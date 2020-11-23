Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Can We Talk About "A Promised Land?"

Can We Talk About “A Promised Land?”

37 Comments

So I downloaded the book over the weekend and am about 2 hours into the 29.5 hours of listening pleasure. I am enjoying it immensely. Obama’s cadence is the calm I need in this moment of pandemic/transition tantrum/economic uncertainty. I found a few audio excerpts for you and thought you might like to discuss the man and the book itself.

 

 

I don’t normally read Presidential or current politician’s memoirs. I don’t know why, I enjoy historical ones. But I was compelled to begin this one.

Who is reading it? Who is listening? What are your thoughts so far?

    2. 2.

      japa21

      Just bought it at Costco. Hate reading ebooks. Like to feel the heft.

      Haven’t started it yet. Want to start when I know I’ll have several uninterrupted hours to string together.

      Price was $24.95 which I think is a good deal.

    3. 3.

      Mary G

      I bought it, but haven’t started it yet, since I also got Brandon Sanderson’s Rhythm of War which clocks in at 57 hours.

    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      ACERTAINMENT!!!!

      Officially, Murphy has let it be.

    5. 5.

      MomSense

      My son bought the audio version for me. I am enjoying it thoroughly. I’m trying not to rush through and just enjoy the way his mind works.

    6. 6.

      debbie

      I’m #215 in line for the audiobook. Hopefully, the library will end up ordering more than the 39 listed on their site.

    8. 8.

      jackmac

      @jackmac: WOW!  I’m just an irregular contributor and have never been first before. Do I get a treat or toy?

    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m up to the 08 primaries, and while it’s not scorched earth, Obama is  a bit more blunt than I was expecting. Without spoiling, you can tell who he doesn’t care if he ever speaks to again.

      @jackmac: I think I saw that a new Hiassen was out, but I forgot. That’ll be a good one for the coming weeks.

    14. 14.

      geg6

      I know I am getting it from one of my sisters for either my birthday or Christmas, so I haven’t read it yet, obviously.  I can’t wait!  He’s a very engaging writer, as evidenced in his two previous memoirs.

    15. 15.

      mali muso

      Just picked up the hardcover I had pre-ordered at our locally owned bookstore and have it wrapped up to give my hubby for his birthday tomorrow. I myself love audiobooks and have an Audible membership, so will be getting it from that route.

    20. 20.

      OR Soder

      I’m #53 of 3 copies on the list at my library for the audiobook. I prefer those because I can do my chores or walk the dogs while listening plus I have old lady eyes.

      I just got Caste and am working my way through it- literally. My husband’s cousin said it was so depressing because of all the cruelty, etc.  I was a little hesitant to read it because who needs more depressing?  So far I find it very enjoyable and eye opening.

    21. 21.

      Joy in FL

      My copy just arrived today. I ordered from an independent bookstore which I found online. I expect I will start the book tomorrow.

      I watched the WaPo livestream interview with him this morning. He is both calming and stimulating.

    23. 23.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I just listened to today’s Pod Save American and they were talking about Parler. I’ve been reading that word as if it were the French word “to speak.” But the O’bros pronounce it more like “parlor.” Anyone have a clue?

    25. 25.

      japa21

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: More like parlor.  After all, this was set up by RWNJ’s. They wouldn’t want to have it sound like something those surrender monkeys would say.  They still use the phrase freedom fries. But I am sure it is based upon the French verb.

    26. 26.

      BK in NJ (was BK in NC)

      Just got through the 2009 inauguration. I got it on Kindle and Audible, been reading it at home and listening to it in the car or out on walks. 

    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Obama says in his book (something like) there were words he learned from reading and used in writing that he didn’t learn how to pronounce till he got to college. And yesterday as Barack and I were walking by the river, he pronounced a word in a way that brought me up short. I forget what it was now, but one of us is wrong. I think it’s him

      ETA: let it be known that I, certified OBot, have criticized him.

    31. 31.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I have to get back to work, but maybe in a month, we’ll revisit this topic when we’ve had a chance to get through more of the 700 pages of Part 1!

      Let me know if you’d like to do that. Otherwise, enjoy your read/listen.  Been a good day, Obama and Biden bringing sanity back to my world.

    32. 32.

      Zelma

      I bought the book, but after listening to those excerpts, I may have to get it on tape.  Haven’t started it yet.  I’m thinking that it will keep me busy over Thanksgiving.  Got nothing else to do.

    33. 33.

      mali muso

      @geg6: Happy early birthday! And today is little widget’s birthday, 4 years old and the only reason I have kept my sanity during the trump years.

    36. 36.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Loved him on Kimmel. Can’t wait to see him on Colbert.

      I’m reading the book, more slowly and deliberately than is my won’t. At some point I’ll get the audiobook, but I like to read the words first.

      (BTW, check your BJ email; just sent you an appropriate image you might like to add to this post.)

