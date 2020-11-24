Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m reminded of Eric Swalwell’s great line during the debates: “Breaking up with Putin, making up with NATO.”

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m thrilled to see Kerry back, and even more thrilled to see this administration placing such a high priority on climate change issues.

    10. 10.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @SiubhanDuinne: It’s like a huge weight lifted. And I’m sure there are people who could bring more climate knowledge to the position, but Kerry comes with a world of goodwill and he’ll be able to bring people to the table that might otherwise be hesitant.

    12. 12.

      Kent

      @TaMara (HFG):@SiubhanDuinne: It’s like a huge weight lifted. And I’m sure there are people who could bring more climate knowledge to the position, but Kerry comes with a world of goodwill and he’ll be able to bring people to the table that might otherwise be hesitant.

      In these sorts of ad-hoc positions it’s even more important to have someone with gravitas than say a Cabinet appointment that carries its own authority along with the title.    Kerry is a great pick because he commands the gravitas, especially overseas.

    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      Biden’s picked a really good team.  I’m very happy – tempered only by wondering how much and what kind of fuckery McConnell will bring to the confirmation hearings.

    16. 16.

      Steve in the ATL

      @NotMax: Zut alors!  Why haven’t I been called yet?!  Is it because I went to the Harvard of Rockbridge County, Virginia, rather than the other Harvard?  Putain de merde!

    18. 18.

      Jay C

      @TaMara (HFG):

      I agree that Kerry is a great pick, but I’m a little leery of that “world of good” stuff: I’m thinking it’s probably only a matter of days before a gaggle of unrepentant Swiftboaters crawl out from under their rocks and start slagging him in the RWNJ media….

    20. 20.

      japa21

      Mrs. Japa said, as we were watching, “I am actually starting to have hope,. But I’m still afraid of what the orange shit-bag will do.”

    22. 22.

      Chyron HR

      @CaseyL:

      I’m very happy – tempered only by wondering how much and what kind of fuckery McConnell will bring to the confirmation hearings.

      Maybe Biden can appoint someone to sarcastically ask Mitch which of his family members he would like to appoint to the cabinet.

    26. 26.

      Kent

      @germy: PA and Nevada certified today.  And suddenly it’s over.  I realize for the first time today I’m not checking elections numbers and Trump is no longer in my head.

    28. 28.

      germy

      Each of Biden’s nominees thanked him for their nominations, but, weirdly, none of them noted the size of his election win or praised how great he was handling the transition.

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 24, 2020

      So odd to see after four years of the other.

    37. 37.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @germy:

      White House planning holiday parties indoors despite pandemic warnings

      Of course.

      But who’s going to attend? The family and close “friends” of Trump? Good! Here’s hoping they have one final super-spreader event as the entire staff, including Secret Service, simply walk out the side door.

    40. 40.

      Winston

      My son texted me this morning. He’s driving here from Dallas for Thanksgiving. We haven’t seen each other since his mom died 6 years ago. I can’t say no.

