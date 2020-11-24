As a young woman compares herself to Nazi resistance fighter Sophie Scholl at a 'Querdenker' (Covid-denier) rally in Hannover, the disgusted security guard quits on the spot. pic.twitter.com/k7QoTJw41d — Mike Stuchbery ???? (@MikeStuchbery_) November 22, 2020





With a record number of Americans hospitalized for 13 straight nights, the U.S. is on pace to hit another benchmark: 200,000 daily infections. https://t.co/ZmAWZWqYLK – @NBCNightlyNews — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 24, 2020

The number of Covid deaths may worsen. As the US heads into the holiday season cases are rising at their fastest rate. More than 150k new cases were reported each day last week. Indoor gatherings during Thanksgiving may cause cases to surge even higher https://t.co/NoZzgu3ZAz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 23, 2020

#COVID19 cases could nearly double before Biden takes office. Even though Inauguration Day is 2 months away, confirmed cases are likely to reach 20mln by the end of January, nearly doubling the current 11.4mln cases, a forecasting model has revealed https://t.co/pxtTsnLaXG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 23, 2020

Trump and his allies tried to pretend that coronavirus containment measures were just cynical efforts to hurt Trump’s reelection. Turns out they were about having fewer people die. Who knew. https://t.co/EirYuqzcuS — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 24, 2020

White House planning holiday parties indoors despite pandemic warnings – ABC News – https://t.co/f96VyVT0zA — COVID19 (@V2019N) November 24, 2020

======

The global #pandemic shows absolutely no signs of slowing — indeed, it is accelerating, driven by 4 nations. This morning's data: pic.twitter.com/OwwPvuQJqR — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 23, 2020

.@WHO head singled out 1 developing country for its success in managing the #coronavirus pandemic. Thailand was the 1st country outside China to report a case of #COVID19 but it has had <4,000 cases & just 60 fatalities, despite having 70 million people.https://t.co/OfQTCKYS1U pic.twitter.com/MpIPRAMhor — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) November 23, 2020

The US and Germany have announced plans to begin COVID vaccinations in their countries as early as December.#GraphicTruth from @gzeromedia on the trajectory of cases in the US vs the EU. https://t.co/ot6rbYcY0W — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 24, 2020

France is expected to loosen its coronavirus restrictions as the boss of a major airline says proof of vaccination will likely become the only way people can fly in a post-pandemic world https://t.co/kXWXmCaRdh pic.twitter.com/NJ7RAuKWBC — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 24, 2020

Italy, the first European country to be hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 deaths Monday. Most took place earlier this year, but around 15,000 deaths have been reported since the beginning of September. https://t.co/BZN6mD2nMi — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 23, 2020

Pope Francis took aim Monday at protests against coronavirus restrictions, contrasting them with the "healthy indignation" seen in the global demonstrations against racism after the death of George Floyd https://t.co/6GNwtSaQ7o — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 23, 2020

"We should have learned something": Spain's mortuary workers are in high demand again, carefully picking up the infectious bodies of COVID-19 victims as the virus resurges. https://t.co/N6qIlLff5l — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 24, 2020

Russia has confirmed more than 25,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day, a record-breaking number. The country surpassed 2 million cases three days agohttps://t.co/bvtQJDyB8h — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 23, 2020

Experts say the coronavirus has caused a jump in excess deaths in Russia both directly and indirectly. https://t.co/CUK3rE82nR — Meduza in English (@meduza_en) November 23, 2020

In Perm and Voronezh, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is 15 percent higher than Russia’s national average. https://t.co/sjBuo9e33V — Meduza in English (@meduza_en) November 20, 2020

Positive Covid cases at Shanghai airport spark 'chaotic' mass testing https://t.co/WnfIrKC8Fh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 23, 2020

Thousands of underpaid migrant workers living in crowded dormitories — what could possibly go wrong?

Covid-19: World's top latex glove maker shuts factories https://t.co/SCQr6nHvP0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 24, 2020

======

AstraZeneca/Oxford Univ #coronavirus vaccine up to 90% effective w/ a two-dose shot and easily transportable, company says. Less effective –about 70% w/ 1 dose https://t.co/hvUhEXizx0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 23, 2020

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is 70% effective, large scale trial shows Here's everything you need to know about the vaccine and how it works https://t.co/r595cun90h pic.twitter.com/L38ECpCvkw — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 23, 2020

Summary slide shown at @CDCgov ACIP panel meeting today. pic.twitter.com/fJxnwQjGax — Kerry Dooley Young (@KDooleyYoung) November 23, 2020

There are now 3 vaccines heading to the @US_FDA for approval — but it will be a long time — probably summer 2021 — before there's one for all of us. So who goes 1st, 2nd, etc?

Here's the @CDCgov algorithm for ethically deciding #COVID19 #vaccine access https://t.co/7zoSkiwh4F — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 23, 2020

Covid and pollution: intimately linked and a compound threat https://t.co/o1ndjLZtza via @physorg_com — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 23, 2020

Brazil has enough infection data to analyze Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine – officials https://t.co/nhBIuSkZhG pic.twitter.com/3bUG7Yykec — Reuters (@Reuters) November 24, 2020

======

ACIP, which advises @CDCgov on vaccination policy, signals it will recommend essential workers are closer to the front of the #Covid19 vaccine priority line in a move aimed at addressing the pandemic's disproportionate toll on people of color. https://t.co/ulufCvw5ue — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 24, 2020

Critically ill COVID-19 patients from rural areas are often sent to city hospitals for high-level treatment — and as their numbers grow, some urban hospitals are buckling under the added strain.https://t.co/ge3SxRgnqy — NPR (@NPR) November 23, 2020

As the pandemic slams rural areas, one big concern is that people in rural America are both older and have a higher rate of pre-existing conditions, leaving them more vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID-19.https://t.co/JbGNH0FlNX pic.twitter.com/aBA8rTT9a3 — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) November 23, 2020

Government-ordered business shutdowns to stop the spread of Covid-19 damaged the US economy

Now researchers say the closures in March through May saved 29,000 lives — at a cost of $169 billion, or around $6 million per person https://t.co/X3quox1oVp pic.twitter.com/Yc38WNzJ3W — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 24, 2020

Those that known me IRL, know that I’m usually too positive about things but now look at me 🤦🏻‍♂️ “It's going to get far worse…Maybe when the morgue trucks start parking outside, maybe people will be moved." (new from @Hilarx) https://t.co/fmRLrb7LQp — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼😷 (@eliowa) November 23, 2020



It’s no longer an argument about facts, it’s a statement of faith:

…In March, White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said Bismarck had the worst COVID-19 protocols she’d seen anywhere in the US. Yet in city commission meetings, locals have continued to ardently condemn mask requirements. “I’ve personally, just in the last few weeks, experienced the loss of two close family friends due to consequences of COVID,” one resident said at an October meeting, then went on to explain that despite all that, her anti-mask stance hadn’t changed. “I cannot… blindly follow the herd and put a piece of cloth over my face,” she said… “You say, ‘You know, when you leave the hospital, the coronavirus outbreak’s really bad, can you please wear a mask?'” Perencevich said. “A lot of the patients, particularly males, said, ‘No, I’m not going to do that. That’s against my freedom.’ And it’s just like, so — you will die.” Yet counterintuitively, he added, patients still listen to his other recommendations. “You believe me that your blood pressure medicine works, but you won’t believe me that a mask works?” Perencevich said. “It’s quite bizarre.”…