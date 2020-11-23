JUST IN: Michigan election board certifies Biden win https://t.co/9N1LV1Ga9q pic.twitter.com/UhkUUIOHCt — The Hill (@thehill) November 23, 2020

GSA has informed president-elect Joe Biden the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon and obtained by CNN. — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 23, 2020





Biden’s margin in Michigan is nearly twice Trumps 2016 margins in Michigan, Wisconsin, & Pennsylvania combined — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 23, 2020

Apt that right up to the end at least half the Republicans say nothing because they’re afraid of a tweet. https://t.co/b8kLTK1xVG — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 23, 2020

The No, Fuck YOU Administration off to a great start today and I mean that sincerely. https://t.co/7l6CU9sdxR — Allison Hantschel (@Athenae) November 23, 2020

Worth noting: Reps from the Biden team were on all 5 of the biggest Sunday TV shows this A.M. Ron Klain was on This Week, Jen Psaki on SOTU, Symone Sanders on Face, Cedric Richmond on MTP, and Kate Bedingfield on Fox. ZERO Trump reps. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 22, 2020

