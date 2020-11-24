I am going to have to up my game:
I’m going to enjoy this administration.
Open thread
Citizen Alan
Being a Southerner (and a Mississippian in general), my mind recoils at the use of apples and any spices other than salt, pepper and sage (and light on the sage unless you want the dressing to turn green). The spicy sausage is interesting in a Cajun sort of way, but for me, the word “dressing” should always be preceded by “chicken and.”
NotMax
No slam on Harris but don’t care for sausage in the dressing. It tends to overwhelm the delicacy of the other flavors, turning a symphony in pianissimo into one in forte.
Grover Gardner
prostratedragon
It happens that I’m on the way into the kitchen to start some cornbread for a recipe similar to the VP-elect’s, only no apples; the sweetness will be provided by cranberry relish. I don’t always use sausage, but plan to do so this year. And definitely sage (judiciousness needed here) and thyme. A little rosemary for a rustic touch sounds good. Oh, and I use a fresh breakfast sausage, not a smoked/hard cured one.
Kent
I’ve never been one for meat in a stuffing or dressing. Turns it more from a side dish into some sort of casserole instead. The turkey is the protein.
Kent
CarolPW
Started working on my stuffing today – got through caramelizing 3 onions and browning 1.5 lbs mushrooms. Tomorrow I will mix that with 7 cups unseasoned bread crumbs, 2 tsp basil, 1.5 tsp salt, and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Thursday morning it will get mixed with 2 drained 8 oz cans of water chestnuts, 1/2 cup melted butter and 3 beaten eggs. I will stuff what will fit in this year’s smaller bird, and add half and half to the stuffing remainder and bake at 350 for an hour. Stuffing, and gravy, are the only good things about thanksgiving. The turkey is just a gravy production vehicle.
MisterForkbeard
@NotMax: I’ve used spicy italian sausages in other foods, and they can add a LOT to a dish.
That said, you have to be careful that they don’t overwhelm everything else. But I think it’d work out okay here. One of the big things you want is to get the oil from the sausage slightly into everything, which gives you a great edge to the rest of the food that you enjoy more fully when you reach a part with actual sausage in it.
RobertB
We’ll make one dressing with oysters, and one without. It’ll probably be too much dressing, seeing as how there will just be four of us here to eat, but more for me I guess.
