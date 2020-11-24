Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too inconsequential to be sued

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Verified, but limited!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

No one could have predicted…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Open Thread: “A Rich Lexicon of Abject Failure”

Late Night Open Thread: “A Rich Lexicon of Abject Failure”

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,



Greek proverb: The fish rots from the head down…

Guess who’s not chipping in for the next Trump recount suit:

Gonna be fun to watch, once these guys are back on the outside, where they belong…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chetan Murthy
  • Citizen Alan
  • dm
  • Kent
  • Lacuna Synechdoche
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • prostratedragon
  • scav
  • Sister Golden Bear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I kind of like that guy who says “I mite as well give up …. I’ll never fkn vote again”  If only the US had more Republicans like him.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      So?  What’s less embarrassing to a narcissist – the legal asskicking coming his way, or his entire Soviet shitpile mobster Trump humper bastard administration throwing themselves into an active volcano?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      scav

      The Google Doodle is a tribute to mariachi!
      Bring on the taco trucks!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      @scav: Sorry.  “Taco trucks ever corner” was a Hillary 2016 racist Russthuglican “threat.” Not applicable now.

      But beating the living shit out of the Russthuglican party for the rest of time IS applicable.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      In other news, it’s 12:50 a.m., and I have just finished the first 30 minutes of a 2 hour bake time for a cheesecake to be eaten by my boss on Thursday. To be fair, in exchange, she’s frying a turkey for my family.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      scav

      @mrmoshpotato: Ok, I’ll just walk the extra block to get my carne asada fuel for the beatdown.  But I will nevertheless have some norteño on my soundtrack. Plus some French pop because that scares everyone.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      Talk about some serious shade.   Eugene Robinson is bringing his A game today.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/want-to-understand-biden-voters-heres-your-reading-list/2020/11/23/1b5f07a0-2dbe-11eb-bae0-50bb17126614_story.html

      Want to understand Biden voters? Here’s your reading list.

      Who are they and what drove them to vote in such huge numbers, even during a pandemic? What makes them tick? Is it culture? Tribalism? Race? How did they come to their worldview, and why do they cling to it so passionately? What do they mean for the future of American democracy?

      I’m talking about the opaque and inscrutable Joe Biden voter, of course.
      After Donald Trump won in 2016, the media and academia embarked on a numbingly comprehensive sociological and anthropological examination of “the Trump voter.” Reporters and researchers swarmed what seemed like every bereft factory town in the industrial Midwest, every hill and hollow of Appalachia, every windswept farming community throughout the Great Plains. I’m pretty sure television crews did, in fact, bring us reports from every single diner in the contiguous United States — at least, those where at least one regular patron wears overalls.

      Never mind that nearly 3 million more of us voted against Trump four years ago; no one seemed terribly interested in our inner lives, our hopes and dreams. This time, however, the gap is too big to ignore — Biden, the president-elect, beat Trump by more than 6 million votes and counting. He won back the heartland of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He won Georgia, for heaven’s sake.

      Logically, then, we should put aside those dog-eared copies of J.D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” and subject “the Biden voter” to the same kind of microscopic scrutiny. Venture out of your bubble, Trump supporters, and try to understand how most of America thinks.

      African Americans were Biden’s most avid and loyal supporters, giving him 87 percent of their votes, according to exit polls. To understand the backstories of those Black voters in cities such as Milwaukee, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia — whom Trump is now trying his best to disenfranchise — you might start by reading “The Warmth of Other Suns.” Isabel Wilkerson’s magisterial opus charts the Great Migration in the first half of the 20th century, which brought millions of African Americans from the South to the industrial cities of the Northeast and Midwest.

      It goes on…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      Dana Houle via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      He’ll never concede. That would shut down the donations he’ll <strike>try to use for legal expenses</strike>¹ pocket for personal use.

      Minor editorial suggestion for accuracy, Dana.

      (¹ Sigh. Really missing that strike-through tag.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.