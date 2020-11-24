A little late…
I am so glad about John Kerry working on Climate Change.
Open thread
OMG, Biden wiping down the podium before Blinken spoke. Such a small gesture, but exactly the leadership we need right now. Modeling best behavior.
zhena gogolia
I’m reminded of Eric Swalwell’s great line during the debates: “Breaking up with Putin, making up with NATO.”
eclare
Great to see Kerry back.
SiubhanDuinne
I’m thrilled to see Kerry back, and even more thrilled to see this administration placing such a high priority on climate change issues.
Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
Orly is back!
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/orly-taitz-rudy-giuliani-jenna-ellis-trump-voter-fraud_n_5fbd18b3c5b63d1b7706ce52?ncid=engmodushpmg00000006
what a story from @JoeBiden pick for Secretary of State, @ABlinken, about his late step-father, who as a child survived the pogroms in Poland, escaped, knelt in front of a U.S. Army tank and "said the only 3 English words his mother had taught him…God bless America"
— Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) November 24, 2020
These people are so good and decent. Also smart and capable. What a change.
trollhattan
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:
Orly’s now on minute 16. Forgot she had existed, and yet….
Suppose it’s guaranteed that these people will always find one another.
SiubhanDuinne
The contrast with the past four years couldn’t be starker. It’s a joy to hear these women and men. I’m inspired.
@SiubhanDuinne: It’s like a huge weight lifted. And I’m sure there are people who could bring more climate knowledge to the position, but Kerry comes with a world of goodwill and he’ll be able to bring people to the table that might otherwise be hesitant.
Kent
@trollhattan: Part of the reason for voting for Biden was so we don’t have to pay attention to these people anymore. Seriously.
Kent
@TaMara (HFG):@SiubhanDuinne: It’s like a huge weight lifted. And I’m sure there are people who could bring more climate knowledge to the position, but Kerry comes with a world of goodwill and he’ll be able to bring people to the table that might otherwise be hesitant.
In these sorts of ad-hoc positions it’s even more important to have someone with gravitas than say a Cabinet appointment that carries its own authority along with the title. Kerry is a great pick because he commands the gravitas, especially overseas.
Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
If the Goddess really loves me, Orly will be embraced by the team….
CaseyL
Biden’s picked a really good team. I’m very happy – tempered only by wondering how much and what kind of fuckery McConnell will bring to the confirmation hearings.
VeniceRiley
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I called the blonde lady at the hair dye presser “Orly Taits 2020” on twitter a couple days ago, and now I’m afraid of saying Biggie Smalls even one time.
Jay C
I agree that Kerry is a great pick, but I’m a little leery of that “world of good” stuff: I’m thinking it’s probably only a matter of days before a gaggle of unrepentant Swiftboaters crawl out from under their rocks and start slagging him in the RWNJ media….
japa21
Mrs. Japa said, as we were watching, “I am actually starting to have hope,. But I’m still afraid of what the orange shit-bag will do.”
NotMax
“Scaliajuice, Scaliajuice—” (clamps hand firmly over mouth)
:)
germy
Trump gave a quick press conference and then left without taking questions.
Lol what was this? pic.twitter.com/7NfvGqzUg9— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2020
Baud
Someone tell Pompeo that a Jew will replace him.
germy
Each of Biden’s nominees thanked him for their nominations, but, weirdly, none of them noted the size of his election win or praised how great he was handling the transition.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 24, 2020
So odd to see after four years of the other.
CaseyL
@Chyron HR: Or maybe he can casually mention the ethics investigation into Chao’s turning the DOT into her family business could be re-opened.
LuciaMia
@trollhattan: She’s probably just jealous that Rudy et al. are sucking all the crazy out of the room!
scav
Trump legal team is starting to resemble tail-end seasons of Hollywood squares.
germy
As we near Thanksgiving, my heartfelt thanks to all the election officials who put themselves in danger so that our democracy could continue. My list of election officials who died or fell ill to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/6WTYjt5HkE
— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 24, 2020
Chief Oshkosh
White House planning holiday parties indoors despite pandemic warnings
Of course.
But who’s going to attend? The family and close “friends” of Trump? Good! Here’s hoping they have one final super-spreader event as the entire staff, including Secret Service, simply walk out the side door.
Steve in the ATL
@trollhattan: very few republicans in my family, but lots of artists. The crazy is endless!
Winston
My son texted me this morning. He’s driving here from Dallas for Thanksgiving. We haven’t seen each other since his mom died 6 years ago. I can’t say no.
germy
Count the silverware.
I can imagine someone shaking Trump’s hand, and a bunch of forks, spoons and knives slide out of his other sleeve. And then finally a coffee pot.
Maybe Trump will throw in pardons for Uday and Qusay when he pardons the turkeys.
piratedan
@Dorothy A. Winsor: a plausible case could be made for mistaken identity…..
