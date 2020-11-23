Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Mission Accomplished!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

What fresh hell is this?

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

How has Obama failed you today?

Women: they get shit done

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

The willow is too close to the house.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Just a few bad apples.

Shocking, but not surprising

You are here: Home / Politics / Republican Venality / Wasting Time, Michigan Style

Wasting Time, Michigan Style

by | 94 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Because America apparently has not yet endured enough fucking Zoom meetings during the pandemic, a couple Republicans in Michigan are causing problems and trying to keep them from certifying the vote. As punishment, the canvassing board is now holding a live comment session so every random on the planet can come live and voice their opinion:

So far, the vast majority of the people are telling them they were involved in the process as poll watchers/challengers/etc., there was no fraud, and to just certify the vote.

It is, in essence, a giant waste of time because of a couple wingnut jackasses. It’s fucking absurd, and a reminder that our democracy is designed to function with people acting in good faith, otherwise, the system gets gummed up.

God bless Julie Matuzak, the one canvasser who is apparently my soul mate and sick of this bullshit.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Emma from FL
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • fake irishman
  • Felanius Kootea
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • Goku (Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kay
  • Keith P.
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • lgerard
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • pamelabrown53
  • PsiFighter37
  • randy khan
  • raven
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • TS (the original)
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    94Comments

    3. 3.

      Kent

      Presumably they still have to certify today by state law. So all this really does is postpone the vote a few hours until they decide to cut it off.  And probably gives some cover to the GOP members of the board.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (Amerikan Baka)

      @Kent:

      As I understand it, since it is state law, does this mean that these Republican canvassers can face fines/jail time?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Frankensteinbeck

      One of the Republicans – and they only need one – has been the guy who from the very beginning has said he’ll vote to certify and the board’s only legal option is to certify, that none of the other things they’re being asked to do are part of their job.  He seems to be in charge of explaining that over and over.  A second Republican just spoke up a few minutes ago saying he agrees.  This is, yes, just a forum for people to speak before the inevitable happens.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Apparently Shinkle is still enjoying his fifteen minutes of fame, but

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Apparently Shinkle is still enjoying his fifteen minutes of fame

      Basically how I see it.  More performative assholery, like the two in Wayne County who voted to confirm and then went “Oh, we would totally take that back if only it weren’t too late!”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Barbara

      @Frankensteinbeck: The governor should remove him from his position notwithstanding the certification of the vote.

      I assume that the two Republicans flipped a coin or made some other kind of deal to decide who would vote yea so the other could burnish his reputation for being willing to suppress votes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I get it that none of this matters and it’s all some kind of ultra sophisticated kabuki but Dem VOTERS don’t see it that way and they won’t see it that way. What they see is no one, once again, on their side.

      But hey, they did a bang up job. For some reason our multimillion dollar campaign apparatus and elected officials couldn’t be bothered to lend a hand, but it looks like Dem voters pulled it out.

      How many times are they supposed to save this country? One would think a powerful person or two would lift a fucking finger at some point to help them, but I guess that would be gauche.

      Good job, Democratic voters in Michigan! I think I’ll start donating to them directly. I could pay them for a day spend defending Democratic electeds, to start.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      The Michigan Board has passed the motion to certify the Presidential election resultss.

      *whew*

      That was a big hurdle. I’ve given up trying to keep track, but is that all we needed to put Biden over the top?  Or do we still need to sweat any state certifications?  (PA comes to mind, since Trump’s Crazy Clown Posse is still filing in the courts.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kay:

      One would think a powerful person or two would lift a fucking finger at some point to help them, but I guess that would be gauche.

      who are you talking about and what do you want them to do

      ETA: Hasn’t Marc Elias and his team been deeply involved in this as lawyers for the Biden campaign and/or national party? and by “this”, I mean addressing these challenges in court? I’ll admit it’s hard for me to keep up with the meshegas from state to state

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Emma from FL:

      that disappearing creature

      Bear in mind that all across the country the overwhelming, 99.99% of Republican officials have been doing their job and processing the election as normal.  Republican judges are laughing Trump’s idiocy out of court.  The system is working just fine.  There’s just no reason to hear from the ones doing their job, so we’re besieged with every asshole who wants to wave a ‘Look at me, I hate Democrats!’ flag.  We are watching in action why other Republicans besides Trump do not pull this shit.  It’s because it doesn’t work.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      HumboldtBlue

      I was following proceedings via Tom Levenson’s Twitter feed than I got bored and watch an Army University Press video.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @CaseyL: I’ve given up trying to keep track, but is that all we needed to put Biden over the top?

      In a sane world, yes.  In this world, I expect to see the insane Trumpite at the GSA quibbling because California hasn’t certified yet.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kay

      @Emma from FL:

      I want them to advocate on behalf of these people. That is the job, correct? They “represent” the people of Michigan?

      The people of Michigan are there. Where are their representatives?

