Looks like we need a thread to talk politics. Have at it.
1.
OK then. What the heck is going on with this?
Um she was at the nearly 2-hour press conference w Giuliani and Trump mentioned her in a tweet. Hard to put the toothpaste back etc pic.twitter.com/Rd1PD5WFi2— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2020
2.
Sid Powell: Agent Provocateur, off her meds, or both? Discuss.
Paddy Chayefsky saw it with clarity that would make Nostradamus green with envy.
3.
I have been wondering if it will be possible to disbar Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani.
IANAL, but it would seem outright and proveable lying should not be sanctioned by a bar association.
Guess they employ the Fox defense: these are entertainers, not attorneys.
4.
Sidney Powell under bus How soon does she realize that the T campaign has been bought off by the conspiracy?
5.
Politics of burgers? I am in favor.
6.
@dr. bloor: Network?! Never saw that movie, and sounds like it is past time to do so.
7.
@Zzyzx: The Turtle probably snapped after she attacked Loeffler and Perdue.
8.
What city will pay the most for Trump’s Presidential Library? Will it have a casino?
9.
IANAL, but it would seem outright and proveable lying should not be sanctioned by a bar association.
@Elizabelle: the local nut case who was banned from every court in CA from filing lawsuits due to abuse of the process (an extraordinary action in and of itself) died with his law license fully valid and paid up. The only attorneys I’ve heard being sanctioned by their bar associations are those that have directly stolen client funds.
10.
I’m just impressed that she was such a cheapskate she didn’t even provide her round of coffee to the Team.
11.
@Elizabelle: Yep. And the movie came out a year or two before Roone Arledge turned local news into a carinval show with his “Eyewitness News” concept.
12.
The Gang That Couldn’t Sue Straight strikes again— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 22, 2020
14.
@Zzyzx: I think somebody finally noticed that she said Hugo Chavez fixed the election, and he died in 2013.
16.
How many times has Pfizer and subsidiaries been fined, and how much, for off-label or unapproved promotion of medical products?
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/pfizer
Why did Moderna insiders sell millions of shares after announcement of good news?
17.
Here’s a question for you jackals below the Mason Dixon line. My daughter is finishing law school and will be clerking for a federal judge in Martinsburg, West Virginia for two years. Should we be concerned that her car will have New York plates on it? It’s a leased car under my husband’s name and I don’t think we can change the plates to WV. With everything so polarized in this country, it’s really a shame that this issue has come up but here we are. Thanks for any input.
-
I have been wondering if it will be possible to disbar Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani.
IANAL, but it would seem outright and proveable lying should not be sanctioned by a bar association.
Guess they employ the Fox defense: these are entertainers, not attorneys.
No! God no! Why would you want to do that? When your opponent is busy digging themselves a hole, you don’t put a stop to it. You offer them another shovel.
19.
Part of it trump’s conspiracy BS is so crazy that only crazy people would defend it. The other part of it was the whole grift involved: getting paid to spew BS on national television to make oneself into a wingnut martyr for the book signing tours.
20.
@Cheryl Rofer: Do you have this one in your ongoing thread:
.@lisamurkowski: “It is time to begin the full and formal transition.” pic.twitter.com/CVpcvr9t7U— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 22, 2020
21.
Giuliani is never going to live down that hair dye, is he?
All his malfeasances just blow by, but that . . .
22.
24.
Marc Elias tweeted a request for some brave souls to check Parler and see what was being said about the Powell Underbus Maneuver. “A whole bunch of crazy” is what.
If there is a consensus among loons, then it seems to be that Powell has left the public face of the Elite Legal Strike Force to go
all Batmanundercover and, um… something something Brian Kemp, Dominion, and Hugo Chavez.
26.
The Sidney Powell situation is classic Trump. Coerce people into lying, and then fire them for following his instructions. A death cult where everyone drinks the poison except for him.
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 22, 2020
27.
@Cheryl Rofer: Was it liquified gray matter seeping or oozing?
-
Apparently there was a big fight among the “elite strike force” members yesterday, per people briefed. One Trump aide said, “One down, two to go.”— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2020
Maybe the real krakens were the Sidney Powells they released along the way.— Mike Kabakoff (@mikekabakoff) November 22, 2020
29.
