Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The revolution will be supervised.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Han shot first.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Shocking, but not surprising

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Wetsuit optional.

This really is a full service blog.

What fresh hell is this?

This blog goes to 11…

No one could have predicted…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Faunasphere / Florida Man Does Something Good!

Florida Man Does Something Good!

by | 82 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Florida Man saves his puppy from a gator!

Don’t even think about messing with this Florida man’s puppy.

Richard Wilbanks, 74, acted swiftly when his 3-month-old pup Gunner was snatched by an alligator in the backyard pond of his home in Estero, near South Florida’s Gulf Coast.

In a stunning video, Wilbanks wrestles the young gator in waist-deep water, bringing it above the surface and prying open its jaws to release the King Charles Cavalier spaniel.

“We were just out walking by the pond,” Wilbanks told CNN, “and it came out of the water like a missile. I never thought an alligator could be that fast. It was so quick.”

Acting on adrenaline or instinct, Wilbanks said he just “automatically jumped into the water.”

He said he sustained some injuries to his hands and went to the doctor for a tetanus shot to be safe.

Gunner had one small puncture wound to his belly, but is doing fine after a trip to the vet, Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks told WINK News that he understands this is the alligator’s home and does not want it removed from the pond. He urged other pet owners to keep their animals away from the water’s edge.

The dramatic encounter was caught on camera thanks to a partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fSTOP Foundation as part of a campaign called “Sharing the Landscape.” Its mission is to help the community understand and appreciate the wildlife they live near and help reduce conflicts.

Meredith Budd, the regional policy director of the Florida Wildlife Federation, said the cameras typically capture videos of deer or bobcats. It’s not often they catch something like what Wilbanks and Gunner went through.

“We live on a shared landscape,” Budd said. “We don’t just want to tolerate wildlife, but, rather, we want to thrive with wildlife on a shared landscape.”

Louise Wilbanks, Richard’s wife, told WINK the incident has given them a new appreciation for the wildlife near their homes.

“We do need to be aware they are wild animals. They’re not here for our benefit. We’re very lucky to share this space with them,” she said.

Here’s a bit more video with some reporting:

As a native Floridian who grew up on a salt water canal that fed into Tampa Bay, but has also lived in areas of the state with lakes, retention ponds, and cypress swamp and scrub just outside my doors – front and back – one of the things you learn is that gators can be anywhere. And that they’re fast, very, very fast. When I’m out with the dogs near water, even if it is just low lying scrub that has filled up because of rain to form a pond, I keep eyes on the water and my ears focused on any movement in it and along its edges. Day or night!

And Gunner is a very good and very lucky boy!

Open thread!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Anotherlurker
  • Barbara
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Danielx
  • debbie
  • dimmsdale
  • dmsilev
  • Doc Sardonic
  • eddie blake
  • Faithful Lurker
  • geg6
  • gwangung
  • hedgehog mobile
  • J R in WV
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • Ken
  • Lapassionara
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • N M
  • patrick II
  • PJ
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Viva BrisVegas
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    82Comments

    1. 1.

      Adam L Silverman

      For those who reached out and asked: I am fine. Nothing is wrong. I was unusually busy over the past ten days or so working on several different things.

      I appreciate the concern.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      Yeah I saw that video earlier – that was epic and yeah, never let go of his cigar! Fantastic!

      Pup owes his life big time to daddy .

      Glad to hear you are well. :)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve been to FL half a dozen times or so, never saw an alligator or thought much about one, but stories like this always make it seem to me like the whole state is teeming with them

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dimmsdale

      Yeah, been shagging my ass over here in the evenings to see if you had anything up, Adam–even checking the sidebar “Silverman on Security” in case I missed one. I always take your posts as authoritative, and “authoritative” is precious these days. Good to see ya!!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I spent four years at UF as a doctoral student and two as a post-doctoral fellow and other than the people in the Albert and Alberta Gator mascot costumes I never saw a gator near any of the ponds, lakes, or connecting canals on campus until my last week before moving to start a visiting professorship.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      Good to see you, Adam!

      And what a terrific story.  There is a man who loves his dog – and also appreciates gators.  A mensch.

