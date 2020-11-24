Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Biden's Assembling Team (So *Very* Different… )

Late Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Biden's Assembling Team (So *Very* Different… )

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,


And you can believe me — we are up for that challenge!

    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: The only people more miserable right now than the remaining Oval Office holdouts are our Failed Media Village Idiots.

      I drink their copious tears!

    4. 4.

      sixthdoctor

      “Inherit a series of unprecedented challenges” is a verrry diplomatic way of saying you’re being asked to clean the Augean Stables without a brush…

    6. 6.

      debbie

      I think the appointments so far are wonderful and I have no expectation the appointments still to be name will be any less wonderful.

      Go, Joe!

    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I love that the head of Homeland Security is an immigrant.

      Not just an immigrant, but a brown Spanish-speaking refugee!… from Cuba, so the ‘better class’ of MAGAts can’t even slag off on his parents without looking like even bigger bigots/hypocrites than they already do.