@Renie:Here’s a question for you jackals below the Mason Dixon line. My daughter is finishing law school and will be clerking for a federal judge in Martinsburg, West Virginia for two years. Should we be concerned that her car will have New York plates on it? It’s a leased car under my husband’s name and I don’t think we can change the plates to WV. With everything so polarized in this country, it’s really a shame that this issue has come up but here we are. Thanks for any input.
Been there, done that. With my daughter who was a student at University of Arkansas with a car that had WA plates.
You should be able to easily register the car in WV and get WV plates without changing the title or lease terms. There may be tax implications. But you can have a car titled in one state and registered in another.
Your biggest issue will likely be insurance. If you put WV plates on it your NY insurance may not cover and you’ll likely need to get a local WV insurance policy.
30.
It’s a leased car under my husband’s name and I don’t think we can change the plates to WV.
@Renie: Sure you can. Changing the plates is not a problem (and in CA, for example, is required after 30 days). Moving the location of the leased car to another state may be quite an issue for the lessor, especially if you don’t tell them. Tell them.
31.
Before he deletes, here’s Republican FEC Chair @txelectionlaw staking his entire reputation on Sidney Powell’s honesty. He should step down yesterday. pic.twitter.com/d6FzvttVnE
— David Litt (@davidlitt) November 22, 2020
32.
@Mary G: Is Trump going to appeal the PA District Court decision on the basis of incompetent counsel?
-
33.
The Mooch has really become one of my favorite people.
34.
Would have loved to be in the @foxnews and @FoxBusiness meetings on how to handle the Sidney Powell firing. Can we keep booking her one producer asked? What was wrong with the Chavez angle, we pushed hard yesterday? Newsmax is going to kill us on this.— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 22, 2020
35.
Earlier today Donald Trump’s election legal team lawyer Sidney Powell went on a conspiracy theory bender that somehow involved Bernie Sanders conspiring with Georgia’s Republican Governor to rig the election against Trump. She also claimed that the race was rigged for Republican Kelly Loeffler over her fellow Republican Doug Collins.
Bernie works in mysterious ways.
-
36.
Sidney Powell was a federal prosecutor. I kinda think someone needs to review her cases.
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 22, 2020
37.
Sidney Powell must have sent Trump a bill.
-
It is time to shut down this farce of these stupid lawsuits.
-
@schrodingers_cat: Which one? So many to choose from.
-
@Cheryl Rofer: At first I thought that was why she was thrown under the bus, but apparently not.
-
@Renie: My son spent 4 years in SW Virginia driving a blue jeep with NY plates and a picture of Gen. Sherman taped to the back window with no problems.
-
@schrodingers_cat: Made irrelevant by an edit.
-
@CaseyL: I think she lasted less than a Scaramucci and so wasn’t involved in the older suits. Not that those who were are any better at lawyering.
I could be wrong, though, it’s hard to keep up with the parade of loonies.
45.
@Cheryl Rofer: Maggie thinks firing an attorney might erase attorney-client privilege? Perfect. Just perfect.
46.
Justice for Doug Collins! Elect Warnack!
ETA: Fixed lineup.
47.
I can’t wait until the inevitable underbusing of Rudy. We all know it’s coming, and it will be epic.
-
@Kent: Thanks for the response. I will definitely look into that. It’s a shame it is even an issue.
-
@germy: I was thinking about this today; basically Trump tries to get other people to break the law for him while he lurks in the background. Explains why everyone around him is an idiot because anyone with any sense would see they were the one’s going to jail and bail.
-
@Elizabelle: Especially when deployed in the service of destroying democracy. Why should anyone who embarks on that cause continue to hold such privileges?
-
Republicans in Disarray.
-
@dr. bloor:@Cheryl Rofer: Maggie thinks firing an attorney might erase attorney-client privilege? Perfect. Just perfect.
What if the client claims the person wasn’t fired, but simply never was his attorney to begin with?
I wonder if any of these clowns actually had legal retainers with Trump or the Trump Campaign?
54.
@Renie: WVa native and wv bar member here. she’ll be fine. Who is the judge? I’m guessing irene keeley or gina groh. In any event, nobody messes with a federal judge or her clerks.
-
@David 🎃Booooooo!🎃 Koch: Kemp conspired with Bernie to fix the election,… that’s up there with Trump won California.
