Monday Evening Open Thread: The Biden Transition Continues

Monday Evening Open Thread: The Biden Transition Continues

by | 90 Comments

ETA:


Moar breaking news!!!!

    90Comments

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Add that GSA_Emily finally gave in.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dr. bloor

      @Cheryl Rofer

      The effects of an hourly quote and a request for a retainer from your local barrister tend to have a clarifying impact on your moral dilemma.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Moar You Know

      This is the 18th day Trump has lost the election.

      Oddly, I’m still not tired of all this winning.  Not one bit.  Watching this dumb asshole drag himself through day after day of total humiliation, when he could stop it all with just two words, has been epic.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mary G

      I want to feel like all my admonishing postcards after every vote for a trump nominee and the ten or so I sent screaming about collaborating with Lindsey Graham may have paid off:

      Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "After serving as the lead Democrat on the Judiciary Committee for four years, I will not seek the chairmanship or ranking member position in the next Congress."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 23, 2020

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sloane Ranger

      Hurrah! What a relief. New Trump tweet reported by Jim Acosta making it sound like the Orange One instructed GSA to certify the election for Biden for the best interests of the county. I strongly suspect someone else has possession of his phone.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      https://www.kcra.com/article/gm-flips-to-californias-side-in-pollution-fight-with-president-trump/34762100

      And the dominoes keep falling . .

      General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California’s right to set its own clean-air standards.

      CEO Mary Barra said in a letter Monday to environmental groups that GM will pull out of the lawsuit, and it urges other automakers to do so.

      She said the company agrees with President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to expand electric vehicle use. Last week, GM said it is testing a new battery chemistry that will bring electric-vehicle costs down to those of gas-powered vehicles within five years.

       

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Spanky

      @Zzyzx:

       I’m amazed that Trump isn’t firing off tweets between that and Michigan

      I’m picturing him slumped over like Hitler in the last shot in the Downfall meme.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      natem

      While Giuliani was key in stoking Trump’s conspiracy theories, Trump loss in PA suit made him realize Giuliani was not painting honest picture, per people briefed on what’s taken place.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020

      Shut the fuck up Maggie

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Redshift

      President Trump is worried that his campaign’s legal team, which is being led by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is comprised of “fools that are making him look bad,”

      “Who keeps hiring these idiots? moans man who hired the idiots.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Dan B

      @sanjeevs: Moar good news!

      Friends in San Francisco back when she was on the council (board of supervisors?) despised her.  I’m not sure why especially since they didn’t want to talk about her, made their skin crawl.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Spanky

      @Mary G:

      I want to feel like all my admonishing postcards after every vote for a trump nominee and the ten or so I sent screaming about collaborating with Lindsey Graham may have paid off:

      I think you certainly should. Thank you for your efforts on all our behalf.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      danielx

      President Trump is worried that his campaign’s legal team, which is being led by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is comprised of “fools that are making him look bad,”

      Dude, it’s not your legal team which is making you look bad….

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kent

      @Mai Naem mobile:@Cheryl Rofer: I think Murphy was scared of becoming famous via a  Katie Porter gif. It may still happen.

      She isn’t old enough to retire.  She wants to have a nice posh administrative job in the private sector after this.  Like HR director of some fortune 500 company or something like that.  Becoming a household name and too politically toxic to over 50% of the country was going to make that impossible.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Mary G: sounds like DiFi is not going to run again. Not sure Pelosi is going to stick around for many more years. That’s some heavy state leadership loss even if  Kamala is Veep.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MomSense

      @Keith P.:

      Are we ready to speculate as to whether he will stay in the country or flee to a non extradition treaty country?  I doubt he will want to arrest Biden’s inauguration.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      germy

      I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

      …fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

       

      One person in the US died from COVID-19 whilst you typed that tweet. 1500 souls are dying every day— Marc Bryant (@MarcBryant8) November 23, 2020

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      It’s both defensive and offensive. Did you catch “Dear Mr. Biden”? Not “Dear Mr. President-elect,” not even “Dear Vice President Biden.” There is absolutely no bottom for these people.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Did Emily Murphy appear before the congressional committee today? I read that it was going to be a closed session. Maybe they read her the riot act and spurred her to action.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      danielx

      @MomSense:

      I doubt he will want to arrest Biden’s inauguration.

      Do you mean ‘attend’ instead of ‘arrest’? I have no doubt he would like to see every single person attending Biden’s inauguration arrested and imprisoned.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Just saw Janet Yellen is being considered for Treasury. I am happy with that choice. Qualified and a woman and a slap at Orange Dbag. Such a nice change from weasely weasel Stephen Mnuchin.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Redshift

      While Giuliani was key in stoking Trump’s conspiracy theories, Trump loss in PA suit made him realize Giuliani was not painting honest picture, per people briefed on what’s taken place.

      Ah, quintessential narcissist. He surrounds himself with yes-men for his entire life and fires anyone who disagrees with him or fails to praise him to the skies, but when it goes south, it’s because they weren’t “honest.”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @germy:

      Isn’t Dr. Paul Gosar the guy who is so cray his entire family not only voted against him in 2018, but cut a campaign ad against him?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      danielx

      Who will be the first to ask, “Are the Biden picks TOO qualified?”
      — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 23, 2020

      Consensus is Chuck Todd by a country mile, for reasons I am at a total loss to explain.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      TS (the original)

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Said it on the last thread, I hope she is the first person fired  after Biden is inaugurated.  Like everyone in this administration, her letter exposes that the lies will continue until the bitter end.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I usually don’t like to post Trump tweets, but I’ll give him this one:

      Reply
    73. 73.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      That is some defensive letter.

      It was the same tone as all those news stories where “her friends” informed the media that she was a selfless policy person who was deeply morally conflicted and was under no pressure whatsoever from Trump.

      In other words, she’s still throwing herself a pity party and should not be lauded for finally and grudgingly doing something that the law said she should have done two weeks ago.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      NotMax

      Is Fox going to send out staff for a breaking news story that the trees in Michigan are no longer just the right height?

      //

      @debbie

      and Murphy’s capitulation

      You do not want to know what that was first misread as.

      :)

      Reply
    82. 82.

      zhena gogolia

      @NotMax:

      In West Haven, CT, there is a Yale Auto Parts junkyard. My ex-husband wanted them to put up another sign, “Not affiliated with any university.”

      Reply
    84. 84.

      hueyplong

      That GSA letter is a piece of shit, especially read in conjuction with the tweets sent out under Trump’s name.

      I expect there to be a lot of stalling and and passive-aggressive obstruction in lieu of the former flat-out stonewalling.

      Never, ever assume anything in the neighborhood of good faith from these people.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      TS (the original)

      @Sloane Ranger:

      New Trump tweet reported by Jim Acosta making it sound like the Orange One instructed GSA to certify the election for Biden for the best interests of the county.

      Proving that her letter was far from the truth – to quote but one sentence

      Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts.

      If don is going down, he’s taking all the sycophants with him.

      Reply