      Look, just forget it. As always, There Is Nothing We Can Do. These people did something. They showed up a zoom meeting. Maybe it’s better Democrats weren’t advising them. If Democrats had been advising them none of them would have showed up. I’m just watching the difference between actual peoples’ reaction to this and the frantic attempts to minimize it and seeing a disconnect. Why are our people always undefended?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ken:

      I expect to see the insane Trumpite at the GSA quibbling because California hasn’t certified yet.

      If she never certifies and there is no transition until Biden takes power on Jan 20th, then that is only an obnoxious nuisance.  It doesn’t change the election.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Cheryl Rofer

      !!!!!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I think Arizona’s fine. Counties have already certified. The state certifies on the 30th, but there is nothing like Michigan’s state board of canvassers; the process is in the hands of the Democratic secretary of state. I know someone who knows her and says she will brook no bullshit whatsoever.

      Nevada certifies tomorrow; I’ve heard of no major obstacles.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      cain

      I would love to recruit a front pager who knows the intricacies of House and Senate rules. Because going forward we are going to need to be educated to know what’s possible and what’s not.

      It seems the USGSA has not bothered to come and going to just show up for 30 minutes. It seems that we have increased the power of the senate and reduced the power of the house. If the house can’t use their investigative power because of open disrespect and defiance – I’m not sure what the path is going forward.

      There are people arguing that Pelosi can change the rules, but you know – what does that mean and what is the price to be paid for making changes like that? Is their a price? Ted Lieu has been on twitter saying that it takes years to litigate a subpoena and that we need to change to a new normal.

      Having someone explain all this would be really nice. I don’t want to be reactionary because right now that’s what everyone is doing – I’d like to know what is on Nancy’s mind and possible options she might have in regards to this.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I want them to speak to their voters and tell them they will defend them. And then do it. Not because it’s a good political strategy- I don’t know or care if it is-but because it’s the right thing to do.

      It shouldn’t be so hard to get elected Democrats to speak to the people who just voted for them. For three weeks now these voters have been under an absolute GOP assault to smear them as felons and throw out their votes. Democrats have decided the smart political move is to pretend it’s not happening? Did anyone ask these voters if that works for them?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      scav

      At some point, I think it’s also a good lesson to the citizens in this country to learn that yes, they too have to get involved and not leave it all to their elected officials.  It’s more than just ticking a few boxes every two or four years and relaxing back to distractions, hobbies and “real life”.  Then how many citizens con’t even get off their duffs to do that, and/or just ignore everything but the top-tier candidates.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Emma from FL

      @Kay: Don’t blow up at me. I am on your side, dammit. You’re one of the most admirable people I know. But you seem to be trying to say that if some Democrat showed up and screamed, the Republican assholes would have been shamed into behaving? The Democratic governor had already warned them she would take steps if they bollixed the vote up. There were democratic lawyers at every legal step. What else?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      cain

      Thank god it is over – can we now get the GSA to do the transition or not? If it doesn’t happen now – I wonder what avenues we have left?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: from Cole’s twitter feed

      november blaine @blainecapatch Nov 21
      he turned one day of losing into eighteen days of losing, it’s like republican Hanukkah

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Baud

      @cain: Yeah, I’m hoping that GSA put off the meeting with the Dems because they plan on certifying the transition this week now that the state certifications are done.  If not, then it might be time for Biden to sue.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kay

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      There’s no need to patronize me. You know I don’t want them to “rush the stage”. I want them to be advocates. Characterizing advocacy as somehow silly and unnecessary insults the Dem voters who just spent four hours unpaid to defend Joe Biden and Peters. Advocates. That’s what voters did.

      Pay them back. For goddamned ONCE stand up for them and stop worrying about what people will think. These are their people, not Jake Tapper.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      randy khan

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      It will be hard for anyone to say she isn’t qualified.

      I would guess that one of her first acts would be reversing Mnuchin’s decision to cut off one of the key Fed programs that are keeping things from falling apart completely.  Unfortunately, a lot of that money disappears on December 31 unless Mnuchin changes his mind.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Baud

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Haha.

      And because Trump chose to drag it out, the meeting of the electoral college, Pence announcing the votes in the Senate, and the official confirmation of the election by Congress, they will all be made-for-TV events!  So much more losing in store for Trump.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Kay: I disagree with you, if elected Ds start interfering in the certification process by making public pronouncements on Twitter and in the press then they would be playing on the Orange Clown’s turf.

      I also remember there was a time during primaries where you were freaking out how Bloomberg was going to get the nomination. So your judgment is not always infallible.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      cain

      @Baud:

      @cain: Yeah, I’m hoping that GSA put off the meeting with the Dems because they plan on certifying the transition this week now that the state certifications are done.  If not, then it might be time for Biden to sue.

      one can hope but yes, there should be a lawsuit in the works and ready to go. There should be no more obstacles now.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      geg6

      @Kay:

      I have no idea what you are talking about.  My Dem Senator and Lt. Governor have been all over every type of media, defending voters here in PA.  I have no complaints, as I’ve witnessed them do it multiple times just in the last week.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Cheryl Rofer: btw, Biden’s margin in PA now stands at 80,459, which is admirably close to the rough projections of a 100k margin that were made before the state even flipped.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Kent: I stand corrected. But the Republicans in this a reminded me of the Onion episode were the Onion was demanding Homeland Security explain how a team of Onion reporters were able to smuggle weapons on to an airliner, hijack it and then set off a bomb  killing everyone on board,

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Brachiator

      @cain:

      Thank god it is over – can we now get the GSA to do the transition or not? If it doesn’t happen now – I wonder what avenues we have left?

