"By the time we get through this winter, probably 30% of the public will have had COVID," says @ScottGottliebMD on @FaceTheNation. "So they'll have some natural immunity." That means "we don't need to vaccinate 70% of the public." A lower percentage of the remainder will suffice. — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 22, 2020





Some Americans are ignoring a government warning against traveling for Thanksgiving because of COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s a good time for Americans to do a serious ‘risk-benefit assessment’ before they go https://t.co/9lPyydfM3P pic.twitter.com/DvxrkNMRaa — Reuters (@Reuters) November 23, 2020

Most coronavirus cases are spread by people without symptoms, CDC now says https://t.co/uJIAQpTbkl — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) November 23, 2020

The number of active cases in the US has risen to over 4.8 million. pic.twitter.com/62VZhuTwi4 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 23, 2020

Lockdowns could be avoided if everyone followed health measures such as wearing masks, the World Health Organization's top Europe official said https://t.co/VXAgEXbbxO — CNN (@CNN) November 22, 2020

US vs EU One major difference now: Europeans responding effectively to massive second wave. US, so far, not. pic.twitter.com/MukkP5vgHu — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 22, 2020

Madrid’s ancient and emblematic Rastro flea market reopened at 50% capacity after a contentious eight-month closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police with backup drones monitored the market to avoid overcrowding. https://t.co/6j5X7hrVWD — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 22, 2020

Italy is again seeing one of the world’s highest coronavirus death tolls, but it no longer registers as a national tragedy https://t.co/pzFaKzM44x — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 22, 2020

As Russia struggles to handle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow has begun converting sites such as a massive ice skating rink into makeshift hospitals for treating Covid-19 patientshttps://t.co/c2vApL96Nu — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 22, 2020

Gaza health system 'days from being overwhelmed', experts warn as Covid-19 cases soar https://t.co/W5p752JgxI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 22, 2020

Australia’s two most populous states reopened their borders after more than four months, as Victoria stamped out a second coronavirus wave, raising prospects of a quicker return to normal https://t.co/829xK7FeYd pic.twitter.com/gWOGqFxETD — Reuters (@Reuters) November 23, 2020

Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week. https://t.co/za5WKKvKdv — The Associated Press (@AP) November 23, 2020

South Korea reports 271 new COVID-19 cases as tighter curbs to take effect https://t.co/nXxgKNeuJt pic.twitter.com/M51IG1jUz9 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 23, 2020

Covid: 'Families in hospital after Delhi coronavirus surge' https://t.co/VKkYp8ocFk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 23, 2020

Mexico posts rare jump above 9,000 for new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/Lwfb5gXDgc pic.twitter.com/msB5TOXmnR — Reuters (@Reuters) November 23, 2020

Researchers examine which approaches are most effective at reducing COVID-19 spread https://t.co/13PpwAe27b via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 23, 2020

AstraZeneca said its vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic https://t.co/7Gfn5v4BVr — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) November 23, 2020

The first COVID-19 immunizations could happen on Dec. 12, the head of the U.S. effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine says. That's two days after a Food and Drug Administration committee is set to meet to discuss a vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. https://t.co/nxoq8pa9j6 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 22, 2020

New type of test may better discern long-term immunity to the #coronavirus https://t.co/LPDaBWGHrf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 22, 2020

"This isn’t the battle of scientific publications, this isn't a battle of drugs or a battle between drug companies. This is about getting the BEST possible information to clinicians who save lives," –@WHO dir. @DrMikeRyan on the systematic review of data on #COVID19 therapeutics. pic.twitter.com/Kf5geKcePh — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) November 20, 2020

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it's time to add kids to COVID19 vaccine trials https://t.co/jhJ4gRZkTM pic.twitter.com/FRToX9Tjbv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 22, 2020

FDA has approved the Regeneron's antibody "cocktail." The green light for REGEN-COV2, a combo of 2 lab-made antibodies, was shown to reduce COVID19-related hospitalizations & emergency room visits. Regeneron expects to have 80k doses ready by the end of November pic.twitter.com/MpdJSjCUUD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 22, 2020

On Jul3 the Governor of Kansas issued a mask-wearing order, but gave Counties the right to opt in or out: 24 opted YES😷 & 81 said NO. The @CDCgov tracked what happened in Jul/Aug & it couldn't possibly be clearer: pro-mask counties have far less #COVID19 https://t.co/UBO8pWSjtA pic.twitter.com/pDkG5Ze81H — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 22, 2020

South Dakota peaked with the highest death rate per capita for any place in the global pandemic pic.twitter.com/LICPlKRxlP — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 22, 2020

“What keeps me awake at night is that we have not felt the admissions of the 4,000-patient-a-day caseloads. We’re going to feel that in the next week or so. But our hospital already is at 100% capacity,” said Dr. Sean Callahan, a Utah pulmonologist https://t.co/ub1HoseKMk — Dr Kathleen Bachynski (@bachyns) November 22, 2020

Nevada tightens COVID-19 limits on casinos, eateries; broadens mask mandate https://t.co/f0yuwVwfpU pic.twitter.com/KkVn7Ug1Ye — Reuters (@Reuters) November 23, 2020

BREAKING: GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, in critical Georgia runoff, tests positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/f3x9pO85G4 — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2020