      ETA: @Adam L Silverman: Depends on where you are.  I don’t remember Gainesville as a hotspot of alligator action. But Florida has for decades been building subdivisions in or near alligator habitat, carving out large networks of canals so they can advertise the houses as “waterfront!”  You put a waterway in a residential area not far from swampland, you’re gonna get gators dropping by to say Hi and eat something or someone.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @PJ:

      Alligators and rednecks and old people waiting to die. 

      Including my deadbeat “father”, who, judging by his Facebook page, is a huge Trump fan and did his best to emulate his behavior.

      Also some of my better relatives. Including a cousin, who bought a new home in Sarasota with a man made pond near the backyard. Her first week there, she saw a gator in it. Hell no. Peace out.

      When one of the hurricanes hit a year or two ago, my aunt and uncle went to her house to hunker down, because apparently it is “safer”. Oh HELL no.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Alison Rose

      My grandparents moved to Florida when I was a teenager, and the first time we visited, my grandpa told me not to walk too close to the canals because a gator might jump out and grab me, and he was too old to pull me back out. Hardy har. (To be fair, he probably would have actually jumped in to save me, though not sure he would have been as successful as this dude.)

      Not gonna watch the video because even knowing it ends well, it’s still too much for me to witness even a moment of an animal in distress and danger. But good on that guy.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      @TaMara (HFG): Try seeing them at night.  I was in the Everglades a couple/few decades ago.  Alligator eyes shine at night. There’s nothing quite like looking across the water and seeing a few dozen eyeshines looking back.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      @patrick II: Because Trump, Pompeo, and Bolton are idiots. Cheryl is the better person to ask on the technical details and issues, but while I’m willing to entertain the argument that our satellite capabilities make doing actual overflights superfluous these days, you don’t just walk out of treaties because they need to shoring up. You actually do the hard work of shoring them up. One of the secondary effects of negotiating these things is it builds rapport even with enemies and peer competitors.

      Trump, Pompeo, and Bolton don’t believe in that sort of things, so this is what happens.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mike in NC

      We live on a golf course where various size gators are common. Sometimes they’ve been photographed curled up by people’s front doors. Saw one about a week ago that was about seven feet long.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      patrick II

      Thanks. That was my non-expert guess, but they are also destroying the planes so Biden can’t easily restart. All of their crap is just so tiring.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      debbie

      I heard about this but hadn’t seen the video. I was picturing a much larger beast. Glad Gunner survived. Also, I am glad you’re okay. Hopefully the new administration will be better for your career.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Doc Sardonic

      Florida Native here……FLOgrown 7 or 8 generations worth…. Point 1…..Man is a fucking fool and damn lucky that gator was around 4-5 feet max, much bigger you’d be reading his obituary. Point 2…. Don’t let your dog run off the leash around water because in Florida where two or more tablespoons of water are gathered together there will be a gator.  Point 3…. Filet mignon to human = Dog to gator.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Adam L Silverman

      @patrick II: My understanding is the planes are old and at the end of their useful lifespans. Congress has appropriated money to begin upgrading and adapting newer ones with more modern imaging technology to replace them, but the administration has refused to spend it.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Suzanne

      @Mike in NC: In Phoenix, we would occasionally see coyotes in the neighborhood — one chased Spawn the Elder on his bike for a hundred feet or so once — and we had scorpions in the house all the time. But I draw the goddamn line at DINOSAURS. For fuck’s sake.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      According to an old joke, water-skiing in Florida is trolling for alligators, but walking your dog along the shoreline must also qualify.

      As for Adam’s gator pics at 29, I thought one major difference between the dinosaur and crocodilian lineages is that the crocs can’t hold their legs in that position. Maybe they decided to evolve for better locomotion on land?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jonas

      I former FL resident I know told me once of the time he and a friend were out for a walk with their dogs near some pond or something and they got into a conversation about whatever and were distracted for a few minutes. When the friend turned around, his dog was gone. Just a few gentle ripples in the water remained…

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Adam L Silverman

      @debbie: Fortunately it was a small gator or Gunner and his owner would likely not be okay. I tell one of my neighbors on a regular basis she needs to keep a better eye on her little mini terrier because the hawks, eagles, and ospreys will think its lunch. The wee beastie has an uncanny knack of bolting out any open door and tearing around our backyards and the scrub. Sweet little dog. I’d like to not see it become something’s next meal.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      geg6

      When my sister lived in Florida, I went down during spring break and stayed with her in Jenson Beach where she and her fiancé were renting a place on a canal.  I got up one morning, got a cup of coffee and went out to their lanai to take in the morning before heading to the beach.  I was day dreaming and walking through the yard when something moved about 25 feet away.  I thought it was a bird at first because it was just a rustle in the canal bank.  But all of a sudden it burst into action and jumped in the water.  It was so fast that it took me a minute to realize it was an alligator.  I was astonished because I didn’t realize they could be so fast.  My heart, when it started back up, pounded for the next half hour and I never did finish that coffee.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      PJ

      @CaseyL:

       

      @Suzanne:

       

      @Adam L Silverman:

      After my Dad retired (mostly), my parents spent their winters in Venice, FL.  I would see a big gator sunbathing in their neighborhood at least once or twice a trip.

      ETA: It brought home how much of a distance there is between us and them.  You can see how people anthropomorphize dangerous animals like bears, but there’s no turning a gator into a cuddly friend.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      West of the Rockies

      Glad to see you, pal.  You’ve  been  missed.

      So what’s her name, the vixen who’s  taken our dear front pager?//

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @geg6: Betty Cracker has shown pictures of bugs that look like they flew out of Stephen Kings The Mis

      @Viva BrisVegas: the jumping croc… tour? So that was on purpose? And you also have killer spiders the size of dinner plates, I am told? Is Australia just Flordia that got bit by a radioactive spider? A dinner-plate-sized, hairy, fanged spider?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Doc Sardonic

      Gators can keep pace with a racehorse for short straight line runs, they are damnably fast and deceptively so.  My old man, God rest him, used to love to tell the story of how when he and my sainted Mother, God rest her and give her a fresh rollin’ pin for takin’ after my devilish arse, first got together and he was working cattle for a family friend and came upon a gator nest with some young hatchlings. Pop decided he would bring mom a baby gator. Little thing started squealing and out the water momma gator comes boiling out and chasing the horse at gallop, Dad had to chuck the youngling to keep from getting gator caught.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: They do train the crocs to jump for tourists. Some namby pamby types are getting nervous about what happens if the crocs suddenly realise that there is more meat in the boat than out.

      The dinner plate sized spiders are not a problem, it’s the ones about the size of quarter you have to worry about. Funnel web spiders do not mess around, they will chase you if you piss them off.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Adam L Silverman

      @West of the Rockies: Nothing like that. I’m doing some volunteer strategic and policy advising for someone and that ate up some time. And I had to write parts of one and all of another proposal for my boss for projects we’re bidding on. And some other work related stuff regarding a potential client.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      J R in WV

      But you know how the Air Force scraps aircraft don’t you? They fly them to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson and park them in the Boneyard, where they wait to be reclaimed for parts or restored and flown again. They don’t run them into a crusher!

      They recently recalled a B-52 from the Boneyard to replace one in-service that had an engine fire IIRC…

      I’ll bet a lot that these specialty 135s are scrapped just that way, flown to Tucson and parked at the east end of Davis-Monthan.

      Good to hear from you, Adam. Missed your Fla Wit, and expertise.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: My sister and BIL took us to a wildlife refuge that was teeming with gators. They assured us that they were small and no danger to humans, but while I was holding sis’ chihuahua many people took it upon myself to warn me not to let him get close to the water.

      Later they did lose a good sized dog to a gator when he went wading in a canal.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Phillip Rucker on MSNBC just now: The President is trying to figure out how he can make a lot of money without doing much work.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Suzanne: My aunt and uncle around Fort Lauderdale have a screened-in pool.  Not sure if they see any gators in their subdivision, but it keeps out the bugs and fire ants.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Barbara

      @Adam L Silverman: Although I think my chihuahua mix is too big for a bird of prey, I have seen an eagle eyeing him closely and felt compelled to bring him inside. Even if the eagle failed, its talons could do quite a bit of damage. I am honestly amazed that there aren’t more incidents involving alligators and humans and their pets.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      cain

      Hey Adam, what’s your thoughts about this open sky thing – but more specifically that Trump is planning on destroying the planes. I don’t know how much our taxes paid for that – but that seems like a decision that is purely political and it costs us money.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.