Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Women: they get shit done

The willow is too close to the house.

We still have time to mess this up!

What fresh hell is this?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This blog will pay for itself.

Wetsuit optional.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Verified, but limited!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Han shot first.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Squishable temporary morning open thread

Squishable temporary morning open thread

by | 91 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Y’all. I think this is a real thing that happened:

What’s the worst movie you’ve ever seen? Me: “The Man Who Loved Women,” starring Burt Reynolds. I was a fucking CHILD, and I walked out of the theater because it was so bad.

I also hate the sports drama movie “Rudy” and ridicule my husband for liking it. But now I know it’s not even the worst movie called “Rudy.”

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Bruce K
  • clay
  • coin operated
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • FridayNext
  • hueyplong
  • Immanentize
  • Jim Appleton
  • JMG
  • JPL
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • mad citizen
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • natem
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Princess
  • PsiFighter37
  • Punchy
  • randy khan
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Sab
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • Spanky
  • swiftfox
  • Tim C.
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    91Comments

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      MANOS: THE HANDS OF FATE!

      Thread over.  I win. 😁

       

      Seriously – Disturbia can suck everyone’s left nut.  If I wanted to watch a shitty version of Rear Window, I wouldn’t.  I would just watch Rear Window!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      Nope, not even looking at the tweet. Supposed to start snowing any minute, then switching to rain, then by tomorrow 50° and sunny. My poor garden has no fucking idea what’s going on.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SFAW

      Well, I couldn’t walk out of my house when I saw the “Rudey” scene above, but mainly because it’s cold outside, and I’m a wimp.

      Holy shit, that’s bad.

      I once thought Silverado was pretty bad, mainly because it seemed to re-hash every “Western” cliche. Others seem to have a different opinion, and maybe it was a parody, so maybe I need to watch it again

      ETA: And I can’t believe they made a movie about him. Was it “self-produced”?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Princess

      Red Dawn.

      The only movie I ever walked out of

      Blue Velvet sucked too. I guess I don’t like movies with colours in their names.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JPL

      Now I’m never going to be able to watch Rudy again, and I blame Betty

      btw   I truthfully thought the clip was a joke, because I don’t remember that movie at all.   Thankfully.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      debbie

      The bit where he’s lying on the bed with his hand down his pants is as much Rudy Romance as I can handle.

      I’d rather dream of the executive order that Biden will issue on McConnell’s birthday. Something that curtails Mitch’s ability to wreak havoc on the country would be nice.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      The bit where he’s lying on the bed with his hand down his pants is as much Rudy Romance as I can handle.

      FSM will smite you for reminding us of that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JMG

      Ned Kelly starring Mick Jagger is the worst I’ve ever seen. Left midway through. I love the Stones but there was a scene where hero Ned (like an Australian Jesse James/Robin Hood) engages in a bare knuckle boxing match. Mick takes off his shirt and you see his body is like clothes hangers wired together, yet he thrashes an opponent who’s got like 80 pounds on him. That’s when I walked. This was like 1971.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      satby

      @SFAW: rikyrah’s in Chicago, I’m a Chicagoan in exile in South Bend, where it’s also snowing. Supposed to get up to an inch before it changes to rain.

      I’ve had 4 cups of coffee, and I want to take a nap already.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      How could you have ever unsee it? Share your secret!

      By not watching it in the first place?

      Of course, there’s always some wise guy/girl who will describe it. But that did not stay with me as long as having it seared into my visual cortex would have done.

      Until you came along.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      hueyplong

      Seconded on the Rudy (sports movie) hate.  Well, on the Rudy G hate, too.  Ink-drippy, self-diddling, Nosferatu-looking ghoul trying to fuck over the country under the cover of 911.  A perfect match for the orange pig.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      The fact that James Woods plays Rudy is so extra. The clip’s worth watching because the person who filmed it (off TV) cracks up at the end. It’s also what makes this clip so magical:

      Reply
    32. 32.

      satby

      @MagdaInBlack: I hate covid, but I hope people remember to dial back some of the frenetic needless running around we all did before we had to stay home to stay safer from the virus spread. Because I like the peace of reduced traffic and noise.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WereBear

      As a fervent MST3K fan, and prior to that, an early early appreciator of Ed Wood, I think terrible movies are a category unto themselves.

      If we are talking about big budget studio-released movies from people who should have known better, I nominate Quintet.

