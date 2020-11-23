What better way could there be to celebrate the beginning of the transition to President Biden than a delightful song?

We bring you the Twelve Days of Treason, written by SiubhanDuinne, of course!

On the First day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

A drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Second day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Third day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Fourth day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Fifth day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Five grifting kids,

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Sixth day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Six Steve Mnuchins,

Five grifting kids,

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Seventh day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Seven fake reporters,

Six Steve Mnuchins,

Five grifting kids,

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Eighth day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Eight million voters,

Seven fake reporters,

Six Steve Mnuchins,

Five grifting kids,

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Ninth day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Nine misspelled twitters,

Eight million voters,

Seven fake reporters,

Six Steve Mnuchins,

Five grifting kids,

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Tenth day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Ten pending lawsuits,

Nine misspelled twitters,

Eight million voters,

Seven fake reporters,

Six Steve Mnuchins,

Five grifting kids,

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Eleventh day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Eleven MAGA rallies,

Ten pending lawsuits,

Nine misspelled twitters,

Eight million voters,

Seven fake reporters,

Six Steve Mnuchins,

Five grifting kids,

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

On the Twelfth day of Treason

The Trumpers gave to me:

Twelve Sharpies signing,

Eleven MAGA rallies,

Ten pending lawsuits,

Nine misspelled twitters,

Eight million voters,

Seven fake reporters,

Six Steve Mnuchins,

Five grifting kids,

Four Seasons sod,

Three wedding vows,

Two tiny hands,

And a drunk Rudy Giuliani.

🌺 Song requested by MomSense, and as always, SD delivers.