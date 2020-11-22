In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools unsuffered. We hope it’s a welcome break from the world of shit falling on our heads daily in the political sphere.

Tonight’s Topic: Unrequited

In this week’s MC, let’s talk about a topic suggested in the comments during last week’s edition.

What well-regarded book or film or TV series (or any work of art) did you deliberately put aside and not finish, and why?