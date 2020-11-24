.
BREAKING: Names of the two White House turkeys this year are 'Corn' and 'Cob'
— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) November 23, 2020
From the Urban Dictionary:
Corncob: Someone who has been brutally owned, yet insists that they are victorious in the online discourse despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary…
Speaking of pwned turkeys… look who’s back, it’s Mr. But the Deficit!, via Politico:
Very convincing, high-level #analysis from Paul Ryan, via @playbookplus pic.twitter.com/gJBJiyPF7j
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 24, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings