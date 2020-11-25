Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice Thanksgiving Get-Togethers

      WaterGirl

      Trying to be discreet here so we don’t get a bunch of yahoos or Toobins joining our meeting.

      Meeting times are set for 10am, 2pm. 6pm, and 10pm.

      We will also have a “practice” meeting at 9am for anyone who is new to Zoom wants to make sure they are ready to go and have changed their name to their nym in Zoom.

      We’re kind of jumping off the cliff here without a safety net, totally winging it. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, right? I know you’ll all be kind if everything is not smooth!

      If this works as proof of concept, maybe Balloon Juice can get set up with Business Zoom for Christmas or whatever event we want to do next.

      Please remember to change your name to your Balloon Juice Nym either before or as soon as you enter the zoom.

      From memory, so this may be incomplete: Click on participants in upper right-hand corner. Find yourself. The more button will have the rename option. Click it and type your BJ nym.

      WaterGirl

      Topic: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving
      Time: Nov 26, 2020 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

      https://suffolk.zoom.us/j/92579597867

      Password:

      Or iPhone one-tap :
      US: +13126266799,,92579597867#  or +19294362866,,92579597867#
      Or Telephone:
      Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
      US: +1 312 626 6799  or +1 929 436 2866  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782
      Meeting ID: 925 7959 7867

      WaterGirl

      Topic: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving Practice
      Time: Nov 26, 2020 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

      Join Zoom Meeting: https://suffolk.zoom.us/j/98509419566
      Passcode:

      Or iPhone one-tap :
      US: +13126266799,,98509419566#  or +19294362866,,98509419566#
      Or Telephone:
      Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
      US: +1 312 626 6799  or +1 929 436 2866  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782
      Meeting ID: 985 0941 9566

      J R in WV

      OK, so funny to see double-sekret pswd posted!!

      This is great, we are supposed to Zoom with friend in Montana Saturday, now that won’t be my first whirl in Zoom!! Not that meeting with JAckals won’t be great all by itself!

      Reply

