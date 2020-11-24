On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.
Dagaetch
Maybe it’s just because I was able to get out more than usual (having finally finished grad school, yay), but I felt like the colors this year were as good as I’ve ever seen them. Even the trees at the side of the highways were glorious for a few days. Considering the anxiety I’ve been feeling over *gestures broadly*, it was awfully nice to spend a few hours each weekend just going somewhere with my camera and not thinking about anything else.
I’d never been here before, but had it marked as a possible location. What a beautiful place…I spent a very happy hour maneuvering around the rocks and fallen logs to take different views.
Same location, completely different image. Most of the parks in MA have the trees very close together, with few opportunities to highlight a single glorious trunk. Here was the exception – this tree was at the edge of a field, and the sun was at just the right angle to highlight the magnificent yellow while still shading the background.
This park is practically in the middle of town. I wish it was the town I lived in…I’d be there every day.
This was practically taken from the side of the road. I had wandered in the park for about 30 minutes, somewhat disappointed at the lack of good photo opportunities. Returning to my car, I happened to look across the street and discovered this scene. Instant better photographer mood.
Reflections are the best. I was hiking with a friend, had just brought my camera and a single lens. It may have been for the best – if I’d had all my gear, I would have tried to setup and take my time, except about 30 seconds after taking the picture the light disappeared and it wasn’t as pretty.
Same hike with friend. This was a little peninsula across the small pond that we couldn’t figure out how to actually get to, but the shocking red undergrowth was just so cool.
I did lots of wandering this fall, trying out various local places with foliage. This was a cool trail I was walking on – the leaves had mostly fallen, but I really liked how the roots here look like steps and the color is still pretty.
More reflections! :) somehow the ripples on the water give this a painterly effect that I really like. Little bits of color actually look better in the water then they did on the trees.
Sometimes it’s the absence of color that can stand out the most. These ferns turn white shortly before they drop, and up against the otherwise deep colors of fall, they make themselves known.
