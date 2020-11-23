I’ve been watching the Never Trumpers to see how they sketch out their next move. Jennifer Rubin has a piece in the Post titled The Republican Party has split in two. Let’s keep it that way.

When a little tiny chunk of ice falls off a glacier, is it split in two? When I cut a branch from the big tree in my front yard, did I halve it? Where Rubin sees a split, all I see are a (very) few of the usual suspects — Romney, Murkowski, Sasse, Portman, Liz Cheney — making some ineffective noise about Trump, and the rest of them doing what they’ve always done, which is either to vocally support Trump or quietly support Trump, which amounts to the same thing.

The fact that Rubin’s column is illustrated with a picture of Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland Republican who broke with Trump, shows how small the split really is. Sixty-six percent of his voting constituents voted for Biden. Both senators and 7 of 8 representatives from that state are Democrats. Hogan is going to stay elected in Maryland by predictably repudiating Trump — good for him, and so what?

It’s tough out there for the Never Trump Republicans. They keep searching for the big block of Republicans who share their hate for Trump and want to re-take the Party, but the bitter fact is that, as the X-rays clearly show, this thing was broken long ago. There is no such block and the dream of rehabilitation is a pipe dream.