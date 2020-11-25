Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cool Uncles Open Thread PLUS Hogfather Reading Club Date

Let’s get the book club out of the way first. There was quite a bit of interest in reading Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather this holiday season, so, let’s meet to discuss it December 19th or 20th. I’ll put up a post here and maybe even experiment with an embedded chat feature. Does either of those dates work better for people?

Onwards!

My uncle Bill has led a very eclectic life. Born a poor Nebraska dirt farmer, he would try jobs like continuing to farm; bluffing his way into teaching Lotus to inmates; racehorse training; graduate studenting; and running a beef jerky business. But it seems he’s finally found his calling, as a math professor at UT Austin. He just won their Outstanding Teacher Award, which comes with a five-figure prize and a great article in UT News.

He’s not a natural math prodigy, but he is pretty damn persistent. When he started graduate school to defer his student loan payments, he wasn’t doing so well, until a professor pulled him aside and offered him an assistantship.

“That summer I went home and farmed like I usually did. In the fall, I retook the courses, but now everything was clear.” Wow, I get it, he recalls thinking. But something else happened. “Everything in my life changed: The way I worked on cars — I became a way better mechanic. The way I worked with my horses — I finally became smarter than my horses. The way I farmed — everything I did I was better at, not because I saw equations but because of the way my brain started thinking and solving problems. It wasn’t just math problems — it was everyday problems.

[…] Everything changed, and I credit it to mathematics. I could solve problems for the first time in my life. Sure, there’s great value in things mathematicians do, but the greater value of mathematics to society is how it changes the way people think about everyday problems, from raising children to working on cars to working with horses.

His humble background, and productive struggle, are probably part of why he’s such a good teacher–he’s a walking advertisement for the growth mindset, and he isn’t shy about it.

A history with farming has led him to focus on applied math in biological systems. He’s always gone where his interests led him–and it’s so wonderful that he’s found, and leveraged into a career, the synergy between them.

But his love of teaching is paralleled by robust research interests, and virtually all of his publications have been in math biology. “For 35 years of my life, I sat on my tractor. That gave me good insights into insects and spiders, because they’re a big part of agriculture.”

One example he gives of math biology involves climate change. Moose populations in New Hampshire are declining because ticks, which in great enough numbers can kill moose, are thriving due to shorter winters. One of his research groups has created models for how the date of a first snowfall can affect the moose population. The “stochastic” model introduces the element of randomness to simulate the variability of the first snowfall each year.

It feels a little weird to be proud of an older family member like this, but here we are. I think it’s because we’re so similar. We both bounced around life trying to find direction, and have had our share of struggles, but we eventually each figured out how to turn an interest in computer science into a fulfilling life, even if we aren’t the greatest at it. He’s even the family member I most look and sound like.

So, three cheers for uncle Bill!

Who are some family members you are proud of?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37 Comments

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      I have flour & butter on my hands, I'm making pie crust, but I just wanted to jump on to say, you don't have to believe in God to be comforted and uplifted by Joe Biden's faith. His speech made my Thanksgiving.

Back to your topic.

      Back to your topic.

      Aleta

      Fantastic story about Bill.  Good to be proud of the older family ppl while they're alive instead of realize later how great they were (as I did).

      Martin

      Agree with KayInMD. I'm a non-believer, but I've always been a bit envious of people who are faithful – particularly in the manner that Joe is. Religion (or non) should be personal and private. If you feel the need to proselytize, you're doing it wrong (that goes for non-believers as well).

My pie crust making starts after lunch. I've run the last 25 thanksgivings, I could do this in my sleep now.

      My pie crust making starts after lunch. I’ve run the last 25 thanksgivings, I could do this in my sleep now.

      Old School

      I had a teacher in high school that would tell students when they said they'd never have to know geometry in real life:  "I'm not teaching you geometry.  I'm teaching you how to think!"

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      Uncle Bill sounds like a fascinating guy who I’d love to have his beverage of choice with.

      My husband had a similar career path. Majored in painting in college, became a graphic artist but always played drums in rock bands on the weekends. Then he learned guitar and started writing songs and everything changed. He started playing Irish music full-time and picked up tenor banjo and mandolin. Now that no one plays out anymore because covid, he’s writing haiku. I’m proud of him.