-
@Van Buren: She’s had a car at W&M in Williamsburg, VA with NY plates for the last 3 years with no problem but my bias is showing in assuming West Virginia is different from Virginia. Maybe I should ask John (in an email with capital letters).
-
@Cheryl Rofer: A better question, whether she thinks she is bound by Attny Client privilege or even if she does, is exposing the “conspiracy” a higher calling (or a higher paying grift gig)?
-
There was a great knock knock joke on a twitter thread WRT the crazy Sidney Powell and Giuliani. Since I don’t know how to embed, here are the words.
Biden: Knock knock.
Trump: Who’s there?
Biden: Joe.
Trump: Joe who?
Biden: Joe ass is going to jail.
59.
@dr. bloor: she probably thinks if you change doctors your medical records become public domain.
-
@Renie: also, Martinsburg is essentially a DC suburb. Not like it’s Webster county or something.
-
Christ, I expect Team Trump to soon announce who really won the 1976 election in Chicago’s Ward 48.
-
She promised a ‘Biblical’ lawsuit in Georgia, only to be betrayed by her own boss. Lots of backstabbing in the Bible, so I guess that checks out.
-
@Cheryl Rofer: I was just thinking today the one good thing to come of all this was Doug Collins will be confined to the shit bin of history. Or not.
-
@Honus: Gina Groh. My daughter is very excited to be working for her. Do you know the area well to give advice on where she should look for an apartment?
-
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: It’s an old trope:
BernieThe Elders of Zion rigged the election
-
@Cheryl Rofer: They are really eating each other.
-
I’m back to thinking this is all prion disease.
-
This is seriously the photo on Sidney Powell’s legal defense fund website, Defending the Republic. It’s like if Phyllis Schlafly fucked Olaf from Frozen. And the Kraken thing is just (chef’s kiss) perfect.
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) November 22, 2020
70.
@scav: C’mon – everyone knows Jane Byrne and Ed Vrdolyak rigged that election.
-
@David 🎃Booooooo!🎃 Koch: Sure, but “The Elders of Zion conspired with Himmler to rig the election” is a new twist.
-
Yet another ancient treasure destroyed by fanatics.
-
@Kent: There might or might not be a contract, but take a look at Ellis’s Twitter, and then think about whether you’d prefer arguing “for ” or “against” that in court.
-
They are really eating each other.
Yep! As we knew they would. So much fun to watch.
-
@Renie: Williamsburg is probably more conservative than Martinsburg. And I’ve practiced in both places.
-
@Cheryl Rofer: that’s my question: How the hell does a “legal team” led by Crazy Rudi decide someone else is too crazy?
-
Now I’m sitting here hoping Sidney Powell turns on team Trump for disavowing her. What could she say or reveal? pic.twitter.com/52Hd1Hb2AN
— WithPrejudiceHat (@Popehat) November 22, 2020
Why has Donald Trump forsaken Joan of Arc in our time of need?!?!??? https://t.co/VS1Vqak4qg
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 22, 2020
80.
@Honus: I used to go with my church youth group to Webster County every summer! Stayed in Webster Springs. The area — as I remember it — was beautiful and incredibly poor.
-
Trump has stolen all the oxygen in the world. I hadn’t heard about it either. 😔
-
@WaterGirl: I assume the saner people in Trumpland think Rudy should be underbussed as well.
-
@Yarrow: Loving every minute of it. Couldn’t happen to a nicer group of people 😂😂😂
-
@Yarrow: And thank dog they are doing the eating, because they are all distinctly unpalatable.
-
Full quote, when a federal judge asked Sidney Powell in September if she had discussed the Michael Flynn case with Trump: "I would think any conversations I had with the president would be protected by executive privilege.”
— Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) November 22, 2020
-
@David 🎃Booooooo!🎃 Koch: I thought it was Che Guevara with input from August Spies.
-
@CaseyL: Wow! The leaps and pretzels of logic to get Sidney P. to be going undercover is breathtaking and mind boggling sausage. Imagine that on a resume.
-
@Cheryl Rofer: Best tweet ever.
