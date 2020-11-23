On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

I was in Salzburg for a couple weeks in late 2010, visiting friends who live near the airport. They loaned me their mother’s bicycle to get around. I mostly rode along the path by the stream,

Glanbach

, on the back side of the airport or through the tunnel into

Altstadt

. Sometimes I would park the bike at the base of the ridge,

Mönchsberg

, which frames the southwest side of

Altstadt

, climb to the top for the view and to visit the modern art museum. Short cool days, cold nights with remarkably clear weather.