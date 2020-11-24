Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Selfishness of It All

The Selfishness of It All

According to the TSA, idiot nation is ignoring the plague and going home for turkey and to kill gram and gramps:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded its highest number of weekend passengers since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, with over 3 million people traveling in the past three days. The surge comes despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance advising against Thanksgiving travel because of mounting covid-19 cases across the nation.

Sunday was the busiest travel day since the beginning of the pandemic in March, according to TSA spokesman Daniel Velez, with 1,047,934 passengers. TSA screenings surpassed a now-rare amount of 1 million screenings on both Friday and Sunday; Friday was a slightly lower travel day with 1,019,836 travelers screened. On Saturday, TSA saw 984,369 travelers.

Hospitals are already overwhelmed in many places, close in others, and the death rate is climbing as we all know that it is hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators. It’s going to be an awful couple of months, and there literally is no help on the way because the Senate is not going to do anything and the current administration is more worthless than breasts on men. So, yay.

The thing that bothers me the most about this is that the people traveling are all people of privilege. If you are flying across country for a three day holiday, you are de facto middle class or higher. Poor people don’t do this. So people who are already in a position of privilege are simply incapable of denying themselves the luxury of going home for the holidays, and their actions will, as always, wreak havoc on those less fortunate or who have no say. The virus will hit the old, the weak, communities of color, the immune suppressed, the medical community, and, of course, the working class.

The very same working class who, unlike those in the middle and upper middle class, won’t be getting to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with their families even without travel. Why? Because they are all having Thanksgiving today, or tomorrow, and likely early in the day or late at night, because they have eat before their midnight shift or after they get home from their swing shift. They’ll gather around the table at noon today and then head off to fucking Walmart or the gas station or the Walgreens or whatever restaurant they work at. Just like they fucking do every year.

And such that it is.

We’re a profoundly stupid and selfish and unempathetic nation, for the most part. Other than some masturbatory rhetoric early on about “essential workers” and “our heroes in the medical community,” we’ve basically done fuck all to make their lives easier. It was basically empty rhetoric, a sort of act of auto-erotic patriotism and the performative dance version of a war effort. None of this is surprising- it’s who we have been conditioned to be. In the last twenty years we’ve financed several wars and multiple tax cuts for the rich on the backs of the kids being crushed economically right now, and instead of being asked to sacrifice during wartime we were instead told to go out and shop. So it’s no surprise that asking people to turn down nonna’s cranberry sauce during a plague is just a bridge too fucking far.

We don’t give a fuck about anyone but ourselves, and the selfish pricks traveling this week and the assholes hosting them are the fucking worst of the worst.

    55Comments

    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Between the Sturgis motorcycle thingy and the trumpov super-spreader events around the Midwest, and now this…it’s almost like someone wanted infections to go through the roof in middle America.

      Does it qualify as manslaughter or negligent homicide?  I dunno…what do YOU think, Scott Atlas?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl:  My relatives from six different households are getting together for Thanksgiving.  I told them I wasn’t coming.  I’m terrified to go to Kroger!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)

      I’d like to think that, if it must happen, and is happening, no matter what, and the goddamn plague spikes to the heavens, which it will, then THAT will be the deal breaker at last. Back to lockdown, mask mandates, stimulus relief, no-crowd Dropkick Murphys concerts… The “Hate to say I told you so, but” moment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Capri

       

      What kills me are all the people who are surprise when I tell them that I’m not going anywhere and my kids aren’t coming to me.   Like I have some bizzare belief system that they can’t quite get their head around.  Everyone I know who is traveling thinks their family is healthy and it’s someone else who is the problem.

      Maybe, like politics, countries get the pandemics they deserve.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CarolPW

      Curbside grocery pickup is keeping me safe. For a while I could lavishly tip the workers, but they are now forbidden to accept any tips. It was already stupid, because what is an appropriate tip for someone who is keeping you alive? And now no tips allowed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      If they get sick themselves or their friends and family who choose to expose themselves to it sick then I hope they all get it with both barrels, no sympathy here.