For clarification:
The Trump campaign lawyer who said Gov. Brian Kemp was bribed by a Venezuelan front company in cahoots with the CIA to throw elections to Communists was released
The lawyer who said Frank Luntz had a micropenis is still on the team.
https://twitter.com/KFILE
89.
🚨IMPORTANT🚨
Trump's legal team is now asserting that DOUG COLLINS, not KELLY LOEFFLER would be participating in the January 5 runoff if Brian Kemp hadn't rigged the voting machines.
Does LOEFFLER agree? Or will she admit that the Trump campaign's claims of voter fraud are BS.
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 22, 2020
This is, I suspect, the real reason Trump is trying to separate from Sidney Powell. Republicans will let him trash democracy and rule-of-law, but not at the cost of the January 5 run-off. https://t.co/CFBs9p3ZHQ
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 22, 2020
90.
@Renie: not really as far as apartments, but like I said, Martinsburg is a DC suburb. Anywhere will be fine, and she will be safe. The chief judge, Thomas Johnston, even though he is a republican, is an old friend. The eastern panhandle is probably the nicest part of west Virginia to live. I wouldn’t worry about her any more in Martinsburg than in Faifax.
-
@WaterGirl: It happened in 2015. Link.
-
Nice!
Utah hospital workers rushed to NYC to help with covid in the spring. NYC workers just returned the favor. https://t.co/xw2hg03xi1— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 22, 2020
-
Top left of the Washington Post right now:
Chris Christie calls the conduct of Trump’s legal team a ‘national embarrassment’
The former New Jersey governor and several prominent Republicans said that President Trump’s legal arguments had run their course, and called on him to allow the presidential transition process to begin.
-
Only part of Giuliani’s doggedly desperate efforts to keep Trump’s evaporating prospects alive is due to delusionary insanity – most of Rudy’s ability to sustain the grift that keeps him financially afloat will evaporate when Trump is no longer POTUS. What law firm or client able to pay sufficient rates to keep him afloat will hire him? Unless perhaps OAN wingnut news will give him a posh gig as legal analyst along the lines of what Jeff Tobin had at CNN, if they are willing to overlook the Borat tape of Rudy playing with himself in front of the female “journalist”.
-
96.
@Zzyzx: She’s just the coffee girl.
-
What’s the old saw, if you disbarred all the unethical lawyers, who would be left.
Now I know that’s not true but my dad did pick the newish firm of Myerson & Kuhn, the firm with senior partner Bowie Kuhn, former baseball commissioner, who opened an office in CA with a number of lawyers from Shea & Gould, a failing NY firm and the old firm he was using, and then M&K failed a couple of years later. Myerson hit the road and was found hiding out in FL supposedly after over charging clients to the amount of $30 mill in a short time and yet still going bankrupt.
I’m not saying the big wheels were dishonest, scumbag lawyers but if looks and facts mean anything……
And no some of the lawyers I’ve talked to and known there were not in any way bad people or lawyers, after all a job is a job, but some of them……
-
just rooting for injuries, here
LOLOLOLOLOL
-
New politics question: Did anybody read the judge’s scathing decision in the PA case that he dismissed – with prejudice – last night?
There was a really interesting loose thread I wish somebody would tug on, where he referred to a “rude and ill-conceived voicemail.” No other details, no reference throughout the decision. I’m wondering if Hair Furor made the call … and I’m dying to know what was said!
-
@cmorenc: Rudy is trying to keep Trump in power to keep himself out of prison.
-
@WV Blondie: There was a really interesting loose thread I wish somebody would tug on, where he referred to a “rude and ill-conceived voicemail.” No other details, no reference throughout the decision. I’m wondering if Hair Furor made the call … and I’m dying to know what was said!
Unlikely that we will ever know.
-
@Ruckus: Maybe throw in a Shakespeare “Kill all the lawyers” quote for completeness.
-
@WaterGirl: Because Trump says so! That means it’s true!
-
@SFBayAreaGal: wait ‘til Ginni Thomas hears about THIS shit!
LOLOL
(still just rooting for injuries, here)
-
@WaterGirl:
I didn’t mean it as breaking news.
It’s a twitter account that shows ancient Roman history; art and archeology. It’s a beautiful piece of antiquity that unfortunately doesn’t exist anymore. I first linked to it in a respite thread.
109.
@Honus: Thank you for your kind replies. I feel better just reading your responses.
