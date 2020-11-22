Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Verified, but limited!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

How has Obama failed you today?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Good luck with your asparagus.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Adjusting to A New Normal

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Adjusting to A New Normal

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Not least among those suffering from Adjustment Whiplash, our very serious media:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • J.
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • SFAW
  • Steeplejack
  • TS (the original)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      J.

      Would love to have had Twitter move the account NOW. Can you imagine the Trump meltdown?

      As for the MSM, I am already sick of their griping about Biden and looking for any excuse to bash him.

      More adorable kitteh videos, please.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TS (the original)

      Cannot believe the WHPC are carrying on about being left behind by Biden – who is not yet the President – while they were left behind 4 years ago by trump. I hope Biden has many “closed press” meetings and then has his press secretary release the details.

      Used to be that used car salesmen were voted to be the lowest level of employment – I’d now vote for the WHPC.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Trump Dump largely kept to himself behind closed doors, at a mostly empty White House, tweeting broadcasting to the world over Twitter what an enormous, petulant asshole he is.

      Fixed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TS (the original)

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I believe it relates to someone from the press always being with the President when he/she is travelling.

      Edit: from the nyt

      The term “protective press pool” is literal. “You need a record of the president’s travels, for a couple of reasons. One is the basic question of making sure he arrived safely wherever he was going,” Mr. Landler said. “You always want to have reporters and camera people close to him, because it’s history.”

      This was one of the best responses I saw to Zeke Miller’s tweet

      Trump: golfs during G20 while pandemic rages and his minions sue to disenfranchise voters.

      Biden: goes to church

      Media: Biden’s behavior is unacceptable!
      — Gracie Lou Who (@WhoGracie) November 21, 2020

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Apparently she had two tests, one of which was positive and the other inconclusive. I think that’s the reason.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SFAW

      @J.:

      As for the MSM, I am already sick of their griping about Biden and looking for any excuse to bash him.

      Were the FTFTFNYT a paper with integrity, I think it would have been good humor if they moved Ken Vogel from “covering” Biden to Trump’s “protective” press entourage.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Due to a last minute change of schedule, President-elect Biden left without his protective press pool. We watched him drive by as our bus was getting swept and now we are trying to catch up to Biden at TBD location.

      They aren’t blaming or finding fault with anyone. This is a simple statement of fact, starting with the reason for why they are unable to report on what he is doing. That is their job after all.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SFAW

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      You don’t walk in late to Mass.

      Trump did.

      Just kidding, he wouldn’t have gone to Mass. He’d only go to things like a funeral, where he would draw attention to himself by arriving “fashionably” late.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      This is unacceptable. The pool exists to provide the independent account of the activities of a president(-elect) that the American people deserve.

      What a bunch of self-important horse shit.

      I think that coverage by an honest, competent press is important.  If only we had such a thing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.