      Honorable mentions include Titanic (which at least wasn’t boring,) and Steel Magnolias… wait a minute.

      Damn! I just realized I actually hate Steel Magnolias most of all.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I love it: Helicopter pilot finds ‘strange’ monolith in remote part of Utah

      A mysterious monolith has been discovered in a remote part of Utah, after being spotted by state employees counting sheep from a helicopter.

      The structure, estimated at between 10ft and 12ft high (about 3 metres), appeared to be planted in the ground. It was made from some sort of metal, its shine in sharp contrast to the enormous red rocks which surrounded it.
      ……………………………….
      The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, told local news channel KSLTV: “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying.” Hutchings was flying for the Utah department of public safety, which was helping wildlife resource officers count bighorn sheep in the south of the state. “One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” Hutchings said. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’”

      Hutchings said the object looked manmade and appeared to have been firmly planted in the ground, not dropped from the sky. “I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan,” Hutchings said.

      The monolith and its setting resembled a famous scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, in which a group of apes encounter a giant slab.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      coin operated

      I nominate Battlefield Earth.  Someone tried to condense that 1000+ opus into a 2-hour flick and failed miserably.  Someone had enough dirt on John Travolta to make him take up that horrible script…

      Reply
    45. 45.

      swiftfox

      Worked with Dan Ruettiger and his brothers in 1980.  Showed me his picture in Notre Dame uniform. Nice guy.  I guess in the age of ‘greed is good’ I should not have been surprised he would have a movie made out of a molehill of circumstance.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      randy khan

      Love at First Bite.  My friends and I spent the entire movie talking about walking out.  And I never talk during movies.  But it did mean that we saw the incredibly ridiculous ending.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SFAW

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Well, in fairness

      If I wanted to watch a shitty version of Rear Window, I wouldn’t.  I would just watch Rear Window!

      looks like it might be implying that “the original was shitty, so why watch a remake?”

      Glad to see you have some taste in movies

      Reply
    48. 48.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I remember seeing an interview of the MST3K guys talking about Manos.  They’d wanted to do it since day 1 of the show but it took em years to work up to it because they felt it was so bad and so disturbed, they couldn’t write to the on-screen material.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      @satby:

      I’ve had 4 cups of coffee, and I want to take a nap already. 

      That’s not how coffee works!

      Also (too), it’s about time the calendar sat the weather’s crazy ass down and said, “Now look here!  It’s late November!”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Matt McIrvin

      @SFAW: Looks like one of those movies made specifically for the “Christian”/right-wingnut subculture. James Woods as the star, giving speeches that are straight-up about how Republicans are better than Democrats? Yeah, it’s the kind of thing that in an earlier age would have been shown in the church basement.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Anne Laurie

      Betty, you are a Great Lady, and I apologize for putting you to so much trouble!

      (Still not watching that clip, though — I’m off to bed.)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WereBear

      I highly recommend God Awful Movies podcast if you really want to dip into this extraordinarily scummy part of the film pool. They take on the Fundamentalist Christian propaganda movies, and if you don’t mind very salty language (and if you do why are you HERE?) you might find it as funny as I do.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      PsiFighter37

      One curiosity is that SecDef was not announced with a lot of the other foreign policy / national security positions. Wonder if they are still figuring out who to appoint as CIA director, and other positions, and waiting to include that announcement there. Would assume Flournoy is the choice.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Matt McIrvin

      @SFAW: Looks like it wasn’t, but, then, the monolith in the movie didn’t have 1:4:9 dimensions either–that was just in the book. Turns out if you actually make a box that shape it just looks like a brick, not the elegant, door-like slab Kubrick needed.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Immanentize: I never understood the love for 2001. Visually, it was… I don’t want to say “stunning” but something like that.  Otherwise I found it rather boring.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      LurkerNoLonger

      @OzarkHillbilly: It’s 19 years too late. Come on, aliens, get a calendar!

      ETA: to answer the bad movie question: Freddy VS. Jason. I love horror movies and just I can’t get through it. It’s the only movie I walked out of while at the theater.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Anne Laurie

      @OzarkHillbilly: I dimly remember the Scientoologists building massive monuments, guaranteed to last thousands of years, to proclaim the godhood of Elron.

      Doubt it would be legal to build something like this on public land, but off the top of my head, I’d guess the monolith was dedicated by some cult — if not the Seagaters, then the Tesla promoters, some unusually technocratic Mormon offshoot, or possibly NSA (in one of its more cult-like moments).

