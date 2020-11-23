WATCH: Joe Biden’s election win, Trump’s presidency and marriage difficulties in the White House: Here are some excerpts from former President Barack Obama’s wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey pic.twitter.com/lLjwWdY8TR
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020
… at driving the Worst People in the World ever farther out of their rotten little minds.
Foreign autocrats:
"Like a ward boss, except with nukes and a UN Security Council veto": Obama talks Putin, Russia and more in his newly published memoirhttps://t.co/6jqRaXYzdG
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 22, 2020
Implied: And as a former Chicago community organizer, I can respect the limited options that led to such a degraded career choice.
Diehard MAGAts:
Obama calls Trump era an 'anomaly' in Canada-U.S. relations | CBC Radio https://t.co/7N3Nt87zPM
— Thea Ishii ?????????? (@thea_ishii) November 23, 2020
Very Serious Media Village Idiots:
Holding their feet to the firehttps://t.co/GnmQWrvzK7
— malarkey has been defeated (@Convolutedname) November 23, 2020
peak levels of basic https://t.co/f2qwGXFz96
— John Hudson (@John_Hudson) November 16, 2020
Cosplay socialists:
“We need to get people out of the cesspool of conspiratorial toxins”
Oh ok you’re saying this because you want to stop Medicare 4 all
— Centrist ?? Madness (@CentristMadness) November 17, 2020
His Vice President just won the largest electoral victory in a generation. The idea that Obama failed to produce a center-left legacy that dominates modern politics is just racist edgelord wishful thinking. ?? https://t.co/UYmwalgRu1
— Four Seasons Total Manscaping ???????? (@SJGrunewald) November 20, 2020
