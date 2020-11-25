Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s Have a South Dakota Update

by | 21 Comments

It’s really just too depressing to write about the Dakotas, but this report made me laugh, and I want to explain why:

Sanford Health announced the resignation of [Sanford Health CEO Kelby] Krabbenhoft on Tuesday night. It marks the end of a run that started in 1996 when Krabbenhoft took over what was then Sioux Valley Hospital.

“We decided that today was a good time to retire,” Krabbenhoft said in a statement to the Argus Leader…

Krabbenhoft quit because he, the CEO of a huge health system, sent an anti-mask memo to all staff. The memo said that he had already had COVID, and therefore didn’t agree with the mask requirements for people like him who were now (according to him) immune for several months to years. He based this scientific opinion on his extensive experience as a scrub tech. Some more pearls of Krabbenhoft wisdom:

“The ‘on-again, off-again’ behavior of mask use by the general population violates every notion of serious infectious management that I was trained to adhere to, so some of this is absurd,” he wrote.

That memo enraged his staff to such a degree that his entire executive team had to sign a follow up that pointed out that his memo was his personal opinion and that Sanford will follow their mask policy.

Krabbenhoft become CEO of Sanford by buddying up with the richest man in South Dakota, Denny Sanford, a banker who made his money by issuing subprime credit cards (high interest rate, low-limit cards targeted at poor folks). Sanford gave $400 million to the Sioux Valley Hospital System, which renamed itself Sanford Health, and then began to buy or build hospitals all through the Plains states. A couple of months ago, news broke that Denny was under investigation for possession of child pornography. Denny has his golf shoes inscribed with the initials “WOLT” – “World’s Oldest Living Teenager”. Apparently the porn was on his cell phone.

The reason I laughed on reading this story was that Krabbenhoft, an old, white, highly compensated male, could have kept his fucking opinions to himself and retired with a modicum of dignity and respect. Now he’s a god damned disgrace. That’s a tiny bit of justice in a state where a lot of innocent people are dying.

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Funny, how wrongheaded attitudes of people in high places lead to other people dying. But everyone has to die sometime amirite?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      For the life of me, I’ll never figure out how dumb fucks like Sanford actually survive a winter in South Dakota.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NYCMT

      My cousin Harry (born Hans Joachim in a little town in the Vogelsbergs that went judenrein when he was three) taught economics for 40 years at South Dakota State University. His widow Lillian, daughter of refugees in Sao Paulo, has stayed in Brookings instead of joining her sons in either Minneapolis or Columbus, and it is with a renewed and rising sense of panic that I’m watching South Dakota recapitulate New York in April.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RSA

      He based this scientific opinion on his extensive experience as a scrub tech.

      This strikes a chord with me. I sometimes interact with Trump supporters on a different social media platform, typically friends of (more tolerant) friends. If the discussion gets heated I’ll sometimes observe that “We’re all laypersons here; we should defer to the consensus of experts.”

      Surprisingly, this sets some people off. Most recently it was in a debate over the efficacy of wearing masks, and one guy responded that he worked in the medical field. The rest of us were laypersons, but he was certainly not. I checked out his profile to discover he worked for a company that supplies and maintains medical equipment to hospitals. (If I were unkind I would liken him to a Xerox repair guy. A fine job, but not one that qualifies you to judge information content that passes through the machines.) It’s amazing what people will latch onto as justification for their deeply held but irrational judgments.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      These idiots and assholes.  It’s just a mask!  Wear it over your mouth and nose while out, and wash your bony hot dogs (and the rest of your hands) when you get back home!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      For the life of me, I’ll never figure out how dumb fucks like Sanford actually survive a winter in South Dakota.

      @dr. bloor: Central and automotive heating, neither of which was invented by a CEO.  So far as I can tell, the only things any CEO has ever invented are better tax dodges, excuses for paying employees less, and novel methods of ripping off the public at large.  Both of which I consider more “crimes” than “contributions”.  Elon Musk may be the sole exception, but he still does the other three as well.

      If you need to venerate someone and throw lots of cash at them, you could do worse than to throw it at people who actually build stuff that makes our lives better.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Poe Larity

      He could have just gotten a scarlet mask with the letter A for Ass.

      Now it does make me think what happens after the vaccine is out. Can I go out maskless with a “I Vaccinated” sticker?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      The reason I laughed on reading this story was that Krabbenhoft, an old, white, highly compensated male, could have kept his fucking opinions to himself and retired with a modicum of dignity and respect.

      It’s kinda hard to have a modicum of dignity and respect when your name is “Kelby Krabbenhoft.” That’s like, the name of a Batman villain.

      As for his buddy, Sanford and the charges against him…

      Sanford has not been charged with any crime. It’s not clear what evidence, if any, investigators used to obtain the search warrant or what they collected from the search. It’s also not clear how the investigation may have progressed since federal authorities received the referral or if it is still ongoing.

      Has there been any follow-up to this? Even for a guy like this, saying that he has been investigated for something does not indicate guilt of anything.

      On the other hand,

      In a 2007 Forbes profile that Sanford cooperated with, executives described him as a colorful boss, gathering his employees in his Phoenix winter home, cooking them breakfast in his underwear, and taking them out for bike rides and nights out dancing. His golf shoes are inscribed with his nickname, WOLT, which stands for World’s Oldest Living Teenager.

      This is creepy.

      Reply

