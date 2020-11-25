I don’t have a link yet, but I’ll update this when it comes through. I’m thinking this is the first of many more.
Update: Here’s the Guardian.
by Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix| 17 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
LAO
Nobody’s surprised right?
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Donald J. [email protected] · 11m
It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!
Whatever happened to the PA state charges– conspiracy to kidnap and essentially render a Turkish dissident, IIRC– looming over Flynn and his son?
Sm*t Cl*de
Hard to claim that Flynn is an innocent, vindicated man after that.
dmsilev
Well, looking for the silver lining in the cloud, at least this means Trump is lurching towards Acceptance in the post-electoral stages of grief.
geg6
Not surprising but still disgusting. Flynn is a traitor to his oath and his country.
germy
Latest from #Gettysburg:
An 80-year-old lady says she didn't get a receipt of her vote for Trump.
"It seemed very odd that it didn't print out," her daughter agreed.
— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 25, 2020
Emma from FL
@Sm*t Cl*de: Yep. He’s a confirmed criminal now.
PsiFighter37
Still makes him a traitor.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@LAO: I’ve often said we need a word for “shocking but not surprising”. At this point, this wouldn’t even qualify for that category.
My new theory is trump has been persuaded not to announce his self-pardon– cause you know he wants to rub all our faces in it– until after the GA special, especially with the new news about Perdue.
SiubhanDuinne
Not the tiniest bit surprised, except that it took as long as it did.
If Trump had won reëlection, would he have waited until Thanksgiving 2024 to pardon Flynn?
scav
Just another turkey getting pardoned. A flock should follow. Just call him cob.
germy
WE DON'T KNOW YET precisely what crimes Trump pardoned Flynn for. https://t.co/XjNRGIrAfZ
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 25, 2020
SiubhanDuinne
especially with the new news about Perdue.
I’ve obviously missed something, and I live in Georgia. What’s he done now?
germy
There’s always a tweet:
Three years ago. pic.twitter.com/UhQ9npI3C9
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 25, 2020
scav
Should probably start working up the lyrics for The Twelve Days of Pardons.
MattF
It should not be forgotten that Flynn is a lunatic.
Honestly I’m not sure I care. This was obviously going to happen, if not now then by the next GOP prez who will bring Flynn into the admin out of spite. idk. Not trying to insult anybody else for caring, it’s worth caring about…