      Martin

      The US doesn't understand how important teaching is to learning. You can't really learn something until you teach it.

      Wag

      I am proud of my daughter, who has plugged away at her interest in forensic anthropology, got a job as a curator at a natural history museum, and expanded it into a career that takes in all life forms, from vertebrates to invertebrates.

      SiubhanDuinne

      My uncle Bill has led a very eclectic life. Born a poor Nebraska dirt farmer, he would try jobs like continuing to farm; bluffing his way into teaching Lotus to inmates; racehorse training; graduate studenting; and running a beef jerky business. But it seems he's finally found his calling, as a math professor at UT Austin. He just won their Outstanding Teacher Award, which comes with a five-figure prize and a great article in UT News.

That's as fine a career path as I've ever seen. Cool-sounding guy. Congratulations to Uncle Bill on his OTA.

      That’s as fine a career path as I’ve ever seen. Cool-sounding guy. Congratulations to Uncle Bill on his OTA.

      Betty Cracker

      I also had a cool Uncle Bill. He was my great uncle, the brother of my maternal grandmother. He had a law degree but never practiced. He worked for the health department in Tampa, but I’m not quite sure what he did there. In his garage, he had every National Geographic magazine from the mid-1930s to the 1980s, so that was fascinating — you could get lost in those stacks of magazines.

      He used to hang around with people who flew ultralight aircraft and help them work on their homemade planes. I expressed an interest in it, and he got his friend to take me up for a ride. It was like riding a bicycle 400 feet off the ground — exhilarating and terrifying at the same time. When we landed, I asked Uncle Bill if he was afraid the first time he went up in an ultralight, and he said he’d never been up in one because it was too scary! He just liked the camaraderie of the ultralight people.

      He tried to learn Spanish when he was in his early 80s and went down to Mexico to immerse himself in the language but promptly got robbed and had to come home. When he died midway through his 80s, hundreds of people came to his funeral, and we found out he had all these interests and contacts and friends we knew nothing about. A lady from the Spanish class read a poem she’d written about him called “Don Guillermo.” I still miss him.

      Capri

      I know although we're not related to a person with this career path: Went to medical school and then did a residency in pathology to become a boarded pathologist. After realizing that much of her research involved comparative pathology went to veterinary school to learn the pathology of other species. While in vet school met and then fell in love with cows. Is now a dairy farmer.

      Renie

      I love this Uncle Bill story. His speaking of the connection between learning leading to critical thinking in all areas is great.  Not being able to think critically is, IMO, a big issue in the US. Too many people denigrate education not realizing that thinking skills are important in all areas of life not just in a classroom.

      RedDirtGirl

      Congrats to your uncle! I I've never read any Pratchett, but I just downloaded Hogfather from the library, so maybe I'll stop by the discussion.

      Aleta

      A history with farming has led him to focus on applied math in biological systems.

      I have some  farming diaries from my mom’s family members from the 1870s-1890s.  The brothers had a little building where they tried to study electricity, but like lots of farmers they were also doing science-type things recording temperature, rain, frost, sun (a hundred years later diaries like that gave some climate change data) and plantings, yields, and new equipment.  When I looked at the farming journals the farm subscribed to before/after WW1, I realized (prob everyone else knows this) how farming was part of the practice of early science.   Eventually all the brothers in the last generation of farmers on that farm escaped to the city, leaving only one (a talented league baseball player, artist and political cartoonist) to care for the farm and old people.  He didn’t like farming but the story is that he “made games out of the work and made it fun for his children.”

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty Cracker:

      hundreds of people came to his funeral, and we found out he had all these interests and contacts and friends we knew nothing about.

      Wow! Talk about a life worth living!

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Capri:

      I love that!!

      (ETA: Although I am forced to confess I first read “boarded pathologist” as “bearded pathologist,” and experienced a moment of puzzlement.)

      cmorenc

      Everything changed, and I credit it to mathematics. I could solve problems for the first time in my life. Sure, there’s great value in things mathematicians do, but the greater value of mathematics to society is how it changes the way people think about everyday problems, from raising children to working on cars to working with horses.

      I agree from personal experience with the discovery of the profound generic benefits to my practical problem-solving ability that is a corollary of learning a math-intensive discipline.  Before I went back to college in my mid-30s to earn a Twin BS in both electrical engineering and computer science, I was a practicing lawyer concentrating in criminal defense and domestic relations – though I kept my bar membership in good standing until I went inactive in my late 60s, my last time practicing law was a part-time gig while going back to college for CS/EE.

