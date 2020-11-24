Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Recipe Exchange: Kamala Brings It

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Citizen Alan

      Being a Southerner (and a Mississippian in general), my mind recoils at the use of apples and any spices other than salt, pepper and sage (and light on the sage unless you want the dressing to turn green). The spicy sausage is interesting in a Cajun sort of way, but for me, the word “dressing” should always be preceded by “chicken and.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      No slam on Harris but don’t care for sausage in the dressing. It tends to overwhelm the delicacy of the other flavors, turning a symphony in pianissimo into one in forte.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      prostratedragon

      It happens that I’m on the way into the kitchen to start some cornbread for a recipe similar to the VP-elect’s, only no apples; the sweetness will be provided by cranberry relish. I don’t always use sausage, but plan to do so this year. And definitely sage (judiciousness needed here) and thyme. A little rosemary for a rustic touch sounds good. Oh, and I use a fresh breakfast sausage, not a smoked/hard cured one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kent

      I’ve never been one for meat in a stuffing or dressing.  Turns it more from a side dish into some sort of casserole instead.  The turkey is the protein.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kent

      @Grover Gardner:Off topic, but what’s the the “Defund Sanctuary Cities” pop-up ad?

      Where has your browser been Grover?   Sounds like some sort of google ad that followed YOU over from the dark side!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      @Kent
      In my family, chicken and dressing is a casserole and, more than that, is the centerpiece of any holiday gathering. The turkey is something we have out of a sense of tradition on par with having a Christmas tree in the background.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CarolPW

      Started working on my stuffing today – got through caramelizing 3 onions and browning 1.5 lbs mushrooms. Tomorrow I will mix that with 7 cups unseasoned bread crumbs, 2 tsp basil, 1.5 tsp salt, and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Thursday morning it will get mixed with 2 drained 8 oz cans of water chestnuts, 1/2 cup melted butter and 3 beaten eggs. I will stuff what will fit in this year’s smaller bird, and add half and half to the stuffing remainder and bake at 350 for an hour. Stuffing, and gravy, are the only good things about thanksgiving. The turkey is just a gravy production vehicle.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      @Carol PW

      Yum. Personal secret when sauteeing mushrooms is to wait until they are done then drizzle in the slightest splash of bourbon and allow that to boil off completely. Adds a subtle touch of oomph.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      @Kent:

      Mom used to make a stuffing of bread, ground beef liver, turkey bits, onions, celery, salt, pepper, baked in the turkey.

      It was always the first thing gone.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @NotMax: I’ve used spicy italian sausages in other foods, and they can add a LOT to a dish.

      That said, you have to be careful that they don’t overwhelm everything else. But I think it’d work out okay here. One of the big things you want is to get the oil from the sausage slightly into everything, which gives you a great edge to the rest of the food that you enjoy more fully when you reach a part with actual sausage in it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RobertB

      We’ll make one dressing with oysters, and one without. It’ll probably be too much dressing, seeing as how there will just be four of us here to eat, but more for me I guess.

      Reply

