On The Road – way2blue – Salzburg In November, Fall Color

On The Road – way2blue – Salzburg In November, Fall Color

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

way2blue

I was in Salzburg for a couple weeks in late 2010, visiting friends who live near the airport. They loaned me their mother’s bicycle to get around. I mostly rode along the path by the stream,

  • Glanbach

, on the back side of the airport or through the tunnel into

  • Altstadt

. Sometimes I would park the bike at the base of the ridge,

  • Mönchsberg

, which frames the southwest side of

  • Altstadt

, climb to the top for the view and to visit the modern art museum. Short cool days, cold nights with remarkably clear weather.

On The Road - way2blue - Salzburg In November, Fall Color 7
FESTUNG HOHENSALZBURG

Autumn view of the fortress which overlooks Salzburg from its south side.

On The Road - way2blue - Salzburg In November, Fall Color 6
FESTUNG HOHENSALZBURG

Same vista, from a little further away.

On The Road - way2blue - Salzburg In November, Fall Color 5
VIEW FROM MÖNCHSBERG

Ack. I’ve lost track of the name of this building. Hopefully a native Austrian can provide the answer. I *think* I was on the ridge above Salzburg looking to the south.

On The Road - way2blue - Salzburg In November, Fall Color 4
RURAL SALZBURG

One of the freshly mowed fields below the

  • Festung

.

On The Road - way2blue - Salzburg In November, Fall Color 3
LEOPHOLDSKRONER WEIHER

View of

  • Schloss Leopoldskron

from the far side of the lake, infamous owing to scenes in the Sound of Music. (My Salzburg friend has never watched the film, in part, as you can’t actually hike over the alps from Salzburg to Switzerland… )

On The Road - way2blue - Salzburg In November, Fall Color 2
LEOPHOLDSKRONER WEIHER

Close up of ducks who frequent the lake. I’d often see fisherman along the shore as I rode by.

On The Road - way2blue - Salzburg In November, Fall Color 1
UNTERSBERG

View of Untersberg, with a dusting of snow, from my lodging. This high massif graces rural Salzburg’s skyline. I’ve been to the top once. Cold, with spectacular views.

On The Road - way2blue - Salzburg In November, Fall Color
UNTERSBERG

Same view, a little further back to include the mountains to the north.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Redshift

      My Salzburg friend has never watched the film, in part, as you can’t actually hike over the alps from Salzburg to Switzerland…

      And in reality, the Von Trapps didn’t escape over the Alps, they just went on tour and didn’t come home.

      Nice pics!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JanieM

      I’m on board with water and blue skies, especially after a day of rain and November gloom. :-)

      I especially like the third one, with the unnamed building, because of the way it’s layered — the lawn in front, the building, the fall colors, the mountains, the sky. It’s almost as if the light cloud layer echoes the profile of the mountains. Very lovely.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      Forsooth, The Sound of Music gets a great deal wrong about Austria and the von Trapps and the late 1930s. Why, I once read an Austrian’s online comment saying the movie made him think more kindly of those who thought that his was the land of kangaroos.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tim C.

      Last summer (2019) I had the joy of going to that fine city with my family. Stiegel is a fantastic beer and the food was amazing. Likewise, we spent two nights at the actual Von-Trapp Estate (Not the set or exterior of the movie, the actual house!) It’s a beautiful city.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gvg

      When I was a kid in the 70’s, gators had gotten kind of rare. Then hunting them was banned and leaded gasoline was being phased out, plus all kinds of pollution control began. Amphibians in general increased around the state. Phibians are very susceptible to birth defects caused by pollution, and most birth defects are fatal. Now we have a big population again and they have been allowing harvesting of gators again. It is kind of amazing how fast the population has rebounded. They are everywhere.
      It seems odd to me how afraid of them non Floridians are. Treat them cautiously sure, but they aren’t Tyrannosaurus rex or anything. Crocodiles are much more aggressive. There is the other side of the equation of tourists who don’t understand that any wildlife is dangerous. They go to close for a picture or poke the animal…Don’t ever feed one, and teach them to associate humans with food.

      ok I don’t understand how this ended up on the wrong thread.

      Reply

