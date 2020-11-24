Y’all. I think this is a real thing that happened:

This romantic moonlit scene in RUDY: THE RUDY GIULIANI STORY absolutely murdered me. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/eRZuxM0iMI — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) November 24, 2020

What’s the worst movie you’ve ever seen? Me: “The Man Who Loved Women,” starring Burt Reynolds. I was a fucking CHILD, and I walked out of the theater because it was so bad.

I also hate the sports drama movie “Rudy” and ridicule my husband for liking it. But now I know it’s not even the worst movie called “Rudy.”

Open thread!