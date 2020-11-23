Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JRubin Needs a Math Lesson

I’ve been watching the Never Trumpers to see how they sketch out their next move. Jennifer Rubin has a piece in the Post titled The Republican Party has split in two. Let’s keep it that way.

When a little tiny chunk of ice falls off a glacier, is it split in two? When I cut a branch from the big tree in my front yard, did I halve it? Where Rubin sees a split, all I see are a (very) few of the usual suspects — Romney, Murkowski, Sasse, Portman, Liz Cheney — making some ineffective noise about Trump, and the rest of them doing what they’ve always done, which is either to vocally support Trump or quietly support Trump, which amounts to the same thing.

The fact that Rubin’s column is illustrated with a picture of Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland Republican who broke with Trump, shows how small the split really is. Sixty-six percent of his voting constituents voted for Biden. Both senators and 7 of 8 representatives from that state are Democrats. Hogan is going to stay elected in Maryland by predictably repudiating Trump — good for him, and so what?

It’s tough out there for the Never Trump Republicans. They keep searching for the big block of Republicans who share their hate for Trump and want to re-take the Party, but the bitter fact is that, as the X-rays clearly show, this thing was broken long ago. There is no such block and the dream of rehabilitation is a pipe dream.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    68Comments

    4. 4.

      feebog

      I’m wondering how long Trump’s base will stay together once he is out of office.  I think the Rubin’s, the Ric Wilson’s and the other never Trumper’s are trying to make the same calculation.  What happens for example if he is prosecuted and found guilty of tax fraud in New York?  Or even at the federal level of obstruction of justice as found in the Mueller Report (assuming there is no pardon)?  Just too many unknown unknowns out there right now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Searcher

      So in my mental model of political parties you have two basic types of party-members.

      1. “Party identity” people; I am a Democrat, I support Democrats, I largely agree with the principles and goals of the Democrat Party.
      2. “One big issue” coalition-members; all I really care about is reproductive rights/global warming/minimum wage/healthcare/[x] rights, I will generally support Democrats if they support this one big issue, and abandon them the moment they step away from this one big issue.

      Never-Trumpers — and the Very Online Left, for that matter — are the saddest people because they have a conflicting vision of the party identity, and no leverage around which to build a coalition.  Without that leverage, they are left trying to appeal to people to change their party identity from “Trumpublican” to “Never-Trumper”, which is a heavy lift until Trump is out of the picture.

      If Never-Trumpers had some leverage to start reaching out to the One Big Issue groups you could actually have a schism, but I don’t know how you actually gain that leverage, and judging by the failure of third parties to actually become competitive I feel comfortable assuming no one else does either.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’d be stunned to find out that the never-Trumpers amounted to even 4-5% of the electorate.  I think it might be around 2% at best – enough to swing a close election, maybe, but not enough to change the direction of the GOP.

      We’ve been watching this movie for the past forty years: the GOP cuts off its left wing, gets more extreme, and gets no less popular.  This has happened over and over again during that time.

      I wish this time was different, but looking at the election results, I’m having a hard time coming up with any reason to believe it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JCJ

      A report on the news yesterday about Dump tweeting at Hogan showed a picture of the tweet which had Dump’s nonsense about Hogan being a Republican In Name Only along with a picture of Hogan with a woman who appeared to be of Asian heritage in front of a Korean Airlines plane. I would know neither Hogan nor the woman if I tripped over them. Nicely done to be a racist POS.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      LAO

      I had a very odd thought the other day (forgive me if it’s been exhaustively discussed here since I’ve been MIA) but I think that republicans remain paralyzed by fear of Trump supporters and the republican base because once Trump is escorted out of the white house, all of his vitriol will be directed at them.  He will tweet endlessly at republicans — whereas, I don’t think elected democrats care.  I mean can republicans win national elections if the trump idiots stay home? Probably not.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      Also, Hogan faces VETO-proof majorities in both chambers of Maryland’s Legislature.  If they wanted to pass a law saying that the Mayor had to do a turkey-dance for 24 hours on Thanksgiving, he’d have no way to stop it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spanky

      Hogan is term limited out of another term as guv, is a cancer survivor, and probably is thinking he has no further job in politics.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      Amy Gardner
      @AmyEGardner
      ·37m
      It’s amazing how many impassioned county clerks are urging the Michigan state canvassing board to certify. Failure to certify will disenfranchise all Michiganders and show that “democracy is dying in Michigan,” one said.

