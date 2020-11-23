Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: President Obama Remains the Undisputed Master

Monday Morning Open Thread: President Obama Remains the Undisputed Master

… at driving the Worst People in the World ever farther out of their rotten little minds.

Foreign autocrats:


Implied: And as a former Chicago community organizer, I can respect the limited options that led to such a degraded career choice.

Diehard MAGAts:

Very Serious Media Village Idiots:

Cosplay socialists:

    60Comments

    6. 6.

      PsiFighter37

      Seeing some talk on Twitter that Georgia is already back to purging voters, even those who just voted a few weeks ago. Hopefully that removes any notion that Raffensberger is a good guy, because he’s not.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      John S.

      @Baud: It’s the sekrit code of Rose Twitter. You only understand if you’re already in the club, and you only get in the club if you already understand.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Gotta drop this here before I go, Florida Headline of the day: Man rescues puppy from jaws of alligator without dropping cigar .

      A man in Florida rescued his puppy from the jaws of an alligator, diving under the water and wrestling the reptile all without dropping the cigar in his mouth.

      Richard Wilbanks, 74, was walking his Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Gunner, around the pond near his retirement home in Estero, Florida, when the alligator raced up from the water and grabbed the dog, Wilbanks told CNN.

      “It came out of the water like a missile,” he said. “I never thought an alligator could be that fast. It was so quick.”

      Cameras set up by the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fSTOP Foundation captured the encounter, which shows Wilbanks in the pond, his head submerged as he tries to grab a hold of the alligator. He then emerges holding the reptile, which still has the dog in its jaws. In Wilbank’s jaws is a cigar – which he never drops.

      Wilbanks moves to the edge of the pond while trying to pry the dog free. Eventually he succeeds, and Gunner runs away while Wilbanks tries to extract his own hands from the creature’s mouth.

      Gunner has since seen a vet, and while he suffered a small puncture wound to his stomach, he is otherwise fine, CNN reported, while Wilbanks said that his hands were “chewed up”.

      He doesn’t want the alligator removed, he said. “They’re part of nature and part of our lives.”

      But he will be keeping Gunner on a leash and at least 3 metres (10 feet) from the pond from now on.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JMG

      It appears Michigan state election board will not vote to certify its results as the two Republicans will vote no. GOP legislature ready and willing to name Trump electors. Court battles to ensue. Why not lynchings to ensue?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: What a brave guy to go in after his pup! This is why I have a stout fence to keep my dogs away from the river, and I never walk them off-leash around any body of water.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JMG

      @Baud: Ron Brownstein of the Atlantic and CNN on Twitter. Blogger and Michigan reporter Nancy Nall. New York Times story on one board member who says he’s gonna vote no.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Zzyzx

      Of all of the states involved, Michigan is the one that worries me the most going forward as they have a very hackable system and probably no way of changing it in the short term.

      The good news is that when the other states come in line, it’s likely that MI’s Republicans don’t fight too hard because they don’t want to deal with all of the fallout for none of the gain and then that could lead to saner rules coming into place.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      rikyrah

      The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3)— Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MJS

      @JMG: If I understand it correctly, both Republican members have to vote “no”, and CNN is reporting that only one has said he won’t vote to certify, while the other isn’t saying anything. Remember, the two GOP board members in Wayne County also said they weren’t going to certify those results, but they did. It’s performative assholery.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      I don’t even understand half of these tweets.

      Me either. I just thought it was because I’m dim. [Well, I guess I am, but maybe not in this case?]

      Yesterday, a friend reminded me of the phrase (or its equivalent): “I recognize all the words that you just uttered, but not in the order you used them.” [NB: my friend was talking about someone else. My friend is quite articulate, and all his words make sense in the order he speaks them.]

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MJS

      @Baud: “Has become”? “Has always been, but is now out in the open” is more accurate. At least since Gingrich’s ascension, if not Reagan.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: Bernstein is showing journalists how it should be done.  As Kay has rightly said, elected Republicans should get ZERO credit for acknowledging that Trump is an incompetent boob on background or secretly congratulating Biden for winning the race. Safeguarding our democracy is part of their damned job. Was glad Bernstein name-checked the two cowardly shit-stains who represent my state in the US Senate.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Traitors.  Whitmer will deal with them.

      I hope so. Bribery? Soliciting a bribe? [For trying to get Trump to give them COVID relief in exchange for their vote. Yeah, yeah, “the President did not try to pressure them” etc etc blah blah blah. You got a bridge you’ll sell me, dirt cheap, as well?]

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MJS

      @JMG: Likewise, if I wasn’t going to participate in this bullshit, I wouldn’t advertise that fact, which would just invite Michigan’s right-wing militias to make me their next target.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      [Obama’s] Vice President just won the largest electoral victory in a generation.

      Fact check: true, if you define ‘a generation’ to be very very short.

      Obama won a much bigger electoral victory in 2008, and his victory in 2012 was by roughly the same margin as Biden’s this year.

      The idea that Obama failed to produce a center-left legacy that dominates modern politics is just racist edgelord wishful thinking.

      In order for that legacy to dominate ‘modern politics’ it must dominate the legislative bodies where that politics happens.  Other than for a brief moment in 2009, Mitch McConnell has had a veto over pretty much everything the Dems have wanted to do.  And then there’s the state legislatures.

      Fact check: FALSE.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Baud: There are relatively small groups of armed left wing militia. One guy from Chapel Hill NC brought a dozen or so people with rifles to the August 2018 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, ostensibly to protect anti-fascist demonstrators. They were outnumbered 10-1 by rifle  toting militia members. At one point a Maryland klansman did fire a pistol close to a counterdemonstrator holding a lighted hairspray can. Thankfully this did not precipitate a firefight. It would have been a bloodbath. Judge Moore of Charlottesville gave the Klansman 8 years of prison time. The Culpeper man with the spray can  got some weekends of jail time, two years probation.

      As horrifying as the death of Heather Heyer and the severe injuries to her cohorts were, I’ve always thought Charlottesville was lucky that day wasn’t far worse.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Starfish

      @John S.: So many people were getting so upset by Rose Twitter yesterday. I live so far outside of it that I was not sure what they had done. A couple of days ago some of them were fantasizing about Trump stealing the election so they could yell “Bernie would have won!” They are pretty exhausting at this point.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Baud

      @satby:

      And it seems way too little, too late now.

      Yep.  It’s amusing watching so many people pretend to be smart because they realize what BJ understood at least four years ago.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Quinerly

      @Baud: I thought the exact same thing. Thank you for admitting it. I was truly wondering if something had happened to my reading ability/comprehension overnight.

      Reply

