We’re still shooting for 2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars to be available for order on December 1.

But we need your help to make our deadline!

We have 327 pet pics for the calendar, so there are two BJ Pet Calendars this year. For now, we are calling them Calendar A and Calendar B. If you submitted photos of more than one pet, all of your pets have been placed in either Calendar A or Calendar B.

Please check the Pet Calendar links in the sidebar.

This is your chance to make sure we get it right.

Please check for:

Are all of your pets listed with your nym?

Is the spelling of your pet’s name correct?

Are ALL of your pets listed with the same calendar? (look for either A or B)

Is the information in the heart/rainbow column correct?

Fine print:

If your pet is no longer with us, you can have a heart or a rainbow next to their name, if you like.

Note: there will be a separate post with pricing, ordering information, etc.