      County clerks in Michigan apparently not adopting the uber-sophisticated approach that this is all posturing.
      Dumb rubes. Don’t they know Republicans are telling Maggie Haberman and Jake Tapper that they don’t mean it?
      Good for them. It’s worth defending.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      different-church-lady

      I realized something today: the real reason nobody in the GOP will recognize Biden is that they know if they do the Frankenstein monster they created will come and kill them. They don’t necessarily want to stand by Trump (although a lot of them do), and they don’t see any tactical advantage to standing by him; they just don’t want the monster to start towards them. They know they’ve lost control and they’re just hoping it doesn’t see them and maybe that they can loot some cottages while it’s not looking.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I’d be stunned to find out that the never-Trumpers amounted to even 4-5% of the electorate.  I think it might be around 2% at best – enough to swing a close election, maybe, but not enough to change the direction of the GOP.

      Agreed.  They’re looking at this from the top down (Trump is out, fever will break and and a good number of R’s will repudiate him).  But, from the bottom up, there are a bunch of Republicans who will just be looking for another Trump if he leaves the scene.   There’s no constituency for decency in the Republican Party.

      Also, the Lincoln Project spent a lot of money and at best appear to have convinced Republicans who don’t like Trump to ticket split.  Maine is a good example.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I’d be stunned to find out that the never-Trumpers amounted to even 4-5% of the electorate.  I think it might be around 2% at best – enough to swing a close election, maybe, but not enough to change the direction of the GOP.

      5% is exactly right.  According to the most recent data I can find:

      https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/11/14/biden-win-senators-congress/

      Of 253 Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate, only 14 had acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect a week after he was declared the winner.

      Some simple math.  14 divided by 253 = 0.54 or 5.4% of national Republican politicians are willing to accept reality and stand up to Trump.  95% are craven Trumpers.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      patrick II

      I have been wondering what ,Trump tells people to convince them that changing their mind about their obligations to certify the vote that gets them to change their mind. Both of the Wayne county people have changed back, and now I am worried about the state board. What convinces them?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      So there are no reporters with the stones to pose this to Chatfield, but I think it valid:

      Is overturning the will of the entirety of the state by disenfranchising every voter in Detroit worth the cost of your life? Because from where I sit, that is what you are putting up in order to benefit Donald Trump.

      Given the eliminationist rhetoric of Michigan militias over the years and the tendency of the GOP to minimize concerns, it would be fun to see the reaction.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Kay:

      County clerks in Michigan apparently not adopting the uber-sophisticated approach that this is all posturing.

      One thing nobody seems to talk about is the absolute bind that Trump’s put Republican election functionaries (from County Clerk all the way to Secretary of State) in.  SoS is a huge stepping stone position — no politician dreams about that as their ultimate job.  The political point of being SoS is to do a notably good job that you can reference in your campaign for higher office, and job #1 for any SoS is the election.   Since we’re not (yet) a fascist dictatorship, Republican SoSs in purple states (GA and AZ are great examples)  know that their only safe move is to argue that the election was well-administered, or their careers are over.  I don’t feel sorry for these SoSs, but it isn’t surprising that they weren’t willing to commit political suicide for Trump.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      cain

      @Kent:

      I think the GOP is in deep shit and as we continue to consolidate our power, we  need to do all we can to keep them away from the levers of govt. It is imperative that this happens.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gbbalto

      @JCJ: That is his wife – Korean American. She helped organize a direct shipment of Korean test kits to Baltimore where Hogan had the National Guard and State Police ready to thwart any attempt to seize them. (Unfortunately, they have not been using them)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Sab

      I know some local non-office holder Republicans and they have mostly left the party. The register as independents If they do hold office at the local level they are often somewhat okay, until they decide they want to run for higher office. Then they are owned by the big donors.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Barbara

      @LAO: He isn’t even waiting to be escorted out of the White House to do what you are describing.  Or at least some of his supporters aren’t.