      The main responsibility of the GSA is releasing some funds related to the transition. Whether there is co-operation is mainly up to Trump and Biden’s team have been working around the assholes.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      TS (the original)

      @randy khan:

       Unfortunately, a lot of that money disappears on December 31 unless Mnuchin changes his mind.

      Because of his negotiations with Pelosi (which came to nothing) Mnuchin was seen as the “sane one” in the trump administration but they are all going to burn down the bridges before they leave. Mnuchin won’t change his mind. No way any of them want to help anyone except themselves.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kay

      @Emma from FL:

      I feel like you’re all doing this “screaming” or “rush the stage” to diminish what I’m asking for.

      Would it have been so hard for congressional Democrats to initiate some kind of back and forth with their voters where they asked them “hey- how is it there in Detroit and Philadelphia where they’re threatening to throw your votes out every day? What do you need from us to fight back?”

      How much are voters supposed to do? Carry these people all the way to swearing in? That’s a lot to ask.

      The Democratic voters who testified didn’t scream. They simply stood up for themselves and thank goodness they did because no one else was. I’m donating to them from now on. If they’re representing themselves and advocating on their own behalf I don’t think I need a “Democratic Party” jammed with operatives.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      cain

      @lgerard:

      Has anyone reached out to Hugo Chavez for his thoughts on this development?

      I believe he’s in a session with Herman Cain. But don’t worry Herman will tweet out what happened.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: While there were a lot of polling misses this year and a lot of predictions that were proved wrong, I think the depth of the wrongness was greatly exaggerated by counting delays in the early days after the election (“red mirage” in some states and to a lesser extent “blue mirage” elsewhere). And it also made it seem like projections based on the early vote counting were way off. As late counts keep trickling in the situation looks less and less baffling and insane.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Kay

      @geg6:

      Your lt governor know how to be an advocate, I’ll give you that. He thankfully missed the part of orientation that says “keep you mouth shut and let Donald Trump’s sleazy operatives attack your voters while you stay above the fray”.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      cain

      @Brachiator: The main responsibility of the GSA is releasing some funds related to the transition. Whether there is co-operation is mainly up to Trump and Biden’s team have been working around the assholes.

      As Baud indicated, a lawsuit then against her, and the Trump administration/campaign with a massive fine. Suck more money out of them driving them further into desperation for cash.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      fake irishman

      I actually knew Julie Matuzak a bit from my decade in Michigan (I was part of a grad union at UM, so I got a lot of e-mails from her in her day job at the American Federation of Teachers’ Michigan organization). Back in 2012, there was a keruffle over certifying signatures to put a worker’s rights proposition on the ballot. Julie played the same role in that dispute (courts finally ordered it on the ballot as Prop 2, where, in a gut punch, it lost).

      During the dispute, a mutual acquaintance introduced us at an AFT event in Detroit. I noted wryly that she seemed to be busy that summer. She laughed and told me that some one had asked if she’d be interested in one of the Democratic slots on the commission a few years before and told her it would be really quiet, low-key straightforward, non-controversial work.

      Glad to see our humble blog host giving her props; she’s a straight shooter who’s put in a lot of work on the side of angels over the years.

      (Incidentally, that was also around the time I joined Balloon Juice community. Kay did me a great favor in front-paging a plea to help stop an anti-union bill targeting RAs at the University of Michigan. The bill passed, but you guys who lived in the state did your part to try to stop it; it was a nice intro into how supportive this place can be, and I’ve always appreciated it, though I lurk more than comment now).

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Barbara

      @Kay: But haven’t they?  Apparently, at least one Democratic official realized that the Wayne County Republican electors would try to hold up certification and worked hard to spread the word to ensure that voters would be able to participate in the meeting, and express their displeasure.  I actually think giving voters themselves the chance to speak out is the best kind of advocacy, but a Wayne County board member contributed a barn burner of a speech excoriating the Republican members and calling them racists to their face.

      In the court cases, where possible, Democratic organizations have intervened.

      Just not sure what you think should be happening that isn’t.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Felanius Kootea

      @Kay: Okay, now I understand what you’re saying about Dem representatives in MI.

      While it all worked out in MI, I have to say that I really admired how PA’s Lt. Governor Fetterman handled the “voter fraud” allegations by Republicans, issuing some amazing smackdowns, and asking for that GOP million dollar reward after pointing out that the only identified cases of voter fraud in PA were … Republicans.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.