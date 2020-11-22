Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Now I Want A Burger

by | 10 Comments

Hell, yeah! (After brushing the chips & coleslaw off to the side of the plate, to be eaten separately.)


Pretty sure those red strips are bell peppers, fried with the onions & mushrooms, yes?

Look, I didn’t say it was health food, I said I would eat it — happily. And have, although usually it’s over sausages inna bun, like Sir Terry my favorite local pizza place intended. (It serves what in the Midwest we called ‘Greek style pizza’, but the ownership is — like most local pizza places — Brazillian.)

    1. 1.

      Benw

      I’d eat a veggie burger version with everything but the coleslaw. I once got super sick on bad mayo and can’t stand it! Potato chips on burgers is a secret weapon – adds some nice cronch and saltiness.

    4. 4.

      Benw

      If any team is going to make some preposterous boneheaded mistakes and give the hapless Jets their first win, it’s the stupid Chargers.

    6. 6.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Reason number #14279 why I love my bride:

      We were watching the Australian version of the Bake-Off. One week they had “Aussie Burgers with The Lot”. Something like this.

      (Why would that be in a baking show? I think the excuse was they had to make their own buns)

      After the show she made them for dinner.

    8. 8.

      Martin

      Oh, sure. One of the joys of living in SoCal is the abundance of good burger places, and the variety within. That doesn’t look even remotely weird.

    10. 10.

      Martin

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Ok, I’ll confess that’s not a combination I ever would have dreamed up, and I will eat almost anything in sandwich form.

      The pineapple and beets would take some work. Both of those in convenient form tastes more like aluminum can than either pineapple or beets.

