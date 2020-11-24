Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Verify Your Info Today!

We’re still shooting for 2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars to be available for order on December 1.

But we need your help to make our deadline!

Open Thread, 60 Minutes, I Will Vote Concert

We have 327 pet pics for the calendar, so there are two BJ Pet Calendars this year.  For now, we are calling them Calendar A and Calendar B.  If you submitted photos of more than one pet, all of your pets have been placed in either Calendar A or Calendar B.

Please check the Pet Calendar links in the sidebar.

This is your chance to make sure we get it right.

Please check for:

  • Are all of your pets listed with your nym?
  • Is the spelling of your pet’s name correct?
  • Are ALL of your pets listed with the same calendar?  (look for either A or B)
  • Is the information in the heart/rainbow column correct?

Fine print:

If your pet is no longer with us, you can have a heart or a rainbow next to their name, if you like.

Note: there will be a separate post with pricing, ordering information, etc.

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      RedDirtGirl

      This time next year I should have a dog pic to share. Am in the process of getting pre-approved to adopt from my local rescue group!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      Looks good with my menagerie!

      BTW, I got a 404 error at first but went back and hit the link again and it was fine.  On my iPhone.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @jeffreyw: It’s not like A and B, as in grades, or that A photos are better than B.

      With 327 photos, Beth sorted the photos into months, with themes.  To keep each person/family’s photos in their respective months, within a single calendar, we took everyone who had 4 or more pet photos and put them in one calendar, then filled in the rest to make sure that the 3-or-mores stayed together, and the two or mores, etc.

      No judgement, just logistics!  :-)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Faithful Lurker

      I can’t find my entry on either A or B. Faithful Lurker and Diva (she’s the cat). Did we drop off the list?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      jeffreyw

      @WaterGirl: I toyed with adding sarc tags to the b ark quip.  I propose “Jeffrey’s Law” – If you don’t know whether or not to add sarc tags, you need to add them. / If you don’t think you need them, you need them.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Faithful Lurker

      There we are! And December is perfect. I got her from the Humane Society on Dec 23 as a Christmas present for my husband. Thank you for all this work.

      Reply