-
@WaterGirl: The Twitter account is about Roman History, so that’s why they posted it. As to why someone posted it here I couldn’t say.
-
If Kelly Loeffler is responsible for Sidney Powell’s firing after she argued (if I’m following this correctly) that Georgia GOP Gov Brian Kemp conspired with Hugo Chavez to beat Doug Collins, then Georgia GOP voters should really write in Collins in the runoff. It’s only logical. https://t.co/LcqV4UETdp— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 23, 2020
-
@Yarrow: I think the potential for several years of Republican civil war here is receiving nowhere NEAR the coverage it deserves.
Not just about Powell…all of them
-
For all we know, it could have been Sidney Powell who made the phone call!
-
@Omnes Omnibus: I once attended a summer Shakespeare festival and they were selling t-shirts with that quote on them. They looked to be doing a brisk business.
-
This is all about election rigging, right?
-
@WaterGirl: I thought the quote was “One down, two to go.” Two = Giuliani and Ellis.
-
There’s a few of those twitter accounts that focus on antiquity.
I love the photos.
-
@Jeffro: Trump is going to own the R party and QAnon will be the true believers’ guide. It’s going to be nutty. Unfortunately rest of us will still have to deal with the crazies and there are a lot of them.
-
I for one will gladly remind every Trump enabler about how they voluntarily gave up their pride, democracy, the rule of law and decency for Trump, power and money. All will try to redeem themselves without atonement. But we will remind them all.— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 23, 2020
-
@cmorenc: Well, Rudy is demanding a whopping $20,000 per day to spew nonsense arguments in a vain attempt to steal an election so he should be alright.
Just joking. We all know that Trump isn’t going to pay him a penny.
-
@Yarrow: Yes, they always are popular. The fact that the quote is out of context is seldom mentioned.
-
yup. they already looped soros into their yarn.
-
he referred to a “rude and ill-conceived voicemail.
Linda Kearns, a local lawyer who is representing trump received a voice mail trolling her from a lawyer employed by (but not involved in the case) Kirkland & Ellis, the firm representing the Secretary of State.
Juvenile, but inconsequential.
-
Update: Kraken not on the President’s legal team. pic.twitter.com/vIfj9Dz2KF
— Schooley (@Rschooley) November 22, 2020
-
The president was not pleased by the loss in the PA suit, per people familiar with what took place. Powell was easiest to vote off the island, especially as the president was getting complaints about her from a number of people.
— Maggie Haberman
Haberman has never seemed more clueless and irrelevant. Her drivel is more irritating because she uses a reality tv show cliche (voting off the island) to describe what is happening with a reality tv show president.
It might be useful to learn why Trump insists on this fruitless quest. But we have rarely got any real reporting from Haberman and she is too stupid to start now.
-
Trump told allies that Sidney Powell was too much, even for him, after Thursday. He sees the fight as uphill but fleeting and doesn’t see her as helpful anymore, per several advisers.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 22, 2020
-
@germy: Was the DNC smart enough to hire Powell, maybe? Oh shit this will be Trump’s next conspiracy theory.
-
@Ruckus: Your dad sure was poison to lawyers.
-
@eddie blake: I was wondering what the conspiracy loons were going to do when Soros finally passes on, but I now see they’ll just keep using him, as they just did with Hugo Chavez.
-
@WaterGirl: Georgia’s deep state runs silent and runs deep.
-
The former New Jersey governor and several prominent Republicans said that President Trump’s legal arguments had run their course, and called on him to allow the presidential transition process to begin.
It would be helpful if the GOP leadership finally rallied and let Trump know that it is all over.
Trump does not have a case. He never had a case. He and his supporters are the electoral equivalent of flat-Earth believers. There is no evidence anywhere that could ever support their case.
And ultimately, Trump is looking for some criminal public officials who would be willing to steal the election and up-end the Constitution for his benefit. It’s possible, but unlikely.
Meanwhile, it doesn’t much matter what Powell or Rudy G says. The only news story is why Republicans are not being constantly grilled for enabling an infantile madman.
-
Don’t want to rub it in…….
-
Jim Sciutto @jimsciutto ·30m
GOP Sen @lisamurkowski breaks with Trump: “A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process. It is time to begin the full and formal transition process.”
