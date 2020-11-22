Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    136Comments

    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      Sid Powell:  Agent Provocateur, off her meds, or both?  Discuss.

      Paddy Chayefsky saw it with clarity that would make Nostradamus green with envy.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      I have been wondering if it will be possible to disbar Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani.

      IANAL, but it would seem outright and proveable lying should not be sanctioned by a bar association.

      Guess they employ the Fox defense:  these are entertainers, not attorneys.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Poe Larity

      What city will pay the most for Trump’s Presidential Library? Will it have a casino?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I know it’s Maggie, but she seems to have the goods.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Renie

      Here’s a question for you jackals below the Mason Dixon line.  My daughter is finishing law school and will be clerking for a federal judge in Martinsburg, West Virginia for two years.  Should we be concerned that her car will have New York plates on it?  It’s a leased car under my husband’s name and I don’t think we can change the plates to WV.  With everything so polarized in this country, it’s really a shame that this issue has come up but here we are.  Thanks for any input.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      @Elizabelle:

      I have been wondering if it will be possible to disbar Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani.

      IANAL, but it would seem outright and proveable lying should not be sanctioned by a bar association.

      Guess they employ the Fox defense:  these are entertainers, not attorneys.

      No! God no!   Why would you want to do that?   When your opponent is busy digging themselves a hole, you don’t put a stop to it.  You offer them another shovel.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      PaulWartenberg

      Part of it trump’s conspiracy BS is so crazy that only crazy people would defend it. The other part of it was the whole grift involved: getting paid to spew BS on national television to make oneself into a wingnut martyr for the book signing tours.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I just can’t keep up.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      Marc Elias tweeted a request for some brave souls to check Parler and see what was being said about the Powell Underbus Maneuver.  “A whole bunch of crazy” is what.

      If there is a consensus among loons, then it seems to be that Powell has left the public face of the Elite Legal Strike Force to go all Batman undercover and, um… something something Brian Kemp, Dominion, and Hugo Chavez.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      The Sidney Powell situation is classic Trump. Coerce people into lying, and then fire them for following his instructions. A death cult where everyone drinks the poison except for him.

      — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 22, 2020

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mary G

      Apparently there was a big fight among the “elite strike force” members yesterday, per people briefed. One Trump aide said, “One down, two to go.”— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2020

      Maybe the real krakens were the Sidney Powells they released along the way.— Mike Kabakoff (@mikekabakoff) November 22, 2020

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kent

      @Renie:Here’s a question for you jackals below the Mason Dixon line.  My daughter is finishing law school and will be clerking for a federal judge in Martinsburg, West Virginia for two years.  Should we be concerned that her car will have New York plates on it?  It’s a leased car under my husband’s name and I don’t think we can change the plates to WV.  With everything so polarized in this country, it’s really a shame that this issue has come up but here we are.  Thanks for any input.

      Been there, done that.  With my daughter who was a student at University of Arkansas with a car that had WA plates.

      You should be able to easily register the car in WV and get WV plates without changing the title or lease terms.  There may be tax implications.  But you can have a car titled in one state and registered in another.

      Your biggest issue will likely be insurance.  If you put WV plates on it your NY insurance may not cover and you’ll likely need to get a local WV insurance policy.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      David 🎃Booooooo!🎃 Koch

      Earlier today Donald Trump’s election legal team lawyer Sidney Powell went on a conspiracy theory bender that somehow involved Bernie Sanders conspiring with Georgia’s Republican Governor to rig the election against Trump. She also claimed that the race was rigged for Republican Kelly Loeffler over her fellow Republican Doug Collins.

      Bernie works in mysterious ways.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Van Buren

      @Renie: My son spent 4 years in SW Virginia driving a blue jeep with NY plates and a picture of Gen. Sherman taped to the back window with no problems.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mary G

      @CaseyL: I think she lasted less than a Scaramucci and so wasn’t involved in the older suits. Not that those who were are any better at lawyering.

      I could be wrong, though, it’s hard to keep up with the parade of loonies.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy: I was thinking about this today; basically Trump tries to get other people to break the law for him while he lurks in the background. Explains why everyone around him is an idiot because anyone with any sense would see they were the one’s going to jail and bail.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kent

      @dr. bloor:@Cheryl Rofer: Maggie thinks firing an attorney might erase attorney-client privilege?  Perfect.  Just perfect.

      What if the client claims the person wasn’t fired, but simply never was his attorney to begin with?

      I wonder if any of these clowns actually had legal retainers with Trump or the Trump Campaign?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Honus

      @Renie: WVa native and wv bar member here.  she’ll be fine. Who is the judge? I’m guessing irene keeley or gina groh. In any event, nobody messes with a federal judge or her clerks.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Renie

      @Van Buren:  She’s had a car at W&M in Williamsburg, VA with NY plates for the last 3 years with no problem but my bias is showing in assuming West Virginia is different from Virginia. Maybe I should ask John (in  an email with capital letters).

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Elizabelle

      There was a great knock knock joke on a twitter thread WRT the crazy Sidney Powell and Giuliani. Since I don’t know how to embed, here are the words.

      Biden: Knock knock.

      Trump: Who’s there?

      Biden: Joe.

      Trump: Joe who?

      Biden: Joe ass is going to jail.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      dmsilev

      She promised a ‘Biblical’ lawsuit in Georgia, only to be betrayed by her own boss. Lots of backstabbing in the Bible, so I guess that checks out.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Renie

      @Honus: Gina Groh.  My daughter is very excited to be working for her.  Do you know the area well to give advice on where she should look for an apartment?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I have been working on a complicated post all day – more Trumpie doings – and this is a respite thread for me. I haven’t laughed so much in a long time.

      And now I’m going to go sit with the kitties away from the computer for a while.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      dr. bloor

      @Kent: There might or might not be a contract, but take a look at Ellis’s Twitter, and then think about whether you’d prefer arguing “for ” or “against” that in court.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Honus: I used to go with my church youth group to Webster County every summer! Stayed in Webster Springs. The area — as I remember it — was beautiful and incredibly poor.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      germy

      Full quote, when a federal judge asked Sidney Powell in September if she had discussed the Michael Flynn case with Trump: "I would think any conversations I had with the president would be protected by executive privilege.”

      — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) November 22, 2020

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Dan B

      @CaseyL: Wow!  The leaps and pretzels of logic to get Sidney P. to be going undercover is breathtaking and mind boggling sausage.  Imagine that on a resume.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      germy

      🚨IMPORTANT🚨

      Trump's legal team is now asserting that DOUG COLLINS, not KELLY LOEFFLER would be participating in the January 5 runoff if Brian Kemp hadn't rigged the voting machines.

      Does LOEFFLER agree? Or will she admit that the Trump campaign's claims of voter fraud are BS.

      — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 22, 2020

      This is, I suspect, the real reason Trump is trying to separate from Sidney Powell. Republicans will let him trash democracy and rule-of-law, but not at the cost of the January 5 run-off. https://t.co/CFBs9p3ZHQ

      — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 22, 2020

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Honus

      @Renie: not really as far as apartments, but like I said, Martinsburg is a DC suburb. Anywhere will be fine, and she will be safe. The chief judge, Thomas Johnston, even though he is a republican, is an old friend. The eastern panhandle is probably the nicest part of west Virginia to live. I wouldn’t worry about her any more in Martinsburg than in Faifax.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      cmorenc

      Only part of Giuliani’s doggedly desperate efforts to keep Trump’s evaporating prospects alive is due to delusionary insanity – most of Rudy’s ability to sustain the grift that keeps him financially afloat will evaporate when Trump is no longer POTUS.  What law firm or client able to pay sufficient rates to keep him afloat will hire him?   Unless perhaps OAN wingnut news will give him a posh gig as legal analyst along the lines of what Jeff Tobin had at CNN, if they are willing to overlook the Borat tape of  Rudy playing with himself in front of the female “journalist”.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Ruckus

      @The Moar You Know:

      What’s the old saw, if you disbarred all the unethical lawyers, who would be left.

      Now I know that’s not true but my dad did pick the newish firm of Myerson & Kuhn, the firm with senior partner Bowie Kuhn, former baseball commissioner, who opened an office in CA with a number of lawyers from Shea & Gould, a failing NY firm and the old firm he was using, and then M&K failed a couple of years later. Myerson hit the road and was found hiding out in FL supposedly after over charging clients to the amount of $30 mill in a short time and yet still going bankrupt.

      I’m not saying the big wheels were dishonest, scumbag lawyers but if looks and facts mean anything……

      And no some of the lawyers I’ve talked to and known there were not in any way bad people or lawyers, after all a job is a job, but some of them……

      Reply
    100. 100.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: Brian Kemp is no longer Secretary of State.  How is he in a position to have controlled and cheated in the election?

      Don’t get me wrong, he totally did that in 2018.  But 2020?  How?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      WV Blondie

      New politics question: Did anybody read the judge’s scathing decision in the PA case that he dismissed – with prejudice – last night?

      There was a really interesting loose thread I wish somebody would tug on, where he referred to a “rude and ill-conceived voicemail.” No other details, no reference throughout the decision. I’m wondering if Hair Furor made the call … and I’m dying to know what was said!

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WV Blondie: There was a really interesting loose thread I wish somebody would tug on, where he referred to a “rude and ill-conceived voicemail.” No other details, no reference throughout the decision. I’m wondering if Hair Furor made the call … and I’m dying to know what was said!

      Unlikely that we will ever know.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      germy

      @WaterGirl:
      I didn’t mean it as breaking news.

      It’s a twitter account that shows ancient Roman history; art and archeology. It’s a beautiful piece of antiquity that unfortunately doesn’t exist anymore.  I first linked to it in a respite thread.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Patricia Kayden

      If Kelly Loeffler is responsible for Sidney Powell’s firing after she argued (if I’m following this correctly) that Georgia GOP Gov Brian Kemp conspired with Hugo Chavez to beat Doug Collins, then Georgia GOP voters should really write in Collins in the runoff. It’s only logical. https://t.co/LcqV4UETdp— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 23, 2020

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Jeffro

      @Yarrow: I think the potential for several years of Republican civil war here is receiving nowhere NEAR the coverage it deserves.

      Not just about Powell…all of them

      Reply
    113. 113.

      WaterGirl

      @WV Blondie: We talked about it quite a bit in one of the threads last night, but I’m not sure which one.  Possibly in two!  That phrase was quoted, but I don’t recall seeing any explanation of that that particular phone call was or who made it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Yarrow

      @Jeffro:  Trump is going to own the R party and QAnon will be the true believers’ guide. It’s going to be nutty. Unfortunately rest of us will still have to deal with the crazies and there are a lot of them.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Patricia Kayden

      I for one will gladly remind every Trump enabler about how they voluntarily gave up their pride, democracy, the rule of law and decency for Trump, power and money. All will try to redeem themselves without atonement. But we will remind them all.— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 23, 2020

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Patricia Kayden

      @cmorenc: Well, Rudy is demanding a whopping $20,000 per day to spew nonsense arguments in a vain attempt to steal an election so he should be alright.

      Just joking. We all know that Trump isn’t going to pay him a penny.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      lgerard

      @WV Blondie:

      he referred to a “rude and ill-conceived voicemail.

      Linda Kearns, a local lawyer who is representing trump received a voice mail trolling her from a lawyer employed by (but not involved in the case) Kirkland & Ellis, the firm representing the Secretary of State.
      Juvenile, but inconsequential.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Brachiator

      The president was not pleased by the loss in the PA suit, per people familiar with what took place. Powell was easiest to vote off the island, especially as the president was getting complaints about her from a number of people.
      — Maggie Haberman

      Haberman has never seemed more clueless and irrelevant. Her drivel is more irritating because she uses a reality tv show cliche (voting off the island) to describe what is happening with a reality tv show president.

      It might be useful to learn why Trump insists on this fruitless quest. But we have rarely got any real reporting from Haberman and she is too stupid to start now.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      germy

      Trump told allies that Sidney Powell was too much, even for him, after Thursday. He sees the fight as uphill but fleeting and doesn’t see her as helpful anymore, per several advisers.
      — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 22, 2020

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Brachiator

      @Elizabelle:

      The former New Jersey governor and several prominent Republicans said that President Trump’s legal arguments had run their course, and called on him to allow the presidential transition process to begin.

      It would be helpful if the GOP leadership finally rallied and let Trump know that it is all over.

      Trump does not have a case. He never had a case. He and his supporters are the electoral equivalent of flat-Earth believers. There is no evidence anywhere that could ever support their case.

      And ultimately, Trump is looking for some criminal public officials who would be willing to steal the election and up-end the Constitution for his benefit. It’s possible, but unlikely.

      Meanwhile, it doesn’t much matter what Powell or Rudy G says. The only news story is why Republicans are not being constantly grilled for enabling an infantile madman.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Jim Sciutto @jimsciutto ·30m
      GOP Sen @lisamurkowski breaks with Trump: “A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process. It is time to begin the full and formal transition process.”

      Reply