      Never Trumpers don’t seem to understand, though likely will at some point, that losing will not necessarily bring the Republican Party back to sanity.  First, they didn’t really lose much down ballot at all, so many will cling to visible signs of support as validating their approach.  Second, the pattern in states like California and Virginia suggests that the party will get crazier before it tries to find its way back towards the middle. And, of course, this is all happening in a landscape where media and news have truly changed, so who knows whether there will be continued cycling towards conspiracy theorists.  If I had to guess, over time, I think that many of the most deranged will simply lose interest in their political identity.  That’s like the best outcome Rubin can hope for.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      scav

      @Kent: I’d be careful about confusing the distribution of opinion of the representatives with the distribution of the electorate. Non-representative sample, in any number of ways.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @lowtechcyclist:

      We’ve been watching this movie for the past forty years: the GOP cuts off its left wing, gets more extreme, and gets no less popular.

      I think you’re wrong about them getting no less popular.  In 1984, Reagan won with close to 60% of the popular vote; in 1988, GHWB got a solid majority.  The Republican party has won a majority in the presidential election only once since then, in 2004, and that was a small enough majority that people laughed about GWB claiming it gave him a mandate.  The Republicans have been losing popularity, but they’ve been masking that loss by fighting harder to suppress the vote and taking advantage of the quirks of the electoral college.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      I’ll observe this – Trump is unique in that he’s the Apex Conservative, the highest expression of the form.

      There is no problem too large to be allowed to fix itself. Appearances of success are as good as success itself – with success itself being defined as doing nothing to fix a problem.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      @different-church-lady:

      I realized something today: the real reason nobody in the GOP will recognize Biden is that they know if they do the Frankenstein monster they created will come and kill them. They don’t necessarily want to stand by Trump (although a lot of them do), and they don’t see any tactical advantage to standing by him; they just don’t want the monster to start towards them. They know they’ve lost control and they’re just hoping it doesn’t see them and maybe that they can loot some cottages while it’s not looking.

      Very well said.  Yeah, they’re trapped, and the Dems should make it as hot for them as possible.  The public has to be hit over the head with the message that the problem isn’t just Trump, it’s the whole damned party.

      Call them quislings, collaborationists, or even traitors to democracy, it’s up to the Dems to attach whatever cost they can to their refusal to admit this election is over.  The media won’t do it for them.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Humdog

      I believe Rubin agrees that national Rs are a lost cause, maybe, to her, excepting Romney and Murkowski. But she did point out local level Rs like Maricopa councilmen and Georgia SOS are trying to stand up for democracy.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      piratedan

      @Searcher: part of the problem the the loudspeaker effect… a significant amount of the punditry that we see referenced in our usual media rounds are folks that represent a significant swath of both never-trumper and rose-twitter lands, as such their voices are heard, even if their constituency is small.

      My main feeling is that most of us just want government to work, be fair more often than not, and keep the lights on.

      The one-issue voters seem to be captured by the moment and say that their “one-issue” is solved, what then?  Do they find a new issue of personal overwhelming urgency ? Have they latched onto that “one-issue” because they know that the issue itself will never be “resolved” to their satisfaction because of the cognitive dissonance involved with how that one position boomerangs into a whole lotta other stuff that they’ve felt safe shit-canning while carrying that banner?  I have no idea, when it came to things like Women’s right to vote, marriage equality etc… how did those people end up swimming back into the existing societal currents?  Seems to me that when those issues were resolved, there was mainstream acceptance, someone had won the argument in the social discourse…  Feel like we’re getting there with Abortion… but the passion dies hard obviously.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JaySinWA

      A fair slice of the current R voters are always Trumpers. They are likely to fall away if T isn’t there, heading for third parties if they vote at all. The never  Trumpers were only 2-3 percent by their own calculations, looking to make a difference at the margins. Between them are the Team R republicans, a mix of various single issue types, race id, anti-communists, anti-abortion, hyper-capitalists as well as just low info voters who are part of the club.

