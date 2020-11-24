Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Preznit I.R. Turkee

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Preznit I.R. Turkee

25 Comments

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Preznit Turkee

(John Deering via GoComics.com)
.

From the Urban Dictionary:

Corncob: Someone who has been brutally owned, yet insists that they are victorious in the online discourse despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary…

Speaking of pwned turkeys… look who’s back, it’s Mr. But the Deficit!, via Politico:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      BR

      I mentioned in the other thread that Dems need to stop encouraging the “write in Trump in GA” stuff — it’s a runoff, so I don’t believe there is a write-in option, and Trump brings low-propensity voters to the polls.  We need them to stay home.  I was dismayed to see someone posted that some Dems are going to put up billboards in GA with this message — seems like a terrible idea that needs to be stopped.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      Alyssa Milano came up with one of the brand new “it’s up to us to reach out to our Republican friends to work together” or some such bullshit statement and thankfully, no one is having it.

      Dave Neiwert has a piece up about who these assholes are and if you think they’re gonna share the kiss of peace you’re fucking nuts.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      Oh Christ, it’s that asshole again. Tan, rested and ready for some deficit scolding and Sunday Show rotations.
      Fuck that guy, his $350.00 wine, his PX 90 workouts, his false piety, his massive self regard, his racism, his never ceasing desire to take away healthcare and every other social benefit we’ve paid for all our collective lives. Fuck him and his owners

      Not having it 👏👏👏👏

      Reply
    12. 12.

      waspuppet

      Oh cool I’m so glad Paul Ryan has weighed in on what he’d like to see. Wait, who did he used to be again?

      So happy someone actually SOUGHT HIM OUT for his opinions. Such a good sign for the next four years in political media.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JanieM

      Where was Ryan’s whining voice maundering on about both sides of the aisle for the past ten years, anyhow? Why isn’t he whining at Mitch McConnell about both sides of the aisle, instead of Biden?

      I can’t even. I wish someone would just push them all back into their holes and make them STFU.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      raven

      @Mary G:

      ATLANTA — The King holiday service at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church bubbled over with election year politics Monday.  And the Georgia politician most on the hotseat was Kelly Loeffler – the new Republican U.S. Senator who replaced Johnny Isakson this month.

      Loeffler upheld Isakson’s tradition by appearing at the event at Ebenezer.

      “I seek to live in a way that honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, and the entire King family. Not just on this special occasion, but every day,” Loeffler told the congregation from the pulpit.

      Away from the church, Loeffler’s pronouncements on Twitter and elsewhere have been pro-President Trump and anti-impeachment.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sdhays

      Well, you have to admit, he stands by his principles. After all, he “helped” Donny Dump by giving the Democrats the House so that Dump would have the “benefit” of divided government. He must have been pissed when the Republicans took the Senate. “Goddamn it, Mitch, you were supposed to remain in the minority. Now I have to drive the House off the cliff myself. We certainly can’t be trusted with a trifecta!”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      Trump is being himself, in a brief White House appearance.

      President Donald Trump briefly emerged to tout the Dow Jones Industrial Average breaking 30,000 for the first time ever, and then vanished after a minute without taking questions…

      “We’ve never broken 30,000, and that’s despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic.”

      “The stock market’s just broken 30,000 — never been broken, that number. That’s a sacred number, 30,000, and nobody thought they’d ever see it,” Trump said.

      Hell, I think a fucking sacred number is the number of people that Trump should have saved, who died from the pandemic.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Amir Khalid

      Whoever named those turkeys has a cruel sense of humour. I would be, like all, “tut-tut” and “that’s not nice”, if the butt of the joke were anyone but Trump.

      @laura:

      As Mitt Romney’s running mate many years ago, Paul Ryan was a vacuous pretty boy like Dan Quayle, but with delusions of intelligence. I still remember his ludicrous cargo-cult version of economics wonkery.

      Reply

