COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Nov. 23-24

======

Thousands of underpaid migrant workers living in crowded dormitories — what could possibly go wrong?

======

======


It’s no longer an argument about facts, it’s a statement of faith:

In March, White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said Bismarck had the worst COVID-19 protocols she’d seen anywhere in the US. Yet in city commission meetings, locals have continued to ardently condemn mask requirements.

“I’ve personally, just in the last few weeks, experienced the loss of two close family friends due to consequences of COVID,” one resident said at an October meeting, then went on to explain that despite all that, her anti-mask stance hadn’t changed.

“I cannot… blindly follow the herd and put a piece of cloth over my face,” she said…

“You say, ‘You know, when you leave the hospital, the coronavirus outbreak’s really bad, can you please wear a mask?'” Perencevich said. “A lot of the patients, particularly males, said, ‘No, I’m not going to do that. That’s against my freedom.’ And it’s just like, so — you will die.”

Yet counterintuitively, he added, patients still listen to his other recommendations.

“You believe me that your blood pressure medicine works, but you won’t believe me that a mask works?” Perencevich said. “It’s quite bizarre.”…