      While I find the mental approach to things learned in law school still useful where legal analysis is usevul, IMHO my engineering and computer science classes actually developed more useful practical problem-solving skills applicable in a much broader array of situations, even outside things that are any sort of technical areas.   Learning to understand how math works beyond just a rote tool is a generally mind-broadening experience.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Aleta:

      I have some farming diaries from my mom’s family members from the 1870s-1890s. The brothers had a little building where they tried to study electricity, but like lots of farmers they were also doing science-type things recording temperature, rain, frost, sun (a hundred years later diaries like that gave some climate change data) and plantings, yields, and new equipment. When I looked at the farming journals the farm subscribed to before/after WW1, I realized (prob everyone else knows this) how farming was part of the practice of early science.

      How absolutely fascinating! I don’t mean to stick my nose in where it doesn’t belong, but I hope you have considered eventually making these available to a university or institute where they might be studied by future historians.

      Mathguy

      I was two years ahead of him at UNL as an undergrad. I know his advisor, David Logan, pretty well, and he's an extremely nice guy and this story is a perfect reflection of that. It's wonderful to read a story about someone discovering their love of mathematics and wasn't some prodigy. Thanks for sharing this.

      neldob

      Thanks. My brother was held back in school and we thought he was maybe slightly dim, then later in life became a award winning geologist. It was good he had family support through the hard times because the geology wiz might not have made it over the rocks and up the mountain. There were hard times, never the less, persistence furthers.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Hogfather is definitely a contender for my favorite Terry Pratchett novel. And there’s lots of competition!

      It has everything you could want in a TP novel. I love it.

      Ruckus

      Being the greatest at something is very nice. Having worked in pro sports for decades, as an event official for 20 years and then full time for 11 working for the sanctioning body as, well, the all around boy, you get to see and know champions and a lot of competitors. Being great and top of your field can be very rewarding but it is easy to lose sight of the reality, that the top is a very narrow and steep place and second is, well, second. The point is that there is a much larger world, one that every one else occupies and being very good at something is still pretty damn satisfying, with a lot less drama and sacrifice. Also it seems to be a lot more fun.

      Betty Cracker

      I am hopelessly stupid at math and probably would have been unable to get through college if my sister hadn't tutored me in the required algebra classes. I found I can retain formulas, etc., long enough to regurgitate in exams, but it's like carrying an angry, hissing porcupine, and I put it down as soon as I have no need of it and go on my innumerate way, happier for being unencumbered by that burden. I admire people who are mathematically inclined, but math always has been and always will be a foreign language to me.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Martin:

      I’m in the club too.

      I had a friend in college who was an Ayn Rand-reading College Republican. After we graduated, he came out, which was not exactly a surprise, but a few years after that he started studying for the ministry–which was a surprise.

      However, having seen the community and having watched him at work I understand now. I think the community aspect is what I envy the most.

      Another Scott

      Great stories.  Thanks everyone.

      Human family people I admire are people like her, who take the time to educate Nate and all of us with too much privilege and not enough understanding of what others go through:

      So, I really try my best not to use the quote tweet for shade or snark. I employ it for funny/sweet things or if there’s a lesson we really, really need to understand.

      This, you’ve by now guessed, is the latter. Because this isn’t just wrong, it’s dangerous.

      Yes, thread. https://t.co/oVxW1eKjPJ

      — this is a jingle jangle stan account. (@MsPackyetti) November 25, 2020

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Betty Cracker

      @raven: Wow, amazing! I was an English major and only have a bachelor's degree, but I still had to take algebra I and II. Believe me, I tried to squirm out of it. :)

      Aleta

      @Betty Cracker:  Your Uncle Bill sounds wonderful too.

      Apparently my gr grandfather and uncles on that farm built big kites and tried to build a flying machine (prob a glider) in their barn, influenced by their American Inventor magazines and stories about Gustave Whitehead whose experimental flights were in their area.  Their  plane didn’t get off.  Kites were a thing to experiment with then, I guess.   Farmers in their time were inclined toward inventions and making discoveries.   I bet a lot of old barns were full of weird tries at inventions.

