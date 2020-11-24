it's touching that the fucking cops managed to squeeze some police brutality into her short life so she could get the full experience of being black in America before her death from a virus white people refuse to do the minimum to contain that is ravaging communities of color

Anne Helen Petersen @annehelen She was 14.



