Bring On the Unfuckers

As Biden begins to announce his cabinet picks, I have two thoughts.

First, ideology should take a back seat to bureaucratic competence. Job one is cleanup: rooting out Trump ticks that have buried themselves into agencies, and issuing reams of rule making that reverses Trumpy rules. So, when I read this in today’s Post story about his first three picks, I know he’s on the right track:

All three expected nominees have decades-long careers working at the highest levels of government, and a deep respect for institutions.

Second, we need to get our unfuckers into place as soon as possible. McConnell’s simple plan is to make Biden wait months if not years to get all his appointments confirmed. Trump never bothered with confirmations, which isn’t what I’m recommending (because it ends with courts overturning policies). The Democrats have to find a way around that by, say, forcing a Congressional recess if we lose Georgia. Of course, the best thing we can do is win in Georgia, tough as that might be.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Mallard Filmore

      Over on Daily Kos there was this suggestion:
      https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/11/20/1997125/-Time-to-break-one-more-norm-Harris-will-be-the-President-of-the-Senate

      “… There is nothing that says anything about a “majority leader” and nothing that gives the Majority Leader any power whatsoever. It has only been customary for the VP to delegate that to voting Senators. But in an era where McConnell has broken so many norms, it is time we break one more norm and return to what the Constitution says. On January 20, Harris should take her rightful place as President of the Senate and discharge those duties such as assigning committees and scheduling votes. I don’t know why this hasn’t come up before. It is right there in the Constitution. …”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Will be keeping an interested eye on Interior, EPA and Education, which have been targeted for dismantlement and/or fire-sale giveaway pricing of controlled assets. I expect Dr. first-lady Jill B will have some sway in who’s selected for Education, to which I will breathe a huge sign of relief plus my offer of exorcism services performed in the offices to rid it of Devos stench.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hitless

      If the court overturns a policy, can’t you just keep enforcing the policy anyway? I thought that’s how it worked…I mean, how many troops does the court have?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BerkeleyMom

      Murkowski and Romney should pay a visit to Mitch for some math homework. Even the threat of caucusing with the Dems might unclog this drain. For a guy who once wanted to lead the free world, Romney sure is timid about using the power he has now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      @Mallard Filmore:

      Interesting. Had no idea but will add the notion of replacing the name Harris with Pence gives me instant dread. But we do need a counter to Turtle if GA does not produce two D senators. (With all 2020’s ticket splitting, any possibility of one going to each party?)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      randy khan

      The most persistent Trumpoid in my social media feed just posted a comment on one of my election updates saying that Trump should concede.  You could have knocked me over with a feather.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @BerkeleyMom:

      Murkowski and Romney should pay a visit to Mitch for some math homework. Even the threat of caucusing with the Dems might unclog this drain. For a guy who once wanted to lead the free world, Romney sure is timid about using the power he has now.

      Romney would need a spine implant for that, though Murkowski might do it if she sees an upside in AK for her.  I don’t know what that would be, but her fear of a primary challenge just evaporated because AK just passed a referendum eliminating primaries and going to ranked-choice voting. So that would insulate her from a primary challenge but also probably changes her strategy for the next election, which for her, is 2022.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy: They’re just upset because they’re going to have to work to paint horns and a tail on low-profile, DC insider Biden appointees.  Don’t worry, they’ll figure out how each of them is a great Satan in a few days.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dimmsdale

      Outrage has gotten to be such a go-to feeling for me–when I heard last night something about Rahm Emanuel being considered for a Cabinet post (true or not, who knows) it pinned my outrage needle. And I love the suggestion about pulling the Majority Leader rug out from under McConnell…and hey, wouldn’t his wife have some serious concerns should the IRS take too close a look at her books? It’s REALLY tempting to slip into the politics of revenge and recrimination and subtle blackmail threats (I imagine the IC has access to all the dirt Trump’s operatives have collected from bedroom activities at his Washington hotel, and if the IC does, the Dems might also?)–but then, what kind of a Presidency do we have? I’m sort of steeling myself to watching a bunch of the lesser Republican roaches safely skittering away out of the glare, with their crimes going unpunished in the name of re-establishing norms. Maybe that’s how it SHOULD be; this is really uncharted territory we’re in. I literally don’t know what to expect; I HOPE for justice in some measure, but competence and putting the American people first would be nice too.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      @randy khan:  The most persistent Trumpoid in my social media feed just posted a comment on one of my election updates saying that Trump should concede.  You could have knocked me over with a feather.

      The trumpoid is probably gearing up to donate to Trump’s 2024 campaign.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chyron HR

      @taumaturgo:

      I love how OUTRAGED you dumb fuckers are that your months of diligently reposting anti-Biden memes from 4chan aren’t being rewarded with cushy cabinet appointments.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Yarrow

      Once Biden is president things change. Court cases will go forward. People who have been afraid to speak up may feel more emboldened. We don’t know how or if those sorts of things may impact Republicans in the Senate.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eunicecycle

      @Yarrow: That’s why I wonder how the hell Trump thinks he’s going to run again in 2024. The tell-all books alone should sink his chances. I suppose he will scream “fake news!” but he can’t dismiss it all.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      Basically, the tension here is that there were a lot of bad aspects to the foreign-policy situation pre-Trump, so if you mistrust everyone who was active back then, or has any ties to any of that, then you want a blank slate–really nobody with any on-the-job experience.