      I am not sure how you can slice and dice it, but R’s are not quite the monolith that they get painted as. There may be significant fracture points that can split the party with enough votes to keep it a rump party in several areas. I don’t see that as something Ds can do, it has to be from Rs and former Rs who understand the fracture points and can apply the pressure

      Or what @Searcher:  said.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MattF

      Republican politicians aren’t going to repudiate Trump. They fear Trump, they fear the Republican base, they fear their own party organizations, both national and local. If you think the national Republican party is maxed out for Trump, you haven’t looked at the local party organizations– they’re worse.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      I guess I just don’t understand why elected Democrats are somehow “above” defending their voters.

      There’s something like 9000 Michiganders tuned in right now passionately defending their right not to be disenfranchised by Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Would be nice if the Democrats they just elected could back them up. Unclear why individual voters have been left to their own devices to insist their votes shouldn’t be thrown out.

      I am proud of the county clerks though. Thank goodness it isn’t beneath them to put their objections on the record.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      greenergood

      OT: Any sign of Adam the Silverman?? He said he would post not long after Election Day, but I’ve seen no sign. Maybe I ‘ve missed a post, but I hope he’s okay – miss the Silverman wisdom and wit

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kay

      Anyone who wants to listen to individual Democratic voters in Michigan plead with the Republican Party not to throw their votes out can do so here. 

      They’re doing a good job but I remain baffled at how this is now completely up to them. Gosh, I hope they win.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kent

      @scav: Oh, I know.  I just found it striking that the 5% non-craven estimate for the voting populace exactly matches the 5% non-craven number for Congress.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MattF

      @Kay: I’m certain that Black voters are well aware that the Trump claims to have won the election amount to a return to Jim Crow. I’m sure they’re very pissed off, and I think Democrats would be missing a huge opportunity if they don’t capitalize on it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      pamelabrown53

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      While I agree that the J.Rubin column you referenced was beyond lame, I also believe we weren’t her target audience. She’s attempting to shame and cajole.

      Since, the column you referenced, she’s written 2 more, the most recent: “Perdue and Loeffler already betrayed voter’s truth”.

      Bottom line, I think I wouldn’t wholesale her into the “never Trumpers who can not be trusted” on the basis of that one column. From my reading of her columns,in totality, she’s gone beyond the others in that category.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Anonymous At Work: I usually spatchcock then brine. Mostly because then I can use the backbone to make some turkey stock in advance of the big day. But, lots of people brine whole turkeys so brining then spatchcocking is fine too. If you brine whole then I’d sprinkle some of the brining mix inside the cavity in addition to coating the outside.

      I use a dry brine – it’s a mix of kosher salt and baking powder – the baking powder supposedly helps the skin crisp up. I’m doing the brine tomorrow and putting an herb and butter rub on it the day of. I was planning on putting mine on the charcoal grill if the weather permits. I’m OK with chilly but if it’s raining I usually chuck it in the oven as I have no covered place to put my grill.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kay

      @MattF:

      Not “capitalize on it”. This is no longer about electing Democrats. It’s about them– those voters.

      Do it. Go there and defend their voters. The Dem voters don’t seem to have gotten the memo that Republicans don’t mean it.

      Hey I’m pulling for them. I just think they could use an advocate and I’m baffled why it’s considered out of bounds to defend them.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      hitless

      @pamelabrown53:  Yeah – FWIW Rubin has been vocal about systemic racism being an actual problem…Max Boot has also. I view that issue as being a litmus test indicating an actual change. For all I know, they may be all up for bombing everything sight still, so I’m not nominating them for sainthood or anything. But I think their expressed views are qualitatively different than many of the other anti-Trump republicans.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ian G.