      I’ll save my empathy for the innocent people that they infect and kill.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      John, thank you for this.  It’s important that we all remind each other, that we’re not staying in our houses only so that we will survive, but so that -others- will survive also: so that others we don’t even *know*, will never *meet*, will survive.

      If, someday, a latter-day Gibbon writes the epitaph on Our Experiment, I think that he will write somewhat as the original Gibbon wrote: that we forgot why we were Americans, and we especially forgot our *responsibilities* as Americans, focusing only on our *rights* as Americans.

      Sigh.  USA! USA! USA![1]

       

      [1] It is *singularly* disgusting to hear this chant from racist jingoist fascist partisans of the Fucking Traitor.  Singularly so.  Because if the Traitor weren’t that: if at least he were a partisan of American First (for real), of American power, I guess I could understand them.  But he’s not.  He’s all about what’s good for him, and giving away our hegemony is part of that.  And yet his feculent, suppurating horde chant nevertheless.  It’s so …. dispiriting.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      ArchTeryx

      My best friend’s mom and he (I often go to visit their place on Thanksgiving) did it the rational way.  They talked about it, checked COVID statistics for NYS and Vermont, looked at government websites, and decided to cancel the trip.  We’re having a Zoom Thanksgiving like most sane people are, and hoping we get through the next two months alive.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      concerned citizen

      The human species survives because a little over one half isn’t completely evil. Make sure your at-risk folks are quarantined.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sdhays

      @Chetan Murthy: The people most likely to chant “USA” are typically the people who mostly hate everything about the USA, or at least most of the people in it and making the things they like or depend on possible.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      satby

      I’m seeing karma IRL as the mask refuseniks at the farmers market slowly disappear because they’re home sick with covid. The latest one morbidly obese and diabetic and wore her mask mostly around her neck. I hope she ends up ok but I don’t have a lot of sympathy. It takes a slight bit of extra effort to wear a mask, and it does appear that tiny bit is too much to ask of many people.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      geg6

      My oldest sister, who has battled Crohn’s disease since she was 19, just had a tumor and a chunk of her liver taken out.  Her husband has MS (I introduced them and was their maid of honor).  Their daughter, my niece, has an 18 month old and a baby due in February.  She has had her wedding postponed for almost a year now.  I haven’t seen any of them since July.  My younger sister, BIL and college age niece are also absent from my life since July.  And July was the the first time I saw all of them since March.  My only living brother is battling lung cancer and I haven’t seen him since last Christmas.  I’d do anything to be with them as we always have.  But we can’t because I want them all alive for the holidays next year.  Thankfully, I have one sister and BIL who have been our bubble, so we are able to at least spend a meal together.  But it will be short, with the windows open, masked unless eating/drinking.  We sacrifice now for a better life ahead for us all.  I have no patience for anyone who isn’t willing to do the same.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chetan Murthy

      @sdhays:

      The people most likely to chant “USA” are typically the people who mostly hate everything about the USA

      100% with  you.  Which is why I’m so angry at them: for perverting a chant that is the simplest expression of my patriotism, into something the -opposite- of.  I remember reading that one of the things modern Germans struggle with, is a sort of “pride in our reckoning with our evil past”.  There’s actually a *vigorous* debate in Germany, about whether they can take pride in their, y’know, shame for their nation’s evil deeds.  A patriotism like that, including the self-doubt about whether we have a right to -pride- would be …. refreshing.  Ah, well.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I’ve mentioned this before, but I worry about the public’s perception and trust in medical professions going forward because of the GOP and Trump’s bullshit. Ron Johnson was attacking medical professional who works at a major university in an open session of the Senate, essentially calling doctors and nurses liars. Nursing has been one of the most trusted professions in the US for 18 years according to Gallup. That took decades to build. My professors in school often brought this up. Now, potentially almost 40% of the population will distrust us. It took less than a year to ruin it, assuming this is the case. I’m beyond pissed

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kelly

      @PeakVT: Jeeze the entire map has gone to uncontrolled spread since I last looked. Oh wait, Hawaii still yellow. A few thousand miles of ocean helps control spread.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PeakVT

      @Punchy: I’m not an expert but it looks like they are fucking up both with the numerator – cases are out of control – and the denominator – their testing rate is pathetically low.  Compare with VT a few lines above in the last chart.