      But the blank slate was pretty much what Trump himself was promising, and we saw where it got us.

      In general, I think the sort of leftists who care nearly exclusively about foreign policy are the ones most likely to be so-left-they’re-MAGA. And that includes a lot of leftists who, in the case of the US, naturally care mostly about foreign policy because they don’t live in the US. Thinking of the Guardian here.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      leeleeFL

      @germy: While in High School, I dated a Jehovah’s Witness.  Weird, I know.  It was a giant F-Off to my Dad!  Anyhoo, we broke up, he and his family moved to Bath, New York to await the End times.  I think is was supposed to be 1970?  Well, when we were all still here they decided they got the date wrong and are still predicting and waiting, AFAIK.  Like all Doomsday believers, their mistake is always definitive dates.  It makes for shedding of less gullible members, but there are always more wannabees waiting.  WTAF is wrong with humans?  Life sucks, sure.  But why do we always think some of us are CHOSEN to rise above it?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Matt McIrvin: The leftists who want a blank slate also want a completely isolationist foreign policy which is not tenable in a world where problems like climate change and the pandemic really require a coordinated response by multiple countries.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Yarrow

      @schrodingers_cat:  If we don’t recognize that Russia will also work the left side of our political spectrum in their attempts to divide and destroy us then I don’t really know what to say. Fuck Rose Twitter. With a rusty chainsaw.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      leeleeFL

      @schrodingers_cat:  Amazing, the only place both siderism actually exists is always ignored by the press.  If we could just shut the far right and far left up, the quiet would be delicious. Instead of cancelling each other out, they amplify each other!  Mystifying!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      Here’s Biden’s very probable Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying on French TV how important a partner the EU is to the U.S.

      On top of it in native level French (he grew up and was a lawyer here)

      Please tweet this at Brexiteers ! (if there are any left) 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/4XABtufRvR

      — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) November 23, 2020

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Matt McIrvin

      @leeleeFL: Sometimes they say, well, they got the date right, but the nature of the cataclysm wasn’t quite what we thought it was–it was some kind of hidden transition beneath the surface of things. I think the JWs reacted that way to 1914, because that was one of their major apocalypse dates–turns out the world might not have strictly speaking ended then, but in fact Satan returned to earth in 1914 and has been ruling it ever since. (And, you know, as dates when Satan started ruling the earth go, 1914 is way more plausible than most, so they’ve got that going for them.)

      QAnon does similar stuff. I recall after one of their “mass arrests of the bad guys” dates, some decided that all those people had in fact been arrested, secretly tried and executed, but they were all replaced with cloned duplicates.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      mad citizen

      @Eunicecycle: When I saw trumpov on teevee the other day at the podium I still saw small shoulder jerking on both sides.  His dementia is still working on him.  I think any talk of 2024 is just him and his co-criminals playing out the long con.

      Jehovah’s Witnesses have predicted the end of the world at least 8 times.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      leeleeFL

      @Matt McIrvin: Serious need for medicinal intervention there.  I have only ever met 2 Q’s.  I am stunned by the things they have told me, and equally discomforted by the fact that they performed some great music when they appeared at my workplace. How could we share a love for Buffet and be POLAR opposites on literally EVERYTHING else?!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Chief Oshkosh

      And right on cue, WaPo’s never-trumpets (e.g., Jenghazi) are arguing that the Democrats should “come together” with the pro-democracy portion of the GOP in order to stamp out the anti-democracy GOP.

      Fuck you, Jen-Jen. The one or two “pro-democracy” Republicans should crawl on their knees to the nearest Democrat, apologize profusely, and then go live on a fucking mountaintop somewhere, never to be heard from again. Get the fuck out of the way so that the rest of us can squash the fascists.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Starfish

      @dimmsdale: After Trump, my outrage button is broken, and I am unimpressed by lefties trying to generate outrage out of nothing about a person they first heard of five seconds ago. If you have more enthusiasm for dragging Democrats than supporting Muslims, immigrants, or kids in cages, I don’t think I will take you very seriously.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mad citizen

      @germy: I want Biden to absolutely flood the zone with good ideas and everything else they can think of.  Change “Operation Warp Speed” (most stupid government name in history) to “Operation True Warp Speed” or something like that.

      Watching this I thought, what if Biden announced we are going to explore joining the EU?   Heads would explode.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      ALurkSupreme

      @prostratedragon:  I know, right?   It actually occurred to me last week to check out what Counterpunch’s voices thought about the recent election, Trump’s refusal to concede, etc., but then I thought, nah.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Don’t expect any huge acts of courage from Romney. Romney has to look out for his private equity pals and the political futures of Thad, Chad, Brad, Biff and Tug.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m haunted by a comment I saw back during the Bush admin from a lefty who said that he fully recognized that a Ron Paul presidency would basically destroy the United States, but if that was what it took to stop the advance of American empire worldwide, it was a trade he just might take.

      Well, we pretty much got that. Not with Ron Paul, but close.

      Reply

