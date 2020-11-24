Washington Post reporter:

After nearly 45 minutes of introducing his national security team, Biden walks off the stage without taking any questions from reporters. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 24, 2020



You know what else Biden didn’t do? Infect reporters with COVID, tell dozens of lies, and talk about his love affair with a couple of dictators.

It’s a simple fact of the media business that outlets like the Post, Times and the rest will see a decrease in traffic during the Biden Administration. They will struggle with this, and pressure for clicks will drive them to look for some nontroversies. They also fetishize the rituals of the White House Press Corpse, and after Trump stomped all over them, they’re looking to re-assert some authority and relevance, since the Trump Administration made clear how little they really had. The right response to this has already been modeled by Jill Biden:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, shut down a question Sunday from CNN’s Jake Tapper about any “gaffe” her husband may make. “Oh, you can’t even go there,” Jill Biden told the “State of the Union” host when he led into a question by noting that the former vice president “has been known to make the occasional gaffe.” “After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe,” she said. “I can’t even say the word gaffe?” Tapper asked. “Nope. Done. It’s gone,” she responded. “Over, so over,” she added.

Also, there’s no law that every pre-Trump press ritual should be restored in the Biden Administration. Is the daily briefing helping Biden get his message out? Then keep it. Is it turning into a “Why did Joe wear a brown suit in the Oval Office” circle jerk? Close it down. Don’t attend the White House Correspondents Dinner. I’m sure you all can think of many other examples of empty rituals best left in the past.