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Anne Laurie

      @PsiFighter37: Wonder if they are still figuring out who to appoint as CIA director

      If they told us, they would have to kill us!

      There’s a joke going around on twitter:  Pete Buttigieg.

      Just to make his detractors, on both the right & the (ostensible) left, completely paranoid.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      PsiFighter37

      @Baud: There is always going to be pushback from the left, because nobody is ever too pure for any position (except for Bernie, of course). Boo fucking hoo.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      PsiFighter37

      @Immanentize: Outside of Jay Powell and Chris Wray (more because it would cause unnecessary trouble to do so), every other Trump appointee that is fireable on 1/20 is gone. That includes Haspel. Worst comes to worst, just put Michael Morrell (who was deputy CIA director) in charge.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @satby: There’s snow on the ground here this morning, and it’s coming down again now. It’s pretty.

      ETA: I saw this post go up, went to take a shower, and came back to find 72 comments. Holy cow, you all are up early and chatty.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Tim C.

      @OzarkHillbilly: Fun story.   When I was teaching middle school,  I suggested building a Monolith in the middle of the central commons in the hope that many of the early adolescents would gather around it, scream and jump, and then perhaps mature some.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Brachiator

      Worst movie? Some terrible low budget horror movie about a winged monster in New York starring Michael Moriarty. The effects were terrible and the directing so bad it became distracting. There was one scene where a character chases a bad guy. It’s mid afternoon when the bad guy runs into a building, but night when he runs out of it.

      I also got to see Hollywood insincerity in full blast. I attended a special showing attended by the producers and some of the cast. When the movie ended, people came up to the director and writer and slobbered all over them with praise.

      I was dumbfounded. Looking back, it was just like GOP leaders lavishing phony praise onto  Trump.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Anne Laurie

      @PsiFighter37: There’s been rumors Bernie wants to be Secretary of Labor.  Which IMO wouldn’t be a terrible idea, since it would keep him busy, and Murphy the Trickster God knows he’d be an improvement over the current seatwarmer.

      (Nasty part of me wants him to find out just how much of a sinecure that job is *not*.  Or, more likely, to have to find an excuse for not taking the job, because he’s not stupid, just too damned fond of the sound of his own voice.)

      Reply
    80. 80.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Anne Laurie:
      John McCracken is/was a New Mexico artist, and it is very much his style. As to the legalities, a lot of stuff happens on BLM land that nobody really cares about. (don’t know that this is on BLM land, but it most likely is) Personally, I just like the fact that who ever did it left it to be discovered by accident. Only s/he knows how long it’s been out there.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      mad citizen

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’m with you on 2001.  I watched it for the first time just 3 years ago or so, and also found it boring.  I think it’s because Kubrick would always F around with his source material until he got something he thought was better, was saying what he wanted to say, whatever.  I absolutely love 2-3 of his films, but some of the others are quite boring (Barry Lyndon).

      I’ve found as I was in my 50s I became more impatient with crappy movies.  It’s easy to turn them off or fast forward a dvd at home (as long as my wife falls asleep).  Last weekend I tried to watch Duck Soup (Marx Brothers, 1933).  FFd a few times to see if it picked up, but was not my cup of tea.

      My wife and I were at a free screening of the recent Adam Sandler Uncut Gems movie and walked out 40 minutes in.  That one was so loud and frenetic, an assault on the senses.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      PsiFighter37

      @Anne Laurie: His colleagues won’t confirm him, and why put his replacement in the hands of a Republican governor? I know Scott is very liberal by GOP standards, but I wouldn’t trust him not to put a Republican (or an independent who decides to caucus with nobody) in the seat instead.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Bruce K

      I don’t know about “worst”, but I was subjected to multiple viewings of “An Officer And A Gentleman”, and the only reason I didn’t walk out halfway through the first showing was that I was about 35,000 feet over the North Atlantic. (This was back in the day when there was one in-flight movie played on a common screen in the front of each passenger section, long before individual video screens, and they repeated it over and over and over again on an 8-hour flight.)

      (And then they did it again on the flight back, which was a 10-hour flight.)

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Sab

      @Anne Laurie: Having a niece who works in the Department of Labor doing actual work stuff, it would indeed be a terrible idea to having Bernie as their Sec. They need some restorative leadership after Scalia’s son has been hackimg away at them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.