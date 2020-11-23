As Biden begins to announce his cabinet picks, I have two thoughts.

First, ideology should take a back seat to bureaucratic competence. Job one is cleanup: rooting out Trump ticks that have buried themselves into agencies, and issuing reams of rule making that reverses Trumpy rules. So, when I read this in today’s Post story about his first three picks, I know he’s on the right track:

All three expected nominees have decades-long careers working at the highest levels of government, and a deep respect for institutions.

Second, we need to get our unfuckers into place as soon as possible. McConnell’s simple plan is to make Biden wait months if not years to get all his appointments confirmed. Trump never bothered with confirmations, which isn’t what I’m recommending (because it ends with courts overturning policies). The Democrats have to find a way around that by, say, forcing a Congressional recess if we lose Georgia. Of course, the best thing we can do is win in Georgia, tough as that might be.