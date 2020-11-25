Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Donald J. [email protected] · 11m
      It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!

      Whatever happened to the PA state charges– conspiracy to kidnap and essentially render a Turkish dissident, IIRC– looming over Flynn and his son?

      dmsilev

      Well, looking for the silver lining in the cloud, at least this means Trump is lurching towards Acceptance in the post-electoral stages of grief.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @LAO: I’ve often said we need a word for “shocking but not surprising”. At this point, this wouldn’t even qualify for that category.

      My new theory is trump has been persuaded not to announce his self-pardon– cause you know he wants to rub all our faces in it– until after the GA special, especially with the new news about Perdue.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Not the tiniest bit surprised, except that it took as long as it did.

      If Trump had won reëlection, would he have waited until Thanksgiving 2024 to pardon Flynn?

      Major Major Major Major

      Honestly I’m not sure I care. This was obviously going to happen, if not now then by the next GOP prez who will bring Flynn into the admin out of spite. idk. Not trying to insult anybody else for caring, it’s worth caring about…

