree that his entire executive team had to sign a follow up that pointed out that his memo was his personal opinion and that Sanford will follow their mask policy.

Krabbenhoft become CEO of Sanford by buddying up with the richest man in South Dakota, Denny Sanford, a banker who made his money by issuing subprime credit cards (high interest rate, low-limit cards targeted at poor folks). Sanford gave $400 million to the Sioux Valley Hospital System, which renamed itself Sanford Health, and then began to buy or build hospitals all through the Plains states. A couple of months ago, news broke that Denny was under investigation for possession of child pornography. Denny has his golf shoes inscribed with the initials “WOLT” – “World’s Oldest Living Teenager”. Apparently the porn was on his cell phone.

The reason I laughed on reading this story was that Krabbenhoft, an old, white, highly compensated male, could have kept his fucking opinions to himself and retired with a modicum of dignity and respect. Now he’s a god damned disgrace. That’s a tiny bit of justice in a state where a lot of innocent people are dying.