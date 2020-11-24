On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

Dagaetch

Maybe it’s just because I was able to get out more than usual (having finally finished grad school, yay), but I felt like the colors this year were as good as I’ve ever seen them. Even the trees at the side of the highways were glorious for a few days. Considering the anxiety I’ve been feeling over *gestures broadly*, it was awfully nice to spend a few hours each weekend just going somewhere with my camera and not thinking about anything else.