      OT question, does anyone understand the rationale behind various MAGAts putting “president-election [their name]” in their Twitter or Instagram handles? I’m sure it’s some sort of childish taunt aimed at Democrats, but I’m not sure I follow the logic. Are they saying they each are as likely to be president on January 20th as Biden is?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      PsiFighter37

      I think the test of how engaged these Never Trumpers want to be will be measured by how much their writing resembles David Brooks, whose editorials seem to go to great lengths to talk about conservatism as it exists in a fantasy alternate reality / his own head. If they go the same route, they will become just as irrelevant.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @gbbalto: Because the tests don’t work.  Hogan knew this last summer; WaPo did an article exposing his knowledge and lack of candor a few weeks ago.  The only MD office for him is to run against Chris Van Hollen for Senator in 2022.  Hogan will not win.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kay

      @MattF:

      The lawyer for John James, the GOP senate candidate who also lost and also refuses to accept the results, suggests they appoint Joe Leiberman to decide whether James/Trump won the election.

      I’ll let you know what the Michigan Dem voters say in response to Republican lawyers if and when any more of them get a chance to speak.

      Gosh I hope our voters know this is just double back flip ultra-sophisticated kabuki, per DC press corps. They sure don’t sound like they know that. They’re probably afraid Republicans will throw their votes out. Understandable given how Republicans are trying to throw their votes out.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      hells littlest angel

      When a little tiny chunk of ice falls off a glacier, is it split in two?

       

      Uh, yes. It’s split into two unequal-sized pieces.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Brachiator

      It’s tough out there for the Never Trump Republicans. They keep searching for the big block of Republicans who share their hate for Trump and want to re-take the Party, but the bitter fact is that, as the X-rays clearly show, this thing was broken long ago.

      They have nowhere to go. The GOP leadership and base have repudiated them. They even mock the idea of “principled conservatives” or “thinking conservatives.” The GOP ain’t got no principles. There is only the demand of blind loyalty and the dedication to the raw application of brute power.

      I wish that these people could really split the party, but they will probably become an irrelevant afterthought.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kent

      @SiubhanDuinne:Biden’s nominating Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary!

      I love listening to her talk.  Her Brooklyn accent is so charming.  She used to be interviewed all the time on NPR’s Marketplace.

      Beyond that I don’t really have a big opinion on this pick.   Because I have no idea what her policy objectives would be.  I like that it is shade against Trump who didn’t renew her term on the Fed.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Kay

      Tim Alberta
      @TimAlberta
      ·1h
      The key exchange — between GOP canvasser Aaron Van Langevelde and longtime Michigan elections guru Chris Thomas — tells you why AVL requested to hear public comment.
      He wanted Thomas, who’s universally respected, to testify in ways that gave him cover to vote for certifying.

      More Top Secret good faith actions by Republicans! I am so thankful we have all these people rushing to tell us that we need to ignore what Republicans are doing and saying in this meeting and instead listen to what Republicans told 7 reporters on background.
      Even when Republicans are very, very bad they’re miraculously rehabilitated – but only in secret.
      90% of this fucking thing is Republican operatives smearing Democratic voters but never fear! Republicans only requested public comment for good and pure (but Top Secret) reasons.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      JMG

      @Kay: It’s public comments at a public hearing. Those ALWAYS have more citizens than pols. Besides, the leading Dems in Michigan, the AG and Governor, are the ones who’ll have to take action against the board if it doesn’t certify. They really can’t comment unless that happens.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      mali muso

      This seems an appropriate place to drop this piece.

      Nevertheless, we get this hopelessly naïve version of centrism, of the idea that if we’re nicer to the other side there will be no other side, just one big happy family. This inanity is also applied to the questions of belief and fact and principle, with some muddled cocktail of moral relativism and therapists’ “everyone’s feelings are valid” applied to everything. But the truth is not some compromise halfway between the truth and the lie, the fact and the delusion, the scientists and the propagandists. And the ethical is not halfway between white supremacists and human rights activists, rapists and feminists, synagogue massacrists and Jews, xenophobes and immigrants, delusional transphobes and trans people. Who the hell wants unity with Nazis until and unless they stop being Nazis?

      Reply

