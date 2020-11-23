Because America apparently has not yet endured enough fucking Zoom meetings during the pandemic, a couple Republicans in Michigan are causing problems and trying to keep them from certifying the vote. As punishment, the canvassing board is now holding a live comment session so every random on the planet can come live and voice their opinion:

So far, the vast majority of the people are telling them they were involved in the process as poll watchers/challengers/etc., there was no fraud, and to just certify the vote.

It is, in essence, a giant waste of time because of a couple wingnut jackasses. It’s fucking absurd, and a reminder that our democracy is designed to function with people acting in good faith, otherwise, the system gets gummed up.

God bless Julie Matuzak, the one canvasser who is apparently my soul mate and sick of this bullshit.