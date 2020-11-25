Nearly 1 in 10 senators and 1 in 20 House members have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but even wearing masks on the Senate floor is still a source of contention.https://t.co/Qcane4qMJo via @pdmcleod @Zhirji28 — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 25, 2020

and then the people who want to deal with the zombies get accused of being DIVISIVE for their refusal to ignore the zombies — your friend, Drac-Yule-Log (@Remember_Sarah) November 24, 2020





CNN: At least 2,081 new coronavirus deaths were recorded in the United States on Tuesday, the highest number of new deaths in a single day since May 7, according to data from CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 25, 2020

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 167k cases, and 2,028 deaths. 88k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, reaching a new all-time high for the 15th consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/1ZqB5A0W7L — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 25, 2020

The US now has over 5 million active cases of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/1eyBqBwMCl — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 25, 2020

No special math skills required, but new model forecasts the US #COVID19 caseload will double in the next two months, topping 24 million. Death tolls will also soar, hitting 400,000 much sooner than most analysts thought. https://t.co/lPzriX5DYv — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 24, 2020

Military historian Doug Sterner with some interesting perspective on COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/2233hOKfmF — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) November 24, 2020

======

Another week, another sad record. Last week @WHO recorded the highest weekly numbers yet in this pandemic:

More than 4 million new cases

More than 67,000 new deaths pic.twitter.com/twlNvQN76q — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) November 24, 2020

Coronavirus is roaring back in parts of Asia, capitalizing on pandemic fatigue https://t.co/pmnhtkqm3D — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 24, 2020

Singapore nearly virus free after local cases and clusters cease https://t.co/rIMURGAzeb pic.twitter.com/FTpnSSn9xP — Reuters (@Reuters) November 25, 2020

Russia confirmed a record-breaking 507 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday as the Kremlin continues to rule out a nation-wide lockdown https://t.co/5ge0frVw38 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 25, 2020

A Russian hospital has been fined for concealing over a thousand coronavirus patients earlier this fall https://t.co/98r8MqFfff — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 25, 2020

Germany reports record COVID-19 deaths ahead of Christmas talks https://t.co/9LahrfdAOy pic.twitter.com/9o4npPGqSw — Reuters (@Reuters) November 25, 2020

French lockdown to ease after ‘second peak passed’ https://t.co/kXV1AbjjMI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 24, 2020

======

So 3.2 million Americans could get their 1st #COVID19 #vaccine dose before Christmas, and 2nd dose after New Years. Most of us aren't likely to get vaccinated until early summer '21. https://t.co/oNTyvUcevU — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 25, 2020

Absolute knock-out paper by @SunKaiyuan and colleagues on SARS-CoV-2 transmission. A few highlights: 1. Kids less susceptible than adults, but just as infectious

2. Presymptomatic spread ~50%

3. Quarantine/isolation not enough in itself 👍👍👍https://t.co/4BlAEuBAqS — Kristian G. Andersen (@K_G_Andersen) November 25, 2020

How do some of the coronavirus vaccines which have published trial data compare?https://t.co/aBX2j0W48b pic.twitter.com/RRUw4jrqC1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 24, 2020

China says it has detected the coronavirus on packages of imported frozen food, but how valid are its claims and how serious is the threat? Experts say they generally don't consider the presence of the virus on packaging to be a significant risk. https://t.co/iOKWxWejqD — The Associated Press (@AP) November 25, 2020

======

A strange sign of the times — an email from Beto O'Rourke seeking donations for Operation HOPE to help cover the costs of funerals and burials in El Paso because so many people are dying of COVID … — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) November 24, 2020

Fresno County brought hospital leaders to media briefing today: they've seen a doubling of patients in last ~4 days, ppl are sicker than previous surges & many health workers out for quarantine. They expect staffing shortages. "It's a big concern what's coming." — anna barry-jester | subscribe to your local paper! (@annabarryjester) November 24, 2020

BREAKING:CEO of Sanford Health, largest health system in the Dakotas, FIRED after saying there’s no COVID crisis & he’s against mask mandates. His chief medical officer told me Sunday there is a crisis & Governor @KristiNoem should implement a mask mandatehttps://t.co/ThqLMjOf7g — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 25, 2020

pitch: the punisher, but he just breaks up covid parties. https://t.co/Ffa37XN8IJ — gonelikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) November 23, 2020

With a reported 8,000 guests… everyone pitches in a couple bucks, it’s gone. Unlike the virus:

$15,000 Fine after secret Hasidic wedding draws thousands of guests–and hardly a mask in sight https://t.co/aK29dojnro — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 25, 2020

People are still engaging in risky behavior, despite rising #COVID19 cases nationwide https://t.co/1bb7RlVwXD via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 24, 2020

‘Typhoid Mary intended to make people sick, but me & my clan are clean, decent people!’

Somehow, the concept of an "asymptomatic carrier" is something people just instinctively resist with all their might, even when we already have all these cultural references to it ("Typhoid Mary" etc) https://t.co/5lOCv2p3xr — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) November 24, 2020