Just a reminder

What we are seeing today in terms of new cases are infections from last week.

What we are seeing today in new hospitalizations are infections from when Pennsylvania was called.

What we are seeing today in new deaths are infections from Halloween to Election Day.

COVID has significant and serious lags.

What we do today will show up in the hospital data in a few weeks.

What we do today will show up in the death data right before Christmas.

Yesterday we saw 151,000 new cases reported:

 

I expect today to be the week’s peak as Wednesday tends to be heavy. I expect reported new cases to be low from Thursday until Tuesday. Reported test results has a lag from testing and there is significant day of the week seasonality. I don’t expect many people to get tested on Thursday or Friday this week, and then weekends tend to be light. We won’t have a good sense of what Thanksgiving is doing to our actual numbers until two Fridays from now.

Be careful, be safe, be thankful.

    1. 1.

      Zzyzx

      We were showing a clear sign of plateauing before this week. The question is if enough people behave themselves that the new restrictions more or less cancel out those who don’t. I live in a bubble where exactly one person has traveled this week, so I think I was a tad irrationally hopeful.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Thank you, David, not just for the timely reminders in this post but for sharing your expertise with us on a near-daily basis. Thinking of you and your family — with special good wishes for Claire — on this Thanksgiving.

    5. 5.

      artem1s

      I understand there were a lot of people who tried to get tested so they could decide what level of risk they were willing to take over the holiday weekend. It’s the sort of behavior we could have been encouraging all along if we had any kind of coordinated messaging from the WH. I think this is a good sign, even if some people ignore the risks or use a negative test as an excuse to engage in even more risky behavior. The volume of testing this last week will mean a pretty big spike in the reported numbers next week. The best news is this will be viewed as a good thing by the incoming administration even if the media tries to paint it as a failure to immediately cure everyone the minute Joe was declared the winner. Rational people are taking over the testing and tracing and that’s going to start to show up in the numbers too. It will look very, very bad until it starts to get good again.

    6. 6.

      Buckeye

      Last spring our local children’s hospital implemented a plan to take in adult pts if needed. It wasn’t needed.  They may have to now:

      Dayton Children’s Hospital will begin accepting adult patients up to age 35 that are transferred from adult hospitals that fit healthcare needs that Dayton Children’s staff can treat, the hospital system announced Tuesday.

      The move is part of a coronavirus surge plan that News Center 7 first reported on in April.

      “Eight months ago, Dayton Children’s began a surge plan in the event that our area hospitals became overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and we needed to accept adult patients to support the surge volume,” the hospital said. “COVID cases at that time remained low, and the plan simply sat on a shelf. In recent weeks, COVID cases in our community have dramatically spiked. Weeks ago, our adult partners had roughly two dozen hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Today, those numbers have increased almost ten-fold, and they are nearly at capacity.”

      https://www.whio.com/news/local/dayton-childrens-take-adult-patient-transfers-assist-with-covid-19-hospitalization-surge/EWPOUEJX2NAWVO7OE3TKHNOAME/

