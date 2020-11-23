WATCH: Joe Biden’s election win, Trump’s presidency and marriage difficulties in the White House: Here are some excerpts from former President Barack Obama’s wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey pic.twitter.com/lLjwWdY8TR — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

… at driving the Worst People in the World ever farther out of their rotten little minds.



Foreign autocrats:

"Like a ward boss, except with nukes and a UN Security Council veto": Obama talks Putin, Russia and more in his newly published memoirhttps://t.co/6jqRaXYzdG — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 22, 2020



Implied: And as a former Chicago community organizer, I can respect the limited options that led to such a degraded career choice.

Diehard MAGAts:

Obama calls Trump era an 'anomaly' in Canada-U.S. relations | CBC Radio https://t.co/7N3Nt87zPM — Thea Ishii ?????????? (@thea_ishii) November 23, 2020

Very Serious Media Village Idiots:

Holding their feet to the firehttps://t.co/GnmQWrvzK7 — malarkey has been defeated (@Convolutedname) November 23, 2020

peak levels of basic https://t.co/f2qwGXFz96 — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) November 16, 2020

Cosplay socialists:

“We need to get people out of the cesspool of conspiratorial toxins” Oh ok you’re saying this because you want to stop Medicare 4 all — Centrist ?? Madness (@CentristMadness) November 17, 2020