We are all set for getting together for Thanksgiving. Details in the comments below.
If you have any questions, ask them here.
by WaterGirl| 19 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
We are all set for getting together for Thanksgiving. Details in the comments below.
If you have any questions, ask them here.
Trying to be discreet here so we don’t get a bunch of yahoos or Toobins joining our meeting.
Meeting times are set for 10am, 2pm. 6pm, and 10pm.
We will also have a “practice” meeting at 9am for anyone who is new to Zoom wants to make sure they are ready to go and have changed their name to their nym in Zoom.
We’re kind of jumping off the cliff here without a safety net, totally winging it. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, right? I know you’ll all be kind if everything is not smooth!
If this works as proof of concept, maybe Balloon Juice can get set up with Business Zoom for Christmas or whatever event we want to do next.
Please remember to change your name to your Balloon Juice Nym either before or as soon as you enter the zoom.
From memory, so this may be incomplete: Click on participants in upper right-hand corner. Find yourself. The more button will have the rename option. Click it and type your BJ nym.
Topic: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving
Time: Nov 26, 2020 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://suffolk.zoom.us/j/92579597867
Password:
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +13126266799,,92579597867# or +19294362866,,92579597867#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 925 7959 7867
Topic: Balloon Juice Thanksgiving 2
Time: Nov 26, 2020 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86555459919
Meeting ID: 865 5545 9919
Passcode:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77060899723
Passcode:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76793706700
Passcode:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://suffolk.zoom.us/j/98509419566
Passcode:
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +13126266799,,98509419566# or +19294362866,,98509419566#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 985 0941 9566
J R in WV
OK, so funny to see double-sekret pswd posted!!
This is great, we are supposed to Zoom with friend in Montana Saturday, now that won’t be my first whirl in Zoom!! Not that meeting with JAckals won’t be great all by itself!
Jim, Foolish Literalist
a bunch of … Toobins joining our meeting.
mercy!
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I should probably apologize for putting that image out there.
NotMax
Pants. Must find pants.
:)
Baud
so we don’t get a bunch of yahoos or Toobins joining our meeting.
I can take a hint.
West of the Rockies
Yeah, nobody go YouToobin, please.
HeleninEire
@WaterGirl: Gotta disagree. I’m looking forward to a Balloon Juice Toobin.
Hmmmm… Who will it be?
Baud
Unless I’m Gilbert Gottfried.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
@West of the Rockies:
Hopefully Cole doesn’t decide to start mopping naked during Zoom lol
Baud
Maybe he can instruct the group on how to shave a cat’s ass.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings