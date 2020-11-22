Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The willow is too close to the house.

This really is a full service blog.

Lighten up, Francis.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

How has Obama failed you today?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Yes we did.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Just a few bad apples.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Women: they get shit done

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Han shot first.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Unrequited

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Unrequited

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools unsuffered.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the world of shit falling on our heads daily in the political sphere.

Tonight’s Topic:  Unrequited

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Unrequited

In this week’s MC, let’s talk about a topic suggested in the comments during last week’s edition.

What well-regarded book or film or TV series (or any work of art) did you deliberately put aside and not finish, and why?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BGinCHI
  • Bruuuuce
  • Craig
  • Omnes Omnibus

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I made several attempts at Atlas Shrugged.  Never got beyond 25 pages or so.  I don’t think that counts though.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruuuuce

      I have never been able to make it through James Joyce’s Ulysses. Three tries so far, and I bog down and fall out every time.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BGinCHI

      I know several of you have mentioned “The Crown,” which we tried and couldn’t get into.

      I was already pretty much not interested in the royal family. But I’m a hard core Anglophile, so I thought maybe it would trump my dislike for rich, privileged people.

      Alas, no.

      If I’m going to watch royalty, give me “The Favourite” every time.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.