On The Road – Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country #3

On The Road – Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country #3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Albatrossity

The end of October is usually a good week for migration in Kansas, and this year was no exception. My trip to Quivira NWR on Oct 30 let me arrive at dawn to see two Whooping Cranes amidst a gazillion ducks and geese, as well as about 30,000 Sandhill Cranes. Which was very timely because I had agreed to do a video presentation for the Celebration of Cranes for Audubon of Kansas, and I needed some images and video!

If you want to see that presentation, it is on YouTube , a video of Whooping Cranes at Dawn is here, and a video of Sandhill Cranes by the thousands is here.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3 8
Quivira NWROctober 30, 2020

Another treat that morning was a sighting of several groups of Tundra Swans in the early morning light.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3 6
Quivira NWROctober 30, 2020

As the sun got higher and temperatures started getting warmer, the cranes moved out of the marsh into nearby fields to find breakfast. This trio of Sandhill cranes, likely a family group, was among them.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3 7
Quivira NWROctober 30, 2020

Cranes are not the only birds moving through Kansas in the fall. There were large flocks of gulls, mostly Franklin’s Gulls and a few Ring-billed Gulls like this one.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3 5
Quivira NWROctober 30, 2020

And birds are not the only critters that use that refuge. This white-tailed doe shows us the origin of the phrase “high-tailing it outta here”.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3 3
Quivira NWROctober 30, 2020

American White Pelicans are abundant migrants spring and fall in Kansas, and look pretty good when highlighted against a deep blue Kansas sky. They are on their way to the Gulf Coast, but quite a few now overwinter on the larger reservoirs in Oklahoma and Texas.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3 4
Quivira NWROctober 30, 2020

Later in the morning, as I was starting to think about heading home, I found a flock of 8 Whooping Cranes several miles from where I found the first two at dawn. They were a loooong ways off, but any endangered species is always worth spending time with, even at an appropriate social distance.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3 2
Quivira NWROctober 30, 2020

Before heading back, I stopped to admire this young Red-tailed Hawk. You can tell it is a youngster because of that yellow iris, and also because only the young ones are dumb enough to let a human get this close to them.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3 1
Wabaunsee County KSNovember 1, 2020

A couple of days later I found this American Kestrel sweeping over the windy prairie south of Manhattan KS. This bird is not only the smallest hawk in North America, it is also one of the prettiest!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country #3
Manhattan KSNovember 1, 2020

And finally, an old friend returns. For the eighth winter in a row this dark-morph Harlan’s Hawk, christened Harley by my kids, is hanging out on the KSU Agronomy Department’s North Farm about a mile from my house. He spent the summer in Alaska or the Yukon, but is now back and will be a fixture until next March. Welcome back, old friend!

  • Brachiator
  • HarryBee
  • JPL