      Also, it looks like the data was just updated for today, so WY is down to 57%.  Progress, of a sort.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chetan Murthy

      @HalfAssedHomesteader:

      “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”

      I know you’re aware of this quote.  I really do think it explains it all.  For myself, I think that the Obamas exemplify American royalty in a way that the Kennedys aspired to, but never achieved.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      OGLiberal

      @geg6: My son – 14 has Crohn’s and that has us super worried with COVID since it’s all auto-immune stuff.  I’m the only person who has had contact with outside folks since late February.  But I know some idiot is going to give it to me no matter what precautions I take – never go without a mask or gloves, limit outside time, clean all our groceries, etc.  So far, the folks here in NJ/PA have been very good with the masks and social distancing.  Just hope it lasts.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sm*t Cl*de

      @satby:

      It takes a slight bit of extra effort to wear a mask, and it does appear that tiny bit is too much to ask of many people.

      A lot of people in NZ wear masks for public transport and such… we are currently COVID-free, but there will be another incursion some time, and it could be happening now (just not detected yet).

      I do not enjoy the mask, for it brings back happy memories of the whole Asthma experience of fighting for every breath. OTOH I do not enjoy wearing trousers either but I am willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      So WTF is going on in PA right now? Flipped on CNN and there’s going to be some “hearing” in the PA Senate with Trump joining Giuliani to testify about “irregularities”?

      According to a news release from the office of state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, he asked Argall to convene the hearing “to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities.”

      “Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted,” Mastriano said in the news release. “We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic.”

      Mastriano noted that he is among the Republican lawmakers who have called for the resignation of Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the state’s top elections official. They have accused Boockvar of issuing conflicting guidance to counties in the run up to the Nov. 3 election and of issuing orders that exceed the powers of her office

      What the fuck do these people think they’re doing?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MisterForkbeard

      @satby: Got into an argument today with someone who insisted that I was giving up my “freedom” by wearing a mask.

      I don’t really know what to say to these people. I don’t think they understand what Freedom actually is, and think it’s just a license to fuck around and do whatever you want without consequence.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Don’t mean to sound like an old fart but this country couldn’t respond to WWII like it did. A draft would be a joke. Rationing??? Ain’t gonna happen. People would refuse to ration coffee, chocolate or, hell, any other food items. Buying bonds?? Only if they make some big bucks off it. Rationing gas? Are you kidding me? We’ve all become selfish a*holes.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Raven Onthill

      “If you are flying across country for a three day holiday, you are de facto middle class or higher.”

      Petit-bourgeois, Marx would have called them. He didn’t have a lot of use for them as a group, for many of the same reasons that you don’t.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JoyceH

      @CarolPW:

      Curbside grocery pickup is keeping me safe.

      My local grocery just started curbside pickup and I had my first pickup today. It was so awesome! While my order was being shopped, I got real time texts to let me know they were substituting this brand of iceberg lettuce for my selected brand which was out, and this and that specific flavor of canned soup was out.

      I asked if pickup was permanent or pandemic related and was told it was permanent – I may never go back into a store again!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Nancy, ( from work) texted me today, to say that her hospital experience was wonderful, supportive and loving.

      She had reached out to me because of my  experiences this year, during Covid. ( ER twice, MERS infection, concussion and 27 stitches, ICU with Covid).  She had to have some tests done and was scared.

      Trust in medical professionals amongst the reality based is at record highs.

      The 40% of nutjobs can inject bleach into their veins, stuff a uv lightbulb up their asses, rotate and die slowly.

